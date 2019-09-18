Evolving Systems May Be Nearing An Inflection Point

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America.

Analysis

To say Evolving Systems has been having a rough go of it over the past few years would be an understatement. The stock price has careened from nearly $10 a share in 2015, to $5 a share in 2018, to under $1 today. On the surface, headline numbers have not helped things, with double digit revenue declines and steep losses (albeit mostly due to goodwill write-downs). However, beneath the surface things may not be as bad as they appear, and management believes the business is now finally at the start of an inflection point.

Second Quarter 2019 results likely didn't inspire much optimism, at least for investors who didn't get into the weeds of the report and subsequent conference call. Revenues declined 23% and the company reported a net loss of $7 million. However, those numbers don't really tell the entire story of what's going on. $6.7 million of the $7 million loss was related to a goodwill write-down due to the decline in the company's market capitalization. The company reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $100,000 and generated positive cash flow from operations. Commenting on the company's Second Quarter performance, Matthew Stecker, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

The first half of the year was focused on the transformation of Evolving Systems. Through investment in our product solutions and in our staff, we are in position to better support our global customers. We have been very clear that the key to future revenues lies in driving innovation and finding new opportunities within our existing customer base while, in parallel, winning new engagements. With a strong customer footprint and decades of proven performance we are now at a turning point and in the second half of this year we expect to begin capitalizing on our advantages. We have weathered the challenges of re-inventing ourselves and are confident that work will begin to bear fruit...

For a company that was in the midst of a radical turn around, my thinking is that things could have been worse. Anytime I can find a company that is at, or near break-even, and has the potential for significantly improved results in the future it piques my interest. Honestly, what has me really excited about the future of Evolving Systems was the Second Quarter conference call. While the Second Quarter press release sounded cautiously bullish, the conference call was plainly bullish.

Some of the comments in the conference call that caught my attention:

The investments we made in the company between 2016 and 2018 to build both the right infrastructure and the right products necessary for long-term success are now starting to show results and many deals are now in the later stages of the sales pipeline and others in the closing process. A number of significant win announcements are imminent. So, if the numbers we're announcing today remain a little frustrating at the headline level, they're somewhat offset by a well founded optimism about where the company stands. I believe we have reached and are now passing through the tipping point. -CEO

I believe that our return to an EBITDA positive quarter marks the tipping point for the company in terms of performance. Our turnaround is a direct result of the actions we've taken during the past 12 to 18 months. Our recently released Evolution platform about which I spoke at some length in the first quarter earnings call is now attracting significant attention and drawing opportunities in the market due to its ability to support the kind of innovative use cases in areas like customer value, churn reduction and partner enablement that are moving to the top of the telecom operators’ agenda, as they seek to transition themselves into digital businesses. Evolution also allows us to target carriers larger than were supportable by our legacy platforms. -CEO

We've seen significant progress and opportunities ranging from the CIS to Middle East to Western Europe that we expect to close in the next few quarters, that without the advent of Evolution would have bypassed us. Our go-to-market for the new offering not only allows us to enable the transition, but also to position Evolving Systems as a leading partner in the necessary process of digital innovation. Watch this space, exciting announcements are imminent. -CEO

The CEO also addressed the poor stock performance over the past few years by stating:

Finally, I will briefly address the elephant in the room and that's obviously the depressed stock price. I know that more so than any other metric, it drives day-to-day frustration and pain from our investors, and we're keenly sensitive to that. With that in mind, what can we do? We believe that overall the market is significantly undervaluing the company. We are a significant worldwide player in the markets we're active in. And while the sector as a whole has been depressed, we have maintained, and in some way, solidified our position. Over the last year, the plan had been to solely work on -- work internally on building the company's products and pipeline. The market we sell will respond appropriately. Yet, we see a significant gap developing between how we see the company, its performance and prospects, and the way it is viewed by the markets. As such, we'll begin to turn significantly more attention towards IR and telling the story of the turnaround that's happening here. We will begin modestly as we move through Q3 into Q4.

Valuation

Evolving Systems' market cap currently sits at about $11 million. Trailing twelve month revenue is approximately $27 million. EBITDA for the last twelve months has been approximately $900,000. On an EV/EBITDA basis this is approximately 13x. While that's not exactly cheap, it still seems reasonable given that the company has been in the middle of a major turnaround. In the quarters ahead, I'd expect results to continue to tick higher and I believe the company can get back to more normal historical financial performance. In prior years, the company was consistently generating EBITDA of $5-7 million and EPS of $0.20-0.30. If the company can get back to those type of results, then I see significant upside from current prices under $1 per share.

While it's difficult to estimate future results because the company has not given quantitative guidance, and there is uncertainty about the timing of future contract wins that management believes are "imminent", I just feel that the stock is currently too low, and the asymmetric risk/reward is favorable. The balance sheet is relatively solid with cash and debt basically being a wash, a current ratio of 1.3, and book value of $0.86/share. Management has also indicated they believe they have ample liquidity for the foreseeable future.

Risks

The main risk is that the turnaround stalls and current lackluster results from the last few quarters remain the trend. While it doesn't sound like management believes this will be the case, I've also never met a management team that wasn't bullish on their own company.

The company has also been trading below $1 for several months and received an initial warning from the NASDAQ in July. The company currently has until January 6, 2020 to trade above $1 for 10 consecutive days. If it doesn't achieve this mark, the company could request an extension or could effect a reverse split.

The company is also out of compliance with its fixed charge coverage ratio on its loan facility. The company is currently negotiating amendments to the loan agreements. As of June 30, 2019, Evolving Systems classified the entire $4.2 million in outstanding debt as a current liability. While it's likely an amendment can be reached, I'm sure the company would rather not pay this loan back in full at this particular time.

Conclusion

Given the current stock price and management's commentary, I believe the stock is attractive below $1. This isn't a sure bet by any means, but I think it's more likely than not that the stock is higher a year from now - and potentially much higher. The company has weathered its transformation, and has done so while still being near the breakeven level. If results start to trend back to more historical levels, there could be some significant upside in the stock. I'm setting my year end 2019 target for the stock at $1.50, on speculation of improved Q3 results, new contract announcements, and positive guidance for Q4. If positive trends continue in 2020, I believe the company could generate EBITDA of around $3 million, which would likely value the company at around $3/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVOL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. You should consult your own financial advisor before acting on recommendations.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.