Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Management Presents at The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference September 18, 2019 4:45 AM ET

Company Participants

David Meline - EVP & CFO

Arvind Sood - VP, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Graham Parry - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Meline

[Call Starts Abruptly] Company, we’ve seen good execution as we started 2019 as we drive volume driven growth around the world in increasingly dynamic healthcare environment, managing a diverse portfolio, we have representation in six therapeutic areas that we're investing in and are commercializing.

Recently announced the acquisition of Otezla to supplement our inflammation portfolio, which I'll talk about. We've also recently in July launched our first two biosimilars in the U.S. adding to the effort that we've already launched last year in Europe, continue to drive investment in R&D with a rising level of investment there and some exciting opportunities, developing in pipeline, working with the U.S. administration, advocating for patient access for affordability and for the continued support of a healthy healthcare sector. And then finally, driving towards continued long-term growth for the company.

We've been going through a portfolio transition of the business where we're now facing competition for some of our legacy products. And we see in the first half of the year that's impacted our revenue with $11.4 billion of revenue in the first half with decline of 2% on a year-over-year basis, and our non-GAAP EPS has increased nonetheless by 3% year-over-year.

If you look at the products that are experiencing nice growth for the company, quite a lengthy list, so starting with Prolia in the bone franchise, which was recently supplemented with our second launch in bone of EVENITY. Repatha is our entry in the PCSK9 area and we’re experiencing 50 plus percent growth again this year from that product.

So we have very strong confidence in the growth of the product, Aimovig, our CGRP migraine product first launch for us in that space, Parsabiv a Calcimimetic IV administered, we have a portfolio of six growth products in the oncology areas listed here, which are now annualizing at over $5 billion. And then finally, our biosimilar efforts where we've been working over several years on 10 biosimilars of which three have now been approved and launched.

Turning to the recent acquisition activity, we announced an agreement with Celgene to acquire the worldwide rights for Otezla, acquisition price growth was $13.4 billion and which we estimate on a net basis after tax benefits will be $11.2 billion. This is obviously an important addition to complement our long standing expertise in the inflammation area, will give us some nice growth going forward as well as enhance and continue to help us to build out our presence globally.

And I think importantly for us given the strong balance sheet position of the company and strong cash flow generation in beyond this acquisition, we continue to expect to have plenty of financial flexibility to continue to look at other opportunities. If you look at the pipeline highlighting several attractive opportunities for the company first in oncology, our KRAS G12C small molecule inhibitor which is gaining a lot of attention and moving very quickly through the clinic, we have a platform of BiTE molecules where we have a high level of conviction. The first of those of course, we launched BLINCYTO which is doing very well and we have a number of other developments in this space of BiTEs.

We also have I would highlight a couple of Phase 3 trials underway, the first for tezepelumab which is an antibody for asthma, in inflammation, and then Omecamtiv mecarbil in the cardiovascular area for heart failure. In terms of upcoming milestones in the clinical and regulatory space with our KRAS inhibitor, we’ll be giving an update in late September here in a couple of weeks at the ESMO Congress.

We expect also some additional pipeline data in 2019 including for our CD33 half-life extended BiTE as well as our EGFR BiTEs. We expect in 2020 to see our Phase 3 readout on tezepelumab with, we have our Lp(a) program AMG 890 where we expect to launch our next phase of development in the first half of next year. In the biosimilar area, ABP 710 which is a biosimilar for Infliximab, we have an action date, the BsUFA date in the U.S. in December of this year. And then finally, our biosimilar Rituximab, we've completed now the Phase 3 trial.

So if you look at the total portfolio biosimilars that we've been working on 10 molecules which last year, the innovative sales of these molecules was some $68 billion. We've now launched three of those. And then we have several others that are in late phase trials, so we’ve submitted for approval, I think there's a good opportunity for this portfolio for the company.

In terms of capital allocation, the priorities remain consistent over time, which is first and foremost to invest in our business through our own R&D activities internally as well as through business development. We also maintain optimized capital structure, which minimizes our weighted average cost of capital. And then we continue to provide growing dividend and returning cash to shareholders via share repurchases, which we expect to continue.

If you look over the period since 2011 for the company, you can see we've invested some $63 billion in the investment area through R&D through acquisitions as well as our own capital expenditures and roughly an equivalent amount of $64 billion, we have returned cash to shareholders via share repurchases and our dividend. And we've also experienced very nice total shareholder return which has substantially exceeded the S&P 500 index in that period.

So concluding, we have a very good track record of execution as a company, we continue to focus on driving top line growth through volume driven growth. We're excited about the opportunity to add Otezla to the portfolio, focused on always looking for innovation in the area where we can have significant unmet need that we can address. And we always look to first-in-class in differentiated molecules for our growth. So with that, we’re ready for discussion.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Graham Parry

Thanks David. Please come and join us over here and perhaps I'll kick off with a question on biosimilars given that's a relatively recent launch for you in the U.S.

David Meline

Yes.

Graham Parry

So what’s in there on Monday said that they weren't really seeing any impact from the Amgen Biosimilar launching against their products, it's obviously very early days. But obviously how you feel to see the dynamics of that market, and particularly the potential differences between trying to access the market to biosimilars in the U.S. relative to Europe, but we've actually seen some fairly aggressive declines in innovating or quick penetration for the biosimilar phase?

David Meline

Yes, thank you. Yes. So as I mentioned, so we've recently in July of this year launched our first two biosimilars in the U.S. that being biosimilars for Avastin and which we call MVASI and Herceptin which is known as Kanjinti. And I would say, first of all, there's a lot of questions about is the U.S. market developing? And is it functioning as a biosimilar market and our answer to that is, it’s absolutely yes. So, we feel confident that the evolution of the market will occur obviously delayed vis-à-vis the experience in Europe but as the first biotech company, the face competition from biosimilars of course we have seen the impact and we do believe it's developing as matured. So that's

point one.

Point two is the FDA has established quite a high standard for approval. And there's only nine biosimilars that have been approved thus far in the U.S. of which three are coming from Amgen. So we've seen a number of quite capable peers who run into challenges to get approval because of the FDA expectations to ensure that they approve products that are going to be meeting the standards that they have.

So again, notwithstanding that we believe the market is developing a program, we will continue to develop. In terms of the interest in our products, the biosimilars as I mentioned Avastin and Herceptin of course, we're well known to potential customers in the U.S. given our long standing presence in oncology, and we're finding that there's a strong interest in those products from Amgen, I think in part because of the reliability of our supply as well as the proven track record for safety of the products that we produce.

We've never had a shortage of products in the history of the company which is important in an area like this. So we believe that it will be a successful venture for the company. And we're excited about the opportunity and more to come. Obviously, we haven't reported any results yet in that we're in the first quarter.

Graham Parry

And when you're thinking ahead about the sorts of penetration rates, you think biosimilars will get CGC this is more of an oligopolistic market or do you see it’s more like a generic market, what kind of penetration of Avastin, Herceptin biosimilars?

David Meline

Yes, it’s a great question. And obviously the experience that we have the best analog for us, of course, this is the European experience where we faced biosimilar complication for a number of years. I would say, in the U.S. we'll have to see how the market develops there. Certainly in the case of some products, such as Humira there are a number of

biosimilars that have already been approved, their launches been delayed and including our own, in our case until the beginning of 2023.

But I think it will vary by product as to the number of competitors that come into the market. But given the size of the market, we think it'll be attractive and I think importantly for us, the barriers to entry are not insignificant which starts with the technical capability to improve biosimilarity which is not a simple task. And one of the reasons that we believe we’ll be one of the successful leaders in the space as the market develops.

Graham Parry

I might just move on to the general pricing environment in the U.S., obviously it’s a very hot topic at the moment and the Trump administration seems to be wanting to push ahead with IPI at least appear to maybe it's the tactic to try and make sure that the legislation passed in the Senate. But if we look at that, that IPI data with the HHS data, Amgen is one of the companies that comes up with the highest percentage of sales, where there is a big differential to international prices. So we perhaps address that specific element. And then the broader picture of pricing that?

David Meline

Sure. Yes, I guess first of all, we believe that reform is coming in the U.S. and the environment is going to change both due to the very competitive nature of the environment and the capable entrants to the market as well as the importance of affordability for patients in the U.S. which is obviously an important topic.

And our posture in this regard is really seeking three objectives as we interact, which we do very actively with the administration, the first being addressing and we believe there are a number of means to address patient affordability. Most recent example from Amgen is when we had a 60% reduction in the list price of Repatha which has a very positive impact in terms of the out of pocket expense for Medicare patients. So it's an example of addressing the affordability question which we think there are means to do that more broadly, secondly we think that access is important.

It's been traditionally a market where patients have broad access to the latest modern medicines. And we think that's an important priority for the citizens and will continue to be something that they expect and we support. And then the third priority, of course, is it's a very important sector of the economy and contributor to growth and jobs in the U.S. And we continue to enjoy support from the administration of Congress and the Senate who appreciate the importance of the contribution of biotech to the U.S. economy. And we always seek to keep that in front of people. As to the various means to improve affordability and access, obviously, IPI is one of those we've not been a proponent of that measure, but we think there are a number of other means that need to be pursued to ensure ongoing affordability questions and access for patients.

Graham Parry

Specifically on IPI, we discussed Moxie we expect there to be legal challenges and what was your expectation of it actually being able to pass on something which is interesting one?

David Meline

I think that would be a complicated path cycle that change the environment. And not only we think it's not a good idea, but the actual execution of that I think would be very difficult.

Graham Parry

I’d like to switch gears on the recent Otezla acquisition. I think consensus valuation around that expectation was probably around $710 billion. So your 13 headline came in a bit above that and sort of communicate this tax benefits it exceeds six to 11. But perhaps could you help us understand what is that seeing the value of the product that street is missing clearly over the line on this slightly high valuation?

David Meline

Yes, thank you. Yes, so first I would comment that we continue to be very interested in adding to the company's portfolio with a particular focus on the six therapeutic areas where we have a presence both commercially and from an R&D perspective, we think inevitably, there's the best planning assets. And it tends to be those that have the expertise and have the presence in a particular area such as we do with inflammation where we have a long standing

presence and capability in that area. So we were excited when the opportunity arose, we move quite aggressively on that opportunity. And for us the price as you said, 1311 after tax. You know, we looked at it, we have a mandate that we are pretty rigorous around, which is to demand to expect a return to our shareholders above their own cost of capital when we do acquisitions.

And this opportunity clearly exceeded threshold and there's a few key value drivers that we shared with the market to help them appreciate why we believe that we will indeed get a return for our own shareholders not just of just the sellers. And the first one being, we indicated that we believe over the next five years that we can generate growth for the product in the low double-digit percentage range. That compares with I believe the last 12 months of something around 25% growth for the products and we think that we have a very high level of

confidence to achieve that kind of growth.

It's been approved in 50 countries and launched I think in a little over 30. So there's good growth opportunity not only in the U.S. but also internationally. We also believe that there's work being done to expand indications and that will also support the growth of the products. So value driver number one is continued growth of differentiated products that's well established already in the market. Second key driver of value, of course is the intellectual property, protection that the asset enjoys, we indicated that our legal team is confident that we'll have exclusivity in the U.S. at least through 2028. And we listened pretty carefully, our legal team is pretty well versed in terms of this area, and so we feel confident about that conclusion.

And then thirdly, we gave some indication of the cost that we’d be taking on board with the asset and we think there's some very nice synergy opportunities for the company, in terms of both strategically as well as the leverage we can get from, we're offering all of the employees that are involved with this business, employment with Amgen, and we think there's great opportunity for them with the company and we believe will be able to grow and generate a nice return for the company.

Graham Parry

So what's next on capital allocations and the target areas for biosimilars? What do you think there?

David Meline

Yes, it’s a good question. And often, there's a discussion about well, this versus what about something else? And the answer we have is given the strength of both the balance sheet, we finished the second quarter with some $22 billion of cash. And if you look over the last several years, we've been generating typically upwards to $10 billion annually in free cash flow, very strong financial position.

So we were clear as we announced this deal that we’ll continue to be in the market looking for additional opportunities to add to our own portfolio via business development and that we focus as I said earlier, we think the best buyer is typically somebody who's in an area, and has the expertise to understand what good looks like in terms of finance, and has the capability and contacts in the commercial environment. So we tend to focus at least on the later stage, business development opportunities in those areas where we have established a strategic presence.

And what we've said is that we’ll continue to actively look, this doesn't interrupt our ability to seek additional acquisitions. And quite frankly, the way the market is evolving, we think there's going to be additional opportunities coming our way and we remain optimistic of those opportunities. And then finally, we also confirm that we expect our dividend continue to grow, which is important for some of our shareholder base, and that we see a continuation of returning excess capital to shareholders via repurchases which again we expect will continue even after having deployed some capital to this acquisition.

Graham Parry

Question for approval like me to innovate, which is one of your more recent launches, a huge amount of noise around the launch but also an awful lot of competition discounting et cetera. So we think of volumes but the revenue is perhaps under initial expectations on the street. And so can you talk us through how you see that market developing? Do you think it will be able to retain that leadership from the market share and will there be get point which pricing volume is about beneficial?

David Meline

Yes, well the answer to the last part is yes, indeed, we continue to be very confident of this as a great opportunity for Amgen. And I think importantly for migraine sufferers. So you have in the U.S. market, some four million people are actively on some type of therapy for migraine and a much larger population who suffers from migraines, and there's never been a product that's been launched in the past that was specifically developed to address that very debilitating condition for people.

So I think encouragingly, when we were the first to launch last year, May, we saw a very strong initial uptake of the product, which I think was reflective of the symptomatic nature of this disease. And it tends to be a very large portion of the population is in their active years, people in the 30s and 40s, who are raising families who have jobs, and who are highly affected by this condition. So very good initial uptake. We were then joined as we normally would be by a couple of competitors in the market some months later. And what I would say about it is, we've seen now the growth continues in the segment, we've now gotten to 225,000 of those patients. So again still a small fraction of those who are on therapy which leads us to believe that opportunity is very large.

And as we move into a broader population on prescribed versus beyond just the specialists who have their migraine clinics, the uptake tends to be more gradual as you have a change of practice with biologic drug that's injectable. But we think the growth will be strong through time. In terms of pricing, we initially as the others had pre-drug programs to allow patients to experience the CGRP product. And as we work to get on formulary and convert them from

free samples to paying.

So at the end of last year, roughly 50% of our prescriptions were paid prescriptions. By the end of the second quarter that have increased to 75%. So we're seeing that transition taking place. But I think that's part of what's the impact of the initial revenue because all of those prescriptions were counted as part of the figures being released. And so we and the others are now seeing that trend as they too get on formulary, we think we’ll be continue to be a leader in the space. But we have strong competitors. And we knew we would and we together with our partner, Novartis in this area, feel very good about our ability to compete on the ability to get a return, and most importantly about our ability to provide access to patients globally for this product. Any question?

Graham Parry

Thank you. So you’re one of few biopharma companies that have innovative medicine and biosimilars in-house, so can talk to potential conflict of interest, but you advocate capital to a more risky, innovative development project vis-à-vis B, less innovative, less risky biosimilar product and also how you operate these, do you run them fully integrated or somehow separate?

David Meline

Yes, thank you for the question. And I think it's an important question because how you organize internally in the enterprise, ultimately impacts I believe your progress and success in moving into in this case of new market, which was unfamiliar to the company as prior to that we'd only been in the innovative business. So to the last point, you asked about, we did set up a standalone biosimilars team to give them the autonomy that they needed to during these initial development phases to move forward in developing the products.

We also adopted and I think importantly in 2013, have some 70 strategic initiatives and priorities for the company of Amgen. One of those was this biosimilars efforts. So it's clear to everybody in the company, that this was a key and important strategic initiative for the company. So when they're making decisions, you can go back to okay, what's important to us and one of those was getting our biosimilars efforts up and running. But of course, not to the detriment of our innovative business but certainly a priority and we allocated both capital and expertise to that area which has been quite vital because as I said earlier, the technical challenges of getting approval of a biosimilar and launching are not insignificant.

And some of our quite capable peers have realized that that this is a challenging task. So we have a unit that has responsibility to shepherd through the development phase. When we get to market then, we will transition to our commercial team of single commercial organization. And in many cases, we already have a presence in the therapeutic area such as oncology in the U.S. and we're able to take advantage of our commercial presence and it becomes an add on to that effort, then it's integrated because at least in the U.S. as well as some European markets, there’s an expectation of the kind of full suite of support for these products that you have with innovative products. So we're appropriately responding on with our efforts to support the products.

In terms of the capital, we also made some very specific decisions to allocate capital in support of biosimilars. And, to describe to you that equation from my perspective, if I look at the innovative business typically a couple billion dollars to get to market with an innovative product maybe 1% likelihood of eventually getting to market and then a period of

exclusivity and growth for a product when you have success, biosimilars, if you're capable, you should have 100% chance to get the market. On average, we invest about $200 million to get to markets.

So much higher likelihood to get there, much lower investment to get to market but obviously, a more constrained opportunity once you've arrived in the market but especially in the context of having available capacity, we think the equation is a good one from a financial return perspective for somebody like Amgen. And we've been able to manage and underwrite both of those without constraints. And after a number of years of development, we're now at the phase where we're getting to market and we're pretty excited about the opportunity both for patients, both for affordability, the competitive environment, meeting policy objectives, and we’ve been generating returns for Amgen.

Graham Parry

Could you remind us splitting responsibility between you and Allergan on the biosimilars side and then what happens when they get acquired?

David Meline

Yes, so there are four, four of the assets that's where we co-invested. And it's indeed that, so we invested in those oncology efforts initially. And they subsequent to those initial efforts, their strategic focus shifted. So they had declared already before the announcement of the acquisition by AbbVie that that this was a de-prioritized area for them. So their role has been, and we believe will continue to be that of a more passive investor in the opportunity and will be actively then commercializing those products and that will is contemplated to continue in that form of post-acquisition.

Graham Parry

Maybe just shift gears in last few minutes, a couple of assets. So obviously KRAS has been carrying a lot of attention. And most recent updates on marketing seems like emergency early on. So maybe you can just talk us through that data and whether you think the initial market reaction to it was fair, and what should we be looking out for the upcoming additional update?

David Meline

Yes, very good. Yes, so we will tag team a little bit on this. So we continue to be very excited about this innovation. This is a target KRAS that's been an area of interest for decades. And I think importantly, for us, it's a small molecule, which in some cases, people have been surprised though Amgen, we didn't know you had that kind of capability. But indeed, we do. And I think this is a really exciting demonstration of the capability that Amgen has across multiple modalities in our development capabilities.

So we're pleased about that. We're pushing hard in terms of speed. So this has been in the clinic for somewhat less than a year, and we're making very nice and accelerated progress, which we’ll continue to drive very aggressively. And then in terms of the data while not 100% with a 54.4% response rate, we're very pleased with that. And I think the important point, it's a product that that's proven to be effective, and at least the initial indications that are no indications of any safety issues. So, but let me ask my colleague Arvind to add some additional comments.

Arvind Sood

Sure. No, I think you've covered that well, David. Not pertaining the market reaction Graham, I would just add that the KOL, the key opinion leader feedback actually has been very positive on both those fronts. First of all, now we know that we can effectively inhibit mutations of KRAS G12C. And number two based on the data that we have reported so far there were no dose limiting toxicities, the safety profile looks very clean.

So what's the have reported so far, this was a 76 patient Phase 1 study, that included 34 patients who were lung cancer patients, and of course, mutations KRAS G12C are most prominent in lung cancer. So this data was presented at the World Lung Conference Meeting, which was held roughly a week ago. And that's the data that David alluded to that the response rate was 54%. Within the 76 patient study, we had 36 patients with colorectal cancer and the balance with other tumor type. So that data is now going to be presented at the upcoming ESMO or the European Society of Medical Oncology. But I would note that the data cut off for both those cohorts for the lung cancer patients and colorectal cancer patients look the same it was back in July.

Graham Parry

Okay. And if I could last couple maybe just want to bispecifics obviously a very broad portfolio actually. And if you go through the ones that are coming through, which are the ones that you would point in the market to being the most exciting, and then from an administration point of view and some of the feedbacks that we've had on this is that need certain infusions and regular infusions, that that's been somewhat limiting sense of the platform. So can you explain how that can become over time into a more commercial presentation?

Arvind Sood

Yes, absolutely. So it'll be I mean, this is a platform the BiTE or bispecific T-cell engager platform is one that has been well validated in that we already have an approved product title on the market. It's approved and commercialized for a relatively small indication which is ALL or Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. But beyond that, we’re also looking at other hematologic malignancies like AML, non-Hodgkins lymphoma, DLBCL which is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. And we are also looking at a combination of BLINCYTO together with a checkpoint inhibitor. And we'll see what the data used there.

In addition to that, we also have a BiTE targeting BCMA or B-Cell Maturation Antigen. And we presented the initial data from that particular BiTEs which goes by the name or the number AMG 420 at last year’s ASH, the American Society of Hematology Meeting, again in this particular study we’ve demonstrated a very robust response rate, the response rate was 70%. But more importantly, we also showed that there were four patients with complete MRD or Minimum Residual Disease negativity.

We’ll provide an update on that as well in the near term and of course, you have rightfully pointed out Graham that one of the limitations to some of these, first generation BiTEs was the fact that they require a continuous infusion. So for most of our BiTEs, we are developing an extended half-life version. So for BLINCYTO which targets CD19, we have an extended half-life version in development, for AMG 420 that targets BCMA, we have an extended half-life version that goes by AMG 701.

And we expect the initial data from that in one of the spring medical meetings. And the last point that I would note on the BiTE platform is increasingly, we are very excited about this platform to the extent that we are even de-prioritizing some of the CAR-Ts that we were developing, targeting DLL3 which is a mutation that is quite prominent in lung cancer, and also FLT3 which is a mutation very prominent in AML for Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

But the one point that I would stress is that just because of BiTE had a continuous infusion doesn't necessarily disadvantage that in all indications, we have another BiTE targeting EGFRvIII or the Variant III for glioblastoma. And we expect to get the initial data, as David pointed out in his opening comments by the end of this year, for that particular indication actually having a continuous infusion BiTE maybe more advantageous. But it’s a broad platform, we’re very excited about the platform. And of course, we should be getting some results over the next several months.

Graham Parry

That's great. I think the clock just flashed red. So we’re just on time. So thank you very much, David and Arvind. Good to see you. Thank you.

David Meline

Thank you.