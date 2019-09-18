Procter & Gamble: No Gamble, But No Bargain Either

When searching for companies with a superior business model and a potential wide economic moat around the business, we frequently find companies that are well-known and might sometimes even have powerful brands in their portfolio, but when looking a little closer, the numbers during the last decade don’t really show that competitive advantage. One of these companies is Procter & Gamble (PG), which is not only among the oldest companies in the U.S. and among the 20 biggest corporations according to market cap in the world, but is also a well-known company and brand.

In the following article we will look a little closer at the company and basically answer one simple question: Is P&G a good investment right now? In order to get an answer to that question, we start by looking at different business metrics like revenue, earnings per share and margins. Following that, we are trying to explain why P&G could outperform the general stock market in the last few quarters in such an impressive way and finally, we try to answer the question, if we should invest in Procter & Gamble right now.

Business Description

As Procter & Gamble is one of the oldest companies in the United States, which was founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble and also one of the best-known companies it probably doesn’t need much of an introduction. Today it is selling a broad variety of consumer health products, personal care and hygiene products and has a lot of trusted, high-quality, leadership brands in its portfolio including names like Ariel, Febreze, Gillette, Oral-B and Pampers.

Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar

When looking at the numbers of the last decade it is probably hard for investors to get excited. Beginning with revenue, we see stable numbers for some years, but especially in 2014 and 2015 revenue declined. During that time, P&G was selling off about 100 brands from its product portfolio and concentrated on the remaining 65 brands, which were responsible for 95% of the company’s revenue. Additionally, in 2015 as well as 2016 foreign exchange rates had a huge negative effect on P&G’s sales. In 2015, foreign exchange rates decreased sales by 6%, while volume decreased about 1% and the price for the products could increase about 2% on average.

(Source: 2015 Earnings Press Release)

In 2016, the picture is similar with foreign exchange rates decreasing net sales 6% once again and together with other negative effects the overall net sales decreased 8% in 2016.

(Source: 2016 Earnings Press Release)

But in the following years, P&G once again had troubles to increase its revenue. When ignoring the restructuring and FX effects, we can basically say that revenue was flat during the last decade and P&G really has trouble to grow its business.

When looking at earnings per share we see wild fluctuations, but not really any growth. Especially in 2019, the earnings per share were extremely low as P&G was facing “goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles impairment charges” of $8.3 billion which decreased net income. When ignoring the impairment charges, net income would have been similar as in the year before. But aside from 2017 with $5.59 earnings per share, we can’t see any real growth during the last decade. Margins were pretty stable during the last decade, which is a good sign, but combined with stagnant revenue it means that net income is also not growing.

Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar

Procter & Gamble however engaged in constant share buybacks and decreased the number of outstanding shares from about 3,100 million outstanding shares one decade ago to about 2,540 million outstanding shares right now, which has a positive effect on earnings per share.

The Recent Past

When looking at P&G during the last decade, we certainly can’t say it is a terrible business, but it would also not be among my top picks and no company I would buy right now. And while P&G underperformed the S&P 500 during the last decade (not including dividends), P&G outperformed the index in an impressive way during the last 16 months as it gained almost 70% in value since then while the S&P 500 could gain only 12% in the same timeframe.

Data by YCharts

After looking at the chart, it makes sense to ask the question why P&G rallied since the spring of 2018 and what investors are seeing in the stock and the company to assign the current valuation.

Restructuring

The most obvious answer to the question why a stock rallied is an improvement of the underlying business, which led to a higher stock price (although that is not always the case and not always true). We already mentioned above, that P&G restructured its business a few years ago and reduced its portfolio to about 65 brands.

Source: P&G Investor Presentation

And while we don’t see a clear effect on the top or bottom line or the free cash flow so far, the organic sales growth is showing a positive tendency. While the organic sales growth was between 1% and 2% during the four quarters of 2018, in 2019 the company could report organic sales growth between 4% and 7%.

Source: P&G Investor Presentation

For 2020, P&G expects between 3% and 4% organic sales growth and this might be one reason investors have gotten more bullish in the recent past. Additionally, online organic sales grew 25% in 2019, but this is probably just a shift in sales away from other ways to purchase the products. But at least selling the products online themselves might lead to higher margins for P&G.

Dividend

A second reason why Procter & Gamble could be interesting for investors and why they started buying the stock is the company’s dividend. Not only is P&G a dividend aristocrat, it is also a dividend king as management increased the dividend for 63 consecutive years (additionally, P&G is paying a dividend for 129 years). When looking at the last ten years, the company increased the dividend more than 6% annually, which is a solid dividend growth rate. Currently, Procter & Gamble has a forward dividend yield of 2.49%, which makes the stock still a better investment than the S&P 500), but when the rally started in the spring of 2018, P&G had a dividend yield of almost 4% making the stock very interesting for every dividend investor.

Source: P&G Investor Presentation

Bond-like status

A third aspect, that is closely linked to the dividend, is the fact that Procter & Gamble might be treated by many investors like a bond. Considering the long history of P&G and the fact that it paid a dividend for more than 100 years and raised the dividend more than 60 years in a row is demonstrating a high level of stability and consistency – similar to a bond. And considering the 4% dividend yield the stock had a little more than a year ago made P&G a very interesting investment for everybody seeking a stable passive income (with the additional potential for dividend increases). And even with a dividend yield of 2.5% right now, P&G is a better investment than every single treasury bond (with the 30-year having a yield of 2.19% right now and every other bond having a lower rate).

We already saw other stocks in the past, that were treated like bonds – 3M Company (MMM) would be a famous example. And 3M would also be a great example to demonstrate what the risks are if the stock price is driven up just because investors think it is a safe investment: 3M lost more than 40% in value from its peak as valuation didn’t reflect the underlying business any more. I currently have the feeling that P&G is bought for similar reasons as 3M was bought a few years ago. As long as investors don’t sell the stock it is not a problem if the stock declines in value in the meantime. But investors should not only look for a stable income (and dividend payers that could be treated like bonds), but should also consider the price they are paying for a stock.

Sentiment shift

A final reason, why P&G could get interesting for investors is the macro economy and the shift we might have seen about a year ago. It is possible that P&G was not bought because investors see the stock as such a great investment, but rather because it is considered to be an investment that is less risky than other assets and therefore preferred over other companies. About a year and a half ago, the very first warning signs appeared that the global economic growth might slow down and the trade war between China and the United States started. It seems possible that investors began to draw money away from assets they considered to be risky and rather bought assets considered to be much safer.

And Now?

Maybe there were several good reasons to buy P&G in the spring of 2018, but we have to ask ourselves, if the stock is still a good investment right now.

Powerful brands

P&G still has several powerful brands in its portfolio and these brand names will enable the company to raise its prices about 1-2% annually and generate some kind of economic moat around the business. However, when looking at the last decade – and 10 years is a long timeframe – we don’t see the power of a wide moat as the numbers P&G reported are too choppy. And the company had the same brands in its portfolio and was not able to report stable growth.

Valuation

Although there might be several good reasons to own the stock, in the end it always comes down to the valuation. Maybe there were several good reasons to buy P&G in the spring of 2018 when the stock was trading at a P/E below 20, which is not cheap, but can be described as more reasonable than the current valuation. Right now, Procter & Gamble is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 25 and when using the current earnings per share (without the impairment charge) we get a P/E ratio above 30.

In order to justify such a high P/E ratio for a stock, the underlying business should see some solid growth in the years to come. When looking at longer timeframes, we get high single digit growth rates for free cash flow – about 8.5% growth on average during the last 25 years, but current numbers don’t support similar growth rates. According to Seeking Alpha Earnings Estimates, analysts are expecting earnings per share to grow about 8% annually for the next decade. However, these growth rates after 2022 are based on the predictions of just two analysts and frankly, I don’t see P&G performing with such stability and consistency and delivering high single digit growth rates. But even taking 8% growth for the next decade (and then 5% growth till perpetuity, which is also a rather high number), we get an intrinsic value of $115, making P&G still a bit overvalued. A more realistic growth rate in my opinion would be 5% annual growth leading to an intrinsic value of $94. When calculating with just 4% annual growth, the intrinsic value would be $78 (in every calculation, we use a 10% discount rate). And we also should point out, that none of these scenarios include a recession or a downturn, and another decade without a recession would be a really unrealistic assumption.

Conclusion

It is very interesting, that contributors on Seeking Alpha seem to have very different opinions about Procter & Gamble. When looking at the articles from the last few months, we get very different ratings ranging from “very bearish” to “bullish”. The only rating, I couldn’t find is “very bullish”. I certainly do not want to trash Procter & Gamble as it is a solid business with powerful brand names in its portfolio. We can also be very confident that management will continue the streak of 63 consecutive years of dividend growth and even now – after a rally in the last 16 months – the stock still has a dividend yield of 2.5%. And while the last decade has been not really perfect, an annual growth in the low and maybe even mid-single digits is a reasonable assumption, but doesn’t justify the current price level of P&G and therefore making the stock not really a good long-term investment right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.