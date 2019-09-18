Straits Trading: Conglomerate Discount Could Persist For Longer Than Expected

Straits Trading is valued by the market at a 40% discount to its net asset value of S$3.66 based on its share price of S$2.18 as of September 16, 2019.

Singapore-listed conglomerate Straits Trading Company Ltd. (OTCPK:STTSY) (OTC:SSTVF) [STRTR:SP] is trading at a 40% discount to its net asset value of S$3.66 based on its share price of S$2.18 as of September 16, 2019. I like the company's growing in-house real estate investment business, the actions it is taking to unlock the value of its hidden assets and the potential upside surprise from its under-earning tin smelting and mining business. But the conglomerate discount assigned to the stock could persist, given that the monetization of its hidden assets and the turnaround of its tin smelting and mining business could take a couple of years to be realized. Furthermore, the stock's lack of sell-side analyst coverage and decent but unattractive dividend yield of 2.8% could make it challenging for the stock's valuation to be re-rated.

Please refer to my initiation article on Straits Trading published on April 18, 2017 for more details on the company's background.

Started in 1887, Straits Trading is a conglomerate with stakes in real estate, hospitality, resources and investments across Asia Pacific. Its majority shareholder and parent private investment group Tecity owns a 70% stake in Straits Trading. Details of the company's assets, investments and business segments are provided in the charts below.

Straits Trading's Corporate Structure

Source: Straits Trading August 2019 Corporate Presentation

Straits Trading's Portfolio

Source: Straits Trading August 2019 Corporate Presentation

Straits Trading's 1H2019 Profit After Tax And Non-controlling Interests or PATNCI By Segment

Source: Straits Trading August 2019 Corporate Presentation

Growing Real Estate Investment Manager

As per the profit contribution by business segment chart in the preceding section, the real estate segment is Straits Trading's most important business segment, contributing substantially all of its profit after tax.

Straits Trading's real estate business comprises an 89.5% stake in Straits Real Estate, a 21.0% interest in ARA Asset Management, a 9.9% deemed interest in Suntec REIT (including ARA's stake in Suntec REIT), and investment properties in Singapore and Malaysia.

Straits Real Estate is Straits Trading's in-house real estate investment business and crown jewel with assets under management or AUM of approximately S$1.56 billion (including committed investment of approximately S$230 million) as of end-1H2019. In a span of five years, Straits Real Estate has grown its AUM by a 39% CAGR from S$358 million in 2014.

Straits Real Estate's Asset Portfolio

Source: Straits Trading August 2019 Corporate Presentation

Straits Real Estate is differentiated from property developers or real estate funds in two key aspects. One differentiating factor is that it is primarily focused on property investment and capital allocation, rather than property development or property management. The other differentiating factor is that Straits Real Estate is able to exploit synergies with its other real estate investments such office/retail REIT Suntec REIT (which owns prime commercial and retail properties in Singapore and Australia), real estate fund manager ARA Asset Management and hotel owner & operator Far East Hospitality to have access to investment opportunities.

Straits Real Estate targets to increase its AUM from the current S$1.56 billion to S$2.4 billion over time. It favors different types of real estate investment opportunities in the different markets. In South Korea, Straits Real Estate likes properties capitalizing on growing demand for modern logistics, while it prefers office properties and built-to-suit facilities in Australia.

Straits Real Estate announced in June 2019 that it has formed a partnership with Korean asset management company IGIS Asset to create a portfolio of modern logistics facilities focused on the Greater Seoul area with an initial capital commitment of KRW104.2 billion or S$120 million. The first investment of the partnership is a 50% interest in a 62,217 sq m freehold site in Incheon, South Korea to be developed into a 190,000 sq m, five-story ramp-up logistics facility scheduled for completion in FY2020.

In September 2019, Straits Real Estate disclosed that it has acquired a 37,970 sq m parcel of land located approximately 15 km north of the Adelaide Central Business District for A$7.6 million or S$7.2 million. This parcel of land will be developed into a 14,719 square meter mixed-use office and warehouse facility which is expected to be completed by 4Q2020.

Straits Real Estate delivered a decent Return On Invested Capital or ROIC of 5.5% and Return On Equity or ROE of 8.0% in FY2018. Besides buying quality assets at attractive prices, Straits Real Estate also boosts returns by recycling capital from low-yielding assets and implementing asset enhancement initiatives. In FY2018, Straits Real Estate monetized S$35 million in valuation gains associated with a 47.5% stake in a portfolio of office properties held under Greater Tokyo Office Fund which it bought in June 2015. The divestment proceeds were subsequently reinvested in other properties and assets in Tokyo, Japan.

Separately, Straits Real Estate is currently carrying out asset enhancement works such as ground floor lobby renovation, modernization of office floors and addition of new lettable space for 320 Pitt Street, a Grade-B office building located in the Sydney Central Business District, which is expected to be completed in 1Q2021. It expects to see a uplift in rents for 320 Pitt Street post-asset enhancement, a property which it acquired in July 2017.

Value Unlocking Continues But It Could Take Time

As a conglomerate, it is not surprising that Straits Trading is mispriced and it needs to unlock the value of its "hidden assets" if it wishes to achieve a re-rating of its valuations.

Looking ahead, there are three categories of "hidden assets" that Straits Trading is trying to monetize.

Firstly, Straits Trading has a portfolio of Singapore bungalows and apartments valued at S$249.8 million under its real estate segment. These include Good Class Bungalows, the most exclusive category of residential properties in Singapore defined by their location and size. The average transaction price for Good Class Bungalows increased +14% YoY to S$1,515 per square foot in 2018, and the company has stated that it continues to "seek opportunistic sale of Good Class Bungalows (GCBs)." Separately, it has already sold 3 units of the Gallop Green condominium.

Secondly, Straits Trading has a 21.0% interest in ARA Asset Management, which it refers to as a "global real estate and real asset fund manager." ARA Asset Management has an AUM of S$83.1 billion as of end-June 2019 with assets in more than 100 cities in 23 countries globally and it has stakes in 20 REITs and more than 70 private real estate funds. ARA Asset Management aims to increase its AUM to S$100 billion by 2021.

ARA Asset Management was previously listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange before being privatized in 2017. It is possible that ARA Asset Management could be listed publicly again sometime in the future, which will potentially increase the value of Straits Trading's 21.0% stake in ARA Asset Management. In a November 2018 interview with Deal Street Asia, the management of ARA Asset Management did not rule out a listing, but said it was among the options it was considering. An IPO of ARA Asset Management is not likely in the next one to two years though, as ARA Asset Management has yet to reach its S$100 billion AUM target.

Thirdly, Straits Trading and its 54.8%-owned tin mining subsidiary listed in Malaysia, Malaysia Smelting Corporation, jointly own a 40.1 acres (Straits Trading owns 26.2 acres while Malaysia Smelting Corporation owns 13.9 acres) piece of freehold land in Butterworth, Penang. With Malaysia Smelting Corporation relocating its smelting operations from Butterworth, Penang to the new smelter in Pulau Indah, Port Klang, Straits Trading has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia Smelting Corporation to explore options to unlock the value of this freehold land, which is a five to 10 minutes' drive to the integrated transportation hub in Penang Sentral connecting bus, railway and ferry services in Penang.

Tin Smelting Business Could Offer Upside Surprise In Future

Malaysia Smelting Corporation, Straits Trading's 54.8%-owned tin mining subsidiary, contributed approximately 6% of Straits Trading's Profit After Tax And Non-controlling Interests or PATNCI for 1H2019, but it accounted for 91% of the company's revenue over the same period. In other words, Malaysia Smelting Corporation is seriously under-earning with a net margin of 2.7% in FY2018.

Malaysia Smelting Corporation is the world's largest independent custom tin smelter accounting for 7.5% of total global supply for 2018, and it operates Malaysia's largest tin mine contributing over 60% of Malaysia's 2018 output.

In the short term, Malaysian Smelting Corporation aims to improve profitability of its tin smelting business with its new Port Klang Smelter, while enhancing productivity of its tin mining business. The relocation of the tin smelting business from the century-old Butterworth, Penang facility to the new Port Klang smelting facility equipped with the most advanced technology, in 2020 is expected to improve recovery yields and cost efficiencies over time. With respect to improving productivity at its tin mine in Klian Intan, it has freed up space within the existing tin mine by leasing adjacent land parcels for waste dumping.

In the mid-to-long term, Malaysia Smelting Corporation could potentially benefit from the increase in demand for tin beyond its use in consumer electronics and food containers. Tin is increasingly used in lithium-ion batteries and other energy storage applications in areas such as electric vehicles and robotics.

Conglomerate Discount Could Persist Despite Share Buybacks

Straits Trading is valued by the market at a 40% discount to its net asset value of S$3.66 based on its share price of S$2.18 as of September 16, 2019.

Straits Trading's Net Asset Value

Source: Straits Trading August 2019 Corporate Presentation

As a sign of the stock's under-valuation, Straits Trading bought back 512,400 shares between May and July 2019, representing 0.126% of the company's share capital. The most recent buyback was the repurchase of 10,000 shares at S$2.32 each on July 30, 2019.

I think that the conglomerate discount assigned to the stock, as seen with the 40% discount to net asset value that it is trading at, could persist for longer than expected.

Firstly, there are no sell-side analysts covering the stock at the moment. This could be due to the fact there is a lack of comparable conglomerate peers in the market. Moreover, there are other listed real estate alternatives such as REITs which offer higher dividend yields and property developers which are a higher-beta play on the cyclical property sector.

Secondly, it could take significantly more time for Straits Trading to unlock the value of its hidden assets. It is no certainty that ARA Asset Management will definitely go for an IPO; even if ARA Asset Management does list, it will be probably three years down the road. Similarly, developing the freehold land in Butterworth, Penang will take another few years, unless an outright sale is considered.

Also, since Straits Trading is not a REIT which is compelled to pay out a significant part of its distributable income as dividends, Straits Trading could potentially reinvest the proceeds from the unlocking of its hidden assets back into the business. This could be the right thing to do in terms of capital allocation, but this might not be favored by yield-seeking investors.

Thirdly, Straits Trading's current trailing 2.8% dividend yield is not attractive to investors of listed real estate equities who prefer Singapore-listed REITs most of which offer at least a 4% dividend yield.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Straits Trading are a downturn in the real estate markets which it has investments in, overpaying for assets and taking on excessive leverage in a rush to grow AUM, and a delay in the timing of its various value-unlocking actions.

