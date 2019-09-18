The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing

Fastgraph charts are shown to reveal the real crash in future earnings for Boeing, and perhaps it will just never do anything other than coast over it.

It was time to trim and I did and now have a cheap bunch of shares with a good margin of price safety sitting at $115.08 each.

All the noise and some very strange management decisions of late have given me some pause in owning such a large value amount of Boeing.

Soaring Boeing

I have loved owning (BA)/Boeing for many years and its price has been soaring for years very quickly. All the noise and some very strange management decisions of late have given me some pause in owning such a large value amount at 2% of portfolio value with owning 93 stocks. Not HUGE amount, but it was plenty.

Source: businessinsider.com

The most recent and biggest background for Boeing is the grounding of the 737 Max airliner after 2 deadly crashes. This was a very sad tragedy and there are many fingers pointing to poor pilot training, hurried roll out of the Max, and even management issues. I don’t know when any of this will be solved and I just decided enough was enough and time to give it a closer close look on my own.

Boeing Fastgraphs

I am a paid subscriber to Fastgraphs owned in part by Chuck Carnevale, who freely allows users to do screen shots for articles.

My concern was reinforced with the graph and it actually looked worse than I was expecting. It showed me exactly that it does have some real possible down time, one could actually say a crash, coming for its earnings. It is actually amazing the price has stood up so well.

This first chart shows Price/ Operating Cash Flows or P/OCF.

The black line is the price and white line is the dividend, a nice growing one too.

Blue line is the normal P/OCF of 9.85 over the last 20 years and note it really deviated from that just in the last few years. Over loved one might say.

The dotted lines show the future analyst projections and that it should recover nicely. Now this is if management has presented correctly all pertinent information regarding the future. This second graph below shows adjusted operating earnings:

The chart shows Boeing able to fly over the deep abyss dip in the chart and land at the peak on the other side near the same price it is now. This is if indeed it can grow earnings 504% in 2020 as the analysts project with those dotted lines. I love that idea and know its a great company, but somehow I am skeptical. I don’t like seeing that pit in the chart and find it hard not to expect something adverse to happen, at least in the price. I truthfully see it over priced even now with the last dip. It should be priced lower, probably much lower. The past, if reliable, would have it selling somewhere under $320 or maybe even near $240 or so (using a P/E of 15 or the orange line). I did a RoseNose Blog here that evaluates the whole 93 Rose portfolio and many analysts agree that BA belongs at a much lower price. Morningstar says $335 and has a buy at $201. You would be surprised at how loved many stocks truly are now. The Boeing dividend should be safe looking at cash flows from the top chart, but this one with earnings alone shows some stress for it. I like that this is a loved stock and it would seem management is also loved and will take Boeing back to success. The debt /cap shown is also 104% and that is somewhat concerning, but it does have an “A” credit rating. All of this is a conundrum for me and it was not an easy decision to sell even one share, but I did hang on to about 43% of them.

I am still watching with caution for management to overcome this current nightmare for the 737 Max plane and its future. Boeing has other products to generate earnings which is good, so that is why I will hang around with the shares that remain.

I just wanted to share my thoughts and what I did last week in the taxable portion of the Rose portfolio. I have cash to pay the capital gains and then some left over for other interesting value buys. Watching and waiting for dips and value opportunity as always.

Happy Investing :)) Rose

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also own 92 other stocks in the Rose Portfolio