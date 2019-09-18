After Recent M&A Activity, Medicine Man Is Undervalued

In our view, if the company keeps growing at the same pace, soon more and more investors will take a look at it. As a result, the company's EV/Sales ratio would increase.

Many investors don't want to research the company because it is small, which is driving the total valuation down. The fact that the company trades at the OTC Markets is not helping either.

Notice that Medicine Man is expected to generate forward sales of $30 - $40 million. The company noted in Spring that inorganic growth was expected to push the revenue up.

We believe that the current valuation is too low. With other competitors trading at 9x-47x sales, Medicine Man is undervalued at 6x sales.

After the recent announcement of acquisitions, Medicine Man (OTCQB:MDCL) could be trading at 6x sales. Considering that competitors in the cannabis industry are trading at 9x-47x sales, Medicine Man seems to be very undervalued. Since the new transactions were announced in September, the share price increased by more than 25%. We believe that the upward trend may continue.

Business

Founded in 2014, Medicine Man is a cannabis consulting company providing services about cost-efficient cultivation technologies, and dispensary operating solutions among others. The image and the lines below describe Medicine Man's business model in a befitting manner:

Source: Medicinemantechnologies

Source: Medicinemantechnologies

Medicine Man commenced its operations as a consulting company. However, in the last two years, the company has acquired a significant amount of dispensaries and developed several products. We will explain later that the success of Medicine Man appears to be based on inorganic growth.

Among the products sold by Medicine Man, there is Success Nutrients, a product for gardeners, which enhances the number of grams per square foot produced. The image below was taken from one of the websites of Medicine Man:

Source: Successnutrients Website

Medicine Man also offers general hydroponics, growing supplies, nutrients, and supplements through its online platform "thebigtomato." Notice that Medicine Man has also created a community of hydroponics & indoor gardening. In our view, an online community is an excellent way of generating additional sales. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: Thebigtomato's Website

Decent 43% Revenue Growth, But Declining Gross Profit Margin

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenue increased by 43% amounting to $3.76 million. Medicine Man reports very decent growth. However, it may not impress cannabis investors, who saw large cannabis operators growing revenue at a triple-digit rate of growth.

In the six months ended June 30, 2019, the gross profit margin was equal to 28%, which is way worse than the same figure in the same period in 2018, 71%. According to the earnings call transcript, the increase in COGS was primarily due to increased sale of products. It is a bit worrying. Growth investors will need to check carefully whether gross profit margins continue to decline. Notice that the gross profit margin was more significant than 50% in the past. Investors may not appreciate it if the next 10-K shows gross profit margin below 28%.

Source: Ycharts

The last 10-Q shows a large amount of stock-based compensations. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, they represented 79% of the total amount of revenue. Medicine Man has not used a lot of stock-based compensations in the past, so we are not much worried about this fact. With that, market participants will need to review them closely. Keep in mind that the share count almost tripled in the last two years. The image below offers further details on the matter:

Source: Ycharts

See the image below for more details on the income statement:

Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

Most investors will not be worried about the financial stability of Medicine Man. As of June 30, 2019, the company reports $4.3 million in cash, an asset/liability ratio of 2.77x, and no financial debt. With that, the amount of cash in hand is not very significant. Growth investors would expect a good amount of cash to finance future developments. See below for more on the assets of Medicine Man:

Source: 10-Q

Goodwill comprises of 56% of the total amount of assets. Let's understand a bit how the company generated this amount of goodwill. As shown in the lines below, in June and July 2017, Medicine Man acquired two companies and paid via a total of 9.25 million shares.

Source: 10-K

In the cannabis industry, acquiring other competitors using its own stock is very common. Most growth investors will not be alarmed. With that, observing the share price when the acquisitions were made is impressive. The company used more than 25% of its current share count when the share price was below $1.75. Companies believing that their shares are expensive don't issue new shares while buying competitors. With this in mind, in 2017, the company didn't see its shares undervalued at $1.50-$1.75. The image below offers the stock chart:

Source: Seeking Alpha

On September 17, 2018, Medicine Man acquired Two JS LLC issuing 1.93 million shares. The share price was at the $1.55 mark. According to Bloomberg, the target company was founded in 2016 and was focused on the distribution of hydroponics and indoor gardening supplies. Read the lines below for more information on the matter:

"Two J's LLC, doing business as The Big Tomato, distributes hydroponics and indoor gardening supplies. The Company offers grow lights, growing supplies, nutrients and supplements, organics, and ventilation products. The Big Tomato operates in the State of Colorado." Source: Bloomberg

The most valuable asset of Two JS LLC was inventory worth $0.291 million. Medicine Man paid approximately ~$3 million, which appears too much. Two JS LLC did not seem to be reporting valuable intangible assets and had operated for less than three years. Most investors will wonder whether Two JS LLC may generate sufficient FCF in the future to justify such valuation. The lines below offer further information on the most recent acquisition:

Source: 10-k

Like most cannabis operators, Medicine Man does not report financial debt. In 2019, the total amount of liabilities increased because of new derivative liabilities. However, these new liabilities are not financial debt. As shown in the lines below, they represent agreements with Medicine Man's directors:

"During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company entered into employment agreements with certain key officers that contained contingent consideration provisions based upon the achievement of certain market condition milestones. The Company determined that each of these vesting conditions represented derivative instruments." Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Most Recent Acquisitions

As of September 12, 2019, the company released the acquisition of Canyon LLC, which provides cannabis-infused products for the medical marijuana industry. The purchase will be made with $5.13 million in a combination of cash and stock.

Founded in 2010, Canyon expects to produce revenue of $3.3 million in 2019, so the acquisition will be made at 1.55x sales, which appears quite cheap. The images below offer further details on Canyon's products and where they are available:

Source: Canyonthc's Website

Source: Canyonthc's Website

With cannabis companies trading at more than 10x sales, growth investors will appreciate the transaction. The lines below offer further details on the operation:

Source: Press Release

In September 2019, the company noted two more acquisitions of Strawberry Fields and Roots. Medicine Man signed binding agreements with the target companies. As a result, in our opinion, the likelihood of closing the transactions is significant.

The company expects to pay in cash for Roots and a combination of cash and stock for Strawberry Fields. The market will most likely appreciate that Medicine Man opted to pay a significant portion of the acquisition consideration in cash. If the stock price were expensive, Medicine Man would most likely use its shares only. The amount of stock to be issued will be equal to only 7.4 million. The lines below offer further information on the matter:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha - Roots

As of September 9, 2019, the company signed another binding agreement to acquire four dispensaries in Colorado. Medicine Man expects to issue ~4.2 million shares more, so the total amount of shares to be issued will be 12 million shares. The lines below offer further details on the transaction:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation of Medicine Man

According to the OTC Markets Website, the company's share count is equal to 35 million. With the noted acquisitions, we expect Medicine Man to issue 12.4 million shares. As a result, the new share count will equal 47.4 million shares. If we use a share price of $3.95, the market capitalization will equal ~$187 million.

As shown in the image below, in the last annual report, the company released a revenue of $10.5 million. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, sales grew by 43% amounting to $3.76 million. Notice that Medicine Man is expected to generate forward sales of $30 - $40 million. The company noted in spring that inorganic growth was expected to push the revenue up to that level.

Source: Ycharts

The company expects to make payments of $36 million in cash. The current amount of cash is equal to $4.3 million. With these figures, we see a market capitalization of ~$187 million and an enterprise value of $218 million. Taking into account forward sales of $35 million, Medicine Man trades at more than 6x sales. Medicine Man appears to be clearly undervalued as compared to other cannabis competitors, which grow at a similar pace.

Source: Ycharts

Why Is The Company That Undervalued?

We see two main reasons, which could explain the current situation. First of all, Medicine Man is still a small competitor. Many market analysts may not have studied it because of its small market capitalization. As a result, they ignore the recent acquisitions and expected inorganic revenue growth.

Besides, Medicine Man trades in the OTC Markets, which many times lack adequate liquidity. If the shares were traded on the NYSE, the EV/Sales ratio would not be that low. Considering this, buying shares expecting the Medicine Man to trade on a more extensive exchange is smart.

Risks

Investors expect significant revenue growth from the cannabis industry. As a result, cannabis operators trade at large EV/Sales ratio. Market participants need to understand that the risk is not small. If expected revenue growth declines, investors may sell shares of cannabis companies, which may lead to dramatic declines in their valuation. In this case scenario, Medicine Man will most likely be negatively affected.

Also, the company's recent transactions are risky. Medicine Man will need to run a post-acquisition integration, which may fail. As a consequence, the company may need to reduce its expected sales and goodwill. If this happens, the valuation of the company may decline.

Conclusion

In September 2019, after announcing the new acquisition, share price of MDCL increased by more than 25%. Have a look at it in the chart below:

Source: Seeking Alpha Chart

The stock returns are very positive. However, we believe that the current valuation is too low. With other competitors trading at 9x-47x sales, Medicine Man is undervalued at 6x sales. In our opinion, many investors don't want to research the company because it is small, which is driving the total valuation down. The fact that the company trades at the OTC Markets is not helping either. In our view, if the company keeps growing at the same pace, soon more and more investors will take a look at it. As a result, the company's EV/Sales ratio would increase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.