Healthy Dividends: Finding Refuge In Bristol-Myers Squibb

As the overall market struggles to find a direction, I am trying to plan ahead and start moving some of my funds into healthcare dividend stocks that are currently at a discount compared to their peers. My first pick was CVS Health (CVS), but now, I am looking for a big pharma candidate and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) fits my criteria. The stock has fallen about 20% in the last twelve months, which appears to be a result of the market not being keen on their decision to acquire Celgene (CELG). In addition, the company's blockbuster oncology drug, Opdivo, has a hard time matching up with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda in a few key indications. However, I believe Bristol-Myers Squibb's "BMS" long-term outlook and healthy dividend make BMY a great buy at these levels.

I will discuss my views on the Celgene deal and why investors should welcome what Celgene brings to the table. In addition, I lay out a case for why dividend investors should have BMY on their shopping list. Finally, I reveal my plans for re-entering BMY after years of waiting for an opportunity.

My Views on the Celgene Deal

I am a former Celgene shareholder, so, I have to admit that I am a little biased in this discussion. I sold my CELG about two years ago which turned out to be great timing. However, it wasn't long before I was looking to reenter at a discount. I never pulled the trigger because it appeared Celgene was looking to expand with acquisitions such as Juno Therapeutics. I was convinced that Celgene was going to be too big of a price tag for big pharma to make a reasonable offer and it appeared the market agreed. Obviously, I was surprised to see both companies come to an arrangement. At first, I thought CELG shareholders got the better end of the deal, but after some thought, I realized that BMY shareholders will, ultimately, see short-term and long-term value from Celgene.

In the near term, Celgene's Revlimid is one of the best-selling drugs in the world, and the numbers are still surging. In addition, Celgene has Pomalyst and Abraxane, which are two blockbuster agents that will provide an instant injection of revenue. In fact, these products have exhibited strong growth, which has encouraged the management to increase 2019 revenue guidance (Figure 1):

Figure 1: Celgene Guidance (Source: CELG)

Celgene has five pipeline products that are moving closer to FDA approval. Ozanimod, Fedratinib, Luspatercept, Liso-cel, and Ide-cel2 all have massive potential on the market and could be blockbuster drugs for BMS (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Late-Stage Products (Source: CELG)

One thing I would like to shed light on is the synergy that will be created between BMS's and Celgene's strong lists of collaborations and partnerships. Both companies are known for making great partnership deals that could yield some impressive returns. Opdivo is essentially a partnership magnet for BMS, which allows the company to expand the library of potential uses while sharing the legwork with smaller companies. BMS appears to be finding combination therapies to go with Opdivo and/or Yervoy at a rapid rate, which I see as a gold-rush effort against Merck's Keytruda. Once Opdivo and Keytruda have maxed out their indications as a monotherapy, I believe it will be the approved combination therapies that will most likely determine who will be the ultimate winner. So, it is critical that BMS locate and secure these partnerships to have some edge over Keytruda in some indications or lines of therapy. Some examples partnerships include deals with Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), and Kitov Pharma (KTOV), Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)… just to name a few. Celgene brings a great number of notable partnerships including bluebird bio (BLUE) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE), Obsidian Therapeutics, Exscientia, and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN). Another important relationship to mention is Celgene's investment in Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's ImmunityBio that appears to hold some of his best product candidates. What's my point? Both of these companies have demonstrated an ability to make connections and deals throughout the healthcare sector that could lead to lucrative results.

Although I would have liked to have seen Celgene bring Otezla to BMS, the sale to Amgen (AMGN) will allow the company to deleverage immediately, rather than trying to make up the value in sales. So, the acquisition won't be a perfect transaction for BMS. In fact, the acquisition of Celgene increases pipeline and regulatory risk. I believe the majority of Celgene's value is in their pipeline candidates, so any failure or setback could make this deal a blunder. BMS needs Celgene's pipeline to produce because Celgene's moneymaker, Revlimid, will start to experience generic encroachment in 2023.

Overall, I think the Celgene deal will ultimately be a big win for BMS due to the immediate revenue, long-term value in the pipeline and promising collaborations made with other companies.

Committed to a Healthy Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb's dividend currently yields about 3.32%. BMS uses ~42% of its earnings to supply the funds for the dividend program; therefore, I don't expect the company to freeze or cut the dividend anytime soon. In fact, the company has been committed to improving their dividend and has added each year since 2009 and is optimistic about their ability to increase the dividend in the future.

Figure 3: BMY Dividend Scorecard (Source: Seeking Alpha)

BMS without a doubt has the ability to supply a steady stream of revenue to supply that dividend, and we should see revenue growth in the future. BMS has two of the top-five drugs in the world in Eliquis and Opdivo. Furthermore, BMS has numerous additional drugs, Orencia and Yervoy are still expected to record substantial growth in the coming years. Looking ahead, BMS has another potential blockbuster drug in Empliciti for multiple myeloma drug. All these BMS products will team-up with Celgene's products that will lead to strong year-over-year growth for the next 5 years (Figure 4).

Figure 4: BMS Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Personally, I am not only confident in the safety of the dividend, but I am also the company has the ability to raise the dividend in the future.

Looking For Entry

I will be looking for an entry in the coming days or weeks as the share price retests the $50 area (Figure 5).

Figure 5: BMY Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I was tempted to buy when it dropped under $43 per share, but I was concerned there was more downside. Now that the share price has recovered, I feel like this is a good area to start a small position if the share price can close above $50.

Conclusion

In my opinion, long-term investors should consider looking at BMY due to the anticipated growth and reliable dividend. I believe the Celgene deal will have a positive impact on BMS due to their current blockbuster drugs and the potential blockbuster pending in their pipeline. Revlimid continues to produce strong numbers and should for several years to come despite generic encroachment. BMS has two of the best selling drugs with Opdivo and Eliquis that still have some space left before hitting their peak sales. Once the acquisition is complete, BMY investors will enjoy the strong earnings growth that should help support the share price. Meanwhile, investors can enjoy the healthy dividend that will create a strong total return for the long haul.

Looking ahead, investors need to keep an eye for an exact closing date for the Celgene deal to determine when BMS will start recording Celgene associated revenues. In addition, investors should remain vigilant about pipeline updates and clinical trial readouts; especially when the company is reporting an Opdivo readout that will match up against Keytruda.

What's My Plan? As I mentioned in the Looking For Entry section, I am going to look for an entry in the coming days or weeks. I am going to remain patient and wait and see if the share price can close above $50 per share. Once I have established a small position, I will look to add around earnings reports and dividend announcements. I plan to hold BMY for at least five years in anticipation of a strong return in share price and quarterly dividends.

