Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton: A High Quality, High Expectation Investment

That said, there is also a risk of a strong drawdown in the shorter term, especially in the event of a global recession.

There is a strong argument that this will prove to be justified over the long run due to a high quality underlying business and a solid growth outlook.

Luxury retailer Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY) (OTCPK:LVMHF) is one of those high quality European consumer stocks that seem to perpetually trade at rich premiums. Prospective investors find themselves with two choices. One, wait for an entry point that may take an age to arrive. Or, two, add the company to a list that includes the likes of L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY), Hermès (OTCPK:HESAY) and Lindt (OTCPK:LDSVF) and just accept the fact that if you want to own it then you are going to have to pay up. At its current share price of around €370 that means shelling out roughly thirty euro for each euro of 2018 net profit.

The Profit Engine

Take LVMH in its entirety and you will see a very profitable business. After-tax returns on capital currently clock in at somewhere in the 15% to 20% range.

This figure, however, is masked by two key points. Firstly, not all of the company's brands are of equal quality. Essentially LVMH is a giant holding company running around 70 of some of the best known consumer names in the world. Household names under the LVMH umbrella include the likes of Dom Pérignon, Veuve Cliquot, Moët & Chandon, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and TAG Heuer.

Concentrated in its Fashion & Leather Goods and, to a lesser extent, the Wines & Spirits segments are much more profitable brands. LVMH does not break down detailed operating figures by brand but you can see this point reflected in the profit margins for each segment.

The second point I'd make concerns intangibles and goodwill. Combined these make up something like one-third of total group assets worth around €90B. If you look at how much money the company makes on its tangible capital - e.g. its buildings, vineyards and so on - then its return figure becomes even higher.

This ultra profitable cash source - concentrated in LVMH's "core" brands - helps fund the development and expansion of the others. Not only that, but it pays for the purchase of new ones too. Indeed LVMH is a serial acquirer of other businesses, with the likes of Bulgari, Loro Piana and luxury hotelier Belmond (BEL) all added to its asset stable during the past decade.

The Growth Story

Put simply, growth becomes all the more profitable for stockholders when you have a monster profit engine that can finance it. No need to take on high levels of debt. Or issue new stock, thereby diluting the earnings share of existing investors. Our core brands can do all the heavy lifting.

Fifteen years ago LVMH had around €6B of net debt on its balance sheet. Net financial debt at the end of H1 2019 clocked in at around €8.6B. In the intervening period the company has tripled its global store count, quadrupled its revenue and quintupled its operating profit. The share count has not materially changed during this time.

The good news is that at the moment there doesn't appear to be much let up. Over the first six months of 2019 organic revenue was up 12% on the equivalent period in 2018. Operating profit was up 14% over the same time frame. If we want that 30x price-to-earnings multiple to look reasonable then a healthy stretch of double digit earnings growth seems a sure fire way to do it.

A High Expectation Investment

Ultimately the kind of growth described above is exactly what investors need going forward. LVMH's biggest headwind right now is its own stock. It's clear that the current valuation is well above its long-term average; the upshot being that shorter-term shareholder returns to date have been 'juiced' by this expanding valuation multiple.

The bad news is that this trend operates perfectly well in reverse gear too. Indeed two things could potentially happen. Most obviously the stock price could simply drop; all other things being equal the sliding share price then takes the valuation multiple down with it.

The second possibility is that the share price could stagnate while earnings grow into the current valuation. Either way the net result is that the business performance would disconnect from shareholder returns in a negative way.

To get a feel for what that might actually mean for investors let's go with a long-term average valuation for LVMH stock of 20x annual profit. Given its superior business economics it does not seem too much of a stretch to assume it could command a slight premium to the wider long-term stock market average.

Imagine an investment horizon of just one year. Dropping from an earnings multiple of 30 to 20 equates to a share price hit of 33%, all other things being equal. Not good, and unfortunately it hardly represents an unlikely scenario.

On the plus side I'd imagine most people reading this classify themselves as longer-term investors. With that in mind what happens if you lengthen the investment horizon? Well, clearly you get to average that 33% hit out somewhat. Over five years it works out to an annual headwind of around 7.8%. What about ten years? 3.97% per year. Twenty? 2% per year. And so it goes on.

The two key points to bear in mind are as follows. Firstly, earnings growth and returns from cash dividends are going to have to compensate for this headwind. In other words we need LVMH to carry on growing at a healthy clip, which is why I refer to it as a "high expectation" investment.

Secondly, the extent to which this is true is heavily influenced by how long you hold. If you want to know what things could look like over an ultra long-term horizon then check out the returns from some of the Nifty Fifty consumer stocks since the early-1970s. Though they suffered nasty drawdowns in the ensuing bear market, when measured over decades their seemingly elevated valuations did not prevent them from returning double-digits per annum to long-term shareholders.

Indeed coupled with the effects of dividend reinvestment and events like spin-offs it's possible that LVMH stock could outperform its business returns, even at 30x earnings, over a long enough period of time.

Recession Risk

The final point I'd make is that, unlike other consumer stocks, recessions can be particularly brutal to luxury goods retailers. For instance in 2009 LVMH's revenue growth stopped dead in its tracks while profit per share dropped by 13%. Not only that, but the changing business and economic conditions resulted in exactly the type of valuation contraction mentioned above. This can create a very nasty double whammy whereby both of those factors hit the share price simultaneously to create a very sharp drawdown.

Conclusion

Despite currently trading at 30x prior year earnings LVMH is not so overvalued that it cannot deliver solid, inflation busting long-term results. That said there is the real risk of (1) a sharp drawdown in the near term, and (2) that shareholder returns could lag business results in a meaningful way for quite a long period of time.

Investors looking to purchase stock today should only do so on the basis that it represents an ultra long-term holding, and that continual dividend reinvestment can take the edge off the current valuation by taking advantage of future periods of relatively cheap valuation. A better option would be to purchase the stock during a recession, at which point it is a true set and forget.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.