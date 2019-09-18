Iridium Is Still A Buy After Winning Big Defense Contract And Despite Cut To Broadband Guidance

Factoring in the Certus guide down, we remain at Buy - Long Term Hold on the stock, but the leverage and any movements in the share price deserve your attention.

At the same time the company announced the Certus broadband service was rolling out slower than anticipated.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

We went to Buy on Iridium (IRDM) in July - you can find our note here. Since then we've posted two further notes identifying dips during which one might take advantage of.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Our constant refrain with IRDM is - watch out for the leverage. The company is levered at nearly 5x TTM EBITDA right now which is substantial even for a leveraged buyout - and heady indeed for a public company.

What that means is that green days tend to be very green and red days positively crimson. Remember, leverage amplifies risk - to the upside and to the downside. (If leveraged finance is unfamiliar to you, take a look at the "Leverage 101" section in one of our notes on Maxar Technologies here - we hope it demystifies the concept).

The Good New News

IRDM issued an 8-K this week to report two new news items. Firstly, that the company had secured a new long-term US Dept of Defense / Air Force Space Command contract. This is a fixed price 7-year deal covering most comms services both secure and unsecured. Total deal value is c.$739m. This follows a similar contract which expired earlier this year and which had been extended piecemeal since then. This is good news. It's a little higher value than expected and a little longer term. This is the biggest single contract the company has won to date, and ought to facilitate a refinancing in the next 6-12 months.

The Bad New News

In the same 8-K, IRDM announced a reduction in revenue growth rate of the new Certus broadband service. We spoke to IRDM management to discuss this - as always the company can only tell us public domain, non-price-sensitive information. Based on our call with management we've revised our investment model to reduce the 'Communications Services' revenue line and with it the OEBITDA and EBITDA lines. We've tried to be cautious in our reduction ie. we have reduced by more than the company has indicated.

Our Projections

Here's how we think IRDM could play out in the coming years.

2019 is based on company guidance - we had originally pegged OEBITDA to $335m, the top end of the guide - we now reduce to $330m, the midpoint, reflecting the Certus cut. (The company has just reaffirmed 2019 guide range of $325-335m).

Beyond that the projections are our own. We try to be conservative as regards the conversion of EBITDA into cashflow and so our net debt and net leverage numbers are potentially a little high. For instance the company is guiding to 4.5x TTM OEBITDA leverage as of 31 December 2019 whereas we're at 4.9x - that's 0.4 x $330m = about $1/share worth of value. So there's a little buffer in the model most likely.

Is IRDM Still A Buy?

We think it is. Indeed we are long the stock on a personal account basis. But again we say - be careful of the tiger's tail, the leverage. Our own approach is to add small bitesize pieces to our stake whenever the stock swoons, which is not infrequent. This is not a stock we would be inclined to chase on a momentum basis. (Chasing momentum can work brilliantly for high growth tech stocks - there's nothing wrong with the method - but it's not an approach we think appropriate here).

Here's how we think an investment in IRDM could pan out. This is just a base case model, we have yet to develop bull / bear cases for the business.

Our numbers suggest a return of say 35% by December 2023, for an unlevered IRR of 7.7%. This assumes a reduction in TTM EBITDA multiple from 17.0x right now to 15.0x at sale. It also assume no dividends are paid - which wouldn't affect the absolute return level but dividends would of course improve the IRR a little.

We believe IRDM to be a fairly predictable business and yet a volatile stock. We like that combination. It means there's a chance the stock over-reacts to the downside on bad news (good to buy!) and to the upside on good news (good to sell). For instance the stock was up over 8% this week briefly, when the market had taken notice of the new DoD contract, but not the Certus guidance cut. So our own approach is to look for those crimson days to buy and, when the time comes, for a very green day to sell.

And again - watch out for that tiger's tail.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 18 September 2019.

Enjoyed this article? Sign up to our Marketplace subscription service "The Fundamentals" for our best and most timely Seeking Alpha content. Our work is prepared with institutional discipline. But we keep it simple.

We aren't trying to blind you with science. We focus on long-only equity investments. Nothing else. We cover space and tech. Our ratings are crystal clear and long-term focused. We keep our prices low. $29/month or $299/year. Prices rise 1 October (to $39/month or $349/year) Want to sign up? Now's a great time. We look forward to seeing you in our members-only chatroom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long IRDM on a personal account basis.