Intuit: Multi-Year Double-Digit Compounder

At $268.54, shares can deliver a low-teens return from low-teens EPS growth, stable multiples and 0.8% dividend yield. We recommend Buy.

Intuit can deliver a sustainable low-teens EPS growth, which along with its resilience during downturns justify its current valuation.

Its Consumer segment is growing revenues at 8-12%, thanks to resilient U.S. returns volume, market share gains and positive product/price mix.

Its Small Business & Self-Employed segment is growing revenues 10-15%+, thanks to still-low software penetration and cross-selling.

Intuit is a high-quality asset with strong structural growth from a resilient existing customer base, large pool of new customers and cross-selling.

Company Overview

Intuit (INTU) is a global provider of accounting and tax software to consumers, small businesses and accounting firms. It operates 3 segments:

“Small Business & Self-Employed” ("SBSE") is centred around the QuickBooks accounting product for small businesses (including the self-employed), but also provides payroll, payments and other services

“Consumer” is centred around the TurboTax tax product for consumers, mostly in the DIY category, but also expanding in the Assisted category

“Strategic Partner” provides accounting firms with software that helps them file returns for their business or consumer tax clients

SBSE and Consumer generate 43% and 48% of segmental EBIT respectively:

Intuit Revenue & EBIT by Segment (FY19A) NB. "Services" is actually "Services & Other". Source: Intuit 10-K filing (FY19).

SBSE operates in the U.S & Canada, the U.K., Australia, France, etc, while the other segments operate in North America only.

Intuit's revenues are highly recurring, with about ½ of its revenues from online subscriptions, and additional revenues in desktop subscriptions. The “services & other” revenues above consist largely of subscriptions, payroll services, payment services, and other recurring revenues etc.

Intuit competitors include Sage (OTC:SGGEF), Xero (OTCPK:XROLF), as well as private-equity-owned companies such as Visma, Iris and MYOB.

Double-Digits Long-Term Growth

Intuit long-term targets include double-digits annual organic revenue growth and a stable/rising operating margin. This includes revenue growth of 10-15%+ for SBSE and 8-12% for Consumer, as shown below:

Intuit Competitive Advantages

Intuit has many competitive advantages that power its growth and give us confidence that it will deliver on its financial targets.

One key advantage is the "One Intuit Ecosystem" it has operated since 2017:

One Intuit Ecosystem Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18).

As an open platform, it allows third-parties (including as payment and payroll operators) to add their apps to serve Intuit's customers, increasing the range of services available and creating a strong “network effect”. The platform also allows data to flow easily, for example between business accounts and tax returns for the self-employed, encouraging customers to use it for all their needs. The wealth of data, when combined with Artificial Intelligence ("AI") and Machine Learning, enables Intuit to provide an improved, personalised user experience - for example, AI can help one user detect error entries in his/her work based on how other users have completed their entries. The data also allows Intuit to offer customers additional services, such as consumer finance referrals. All of these ensure a high customer retention rates for Intuit and raise the barrier to entry for new competitors.

Other Intuit advantages include its brand, superior products after years of R&D spend, and customers' technical familiarity with its products (implying high switching costs in learning time if they decide to switch to a new one). An example of Intuit's lead is how QuickBooks Online enjoys high Net Promoter Score in all its established markets, and leads its rivals in all but one:

QuickBooks Online Net Promoter Score Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18).

The exception is Australia, the home market for upstart Xero, which Intuit only entered in 2013; its experience competing there has helped it maintain its lead over Xero in its core markets in the U.S. and the U.K.

Small Business & Self-Employed Group

We review each segment to demonstrate its growth potential below, starting with SBSE. For both SBSE and Consumer, there is a resilient existing customer base, large pools of new customers, and the potential to cross-sell products.

SBSE's existing customer base is resilient, with QuickBooks Online ("QBO") having a total retention rate of close to 80%; excluding the self-employed, retention rate is even higher, at 82%.

SBSE has large pools of potential new customers because the use of accounting software remains low among small businesses, even in Intuit's U.S. home market. As shown below, QBO had 2.6m subscribers in the U.S at the end of FY18 (3.2m at FY19), a small fraction of the Serviceable Addressable Market ("SAM") of 48m. QBO penetration is even lower in non-U.S. markets, owing to their software adoption rates being lower than the U.S.:

QuickBooks Online Addressable Market vs. Subscribers (FY18) Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18).

The list of countries also shows Intuit's ability to enter new geographies. While the U.S., the U.K. and Canada are historic markets, and Australia also was relatively established (2013 launch), France, Brazil and India are relatively new geographies that Intuit only entered in earnest after FY17. QBO subscriber growth rates are high in all these countries, showing Intuit's success.

SBSE has also continued to tap into new customer segments, for example recently entering the mid-market segment (10-100 employees) with the QuickBooks Advanced product:

Intuit SBSE Customer Segments Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18).

Intuit’s success in tapping into its large pools of new customers is evident in QuickBooks customer statistics. Since FY17, total QuickBooks customers have grown at a CAGR of +25.6%, including +38.0% for QBO; within QBO, customers have grown at CAGR of +30.5% in the U.S. home market:

Cross-selling represents a large source of future growth as well. Management believes a typical QBO customer’s revenue will be more than 3x higher if he/she adds payments and payroll services to the accounting product. Non-accounting revenues used to be 3x that of accounting revenues prior to FY15, but has dropped to 1x in recent years due to the fast growth in QBO:

Intuit SBSE Revenue Mix (FY13-19A) NB1. FY15-17 revenue figures are distorted as SBSE moved its revenue model from perpetual licenses to annual subscriptions. NB2. Most up-to-date figures used for each year; FY17-19 figures are under ASC 606. Source: Intuit company filings.

The large number of new QBO customers who have not yet added payments and payroll services implies significant revenue growth in future years. Online Ecosystem revenues, which include both accounting and non-accounting services, is expected to continue growing at 30%+ annually.

In addition to payments and payroll, Intuit has also added new services like QuickBook Capital, which has made $441m in loans cumulative to SBSE customers in the less than 2 years since its launch.

Since the new strategy in FY17, SBSE has delivered revenue growth above the high end of the 10-15%+ target; segment EBIT margin has also been rising slightly, from 43.3% in FY18 to 43.8% in FY19 (as shown below). We expect SBSE revenue growth to continue on target and its margins to remain stable.

Intuit SBSE Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13-19A) Source: Intuit company filings.

Consumer Group

Like SBSE, the existing customer base in Consumer is resilient, with retention rate at above 70% in TurboTax Online. Price/mix benefit continues to help grow revenue, with average revenue per return CAGR of 3.2% in 2007-17:

Intuit U.S. TurboTax Average Revenue Per Return (2007-18) Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18).

The pool of new customers, while not as large as that for SBSE, is also substantial. The total number of IRS returns continues to grow at a CAGR of about 0.6% each year, from population growth. Intuit is gaining customers through the growth of the DIY segment, and its own market share gains, mostly at the expense of tax stores and manual filers. In addition, Intuit has also started to expand beyond its traditional DIY market, into the Assisted market where filing involves a CPA or other credentialed tax professionals, with the 2017 launch of TurboTax Live to link up consumers with experts:

U.S. Tax Industry Volumes (FY08-18A) NB. TurboTax has market share of 27% by returns and 11% by revenue. Source: Intuit investor day presentation (Sep-18).

The expansion of Intuit into Assisted filings, which have a much higher revenue per return than DIY ones, helped increase Consumer's average revenue per return by 11.5% in FY18 (as shown above).

Consumer has cross-selling potential with SBSE, as the self-employed need both accounting and tax software. Intuit has also experimented with cross-selling new products, such as referrals of consumer finance and mortgages, using data that 23m TurboTax consumers who have agreed to take part.

Since the new strategy in FY17, Consumer has delivered revenue growth in the upper half of its 8-12% target; segment EBIT margin has been broadly consistent at around 63%:

Intuit Consumer Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13-19A) Source: Intuit company filings.

Management believes Consumer can generate annual revenue growth of 0-2% from the rising number of returns, 3-5% from the growth of the DIY category, 1-2% from Intuit's own market share gain, and 3%+ from the growth in average return per return. We expect these targets to be achieved.

Strategic Partner Group

Strategic Partner was only 8.8% of total segment EBIT in FY19, and is more focused on supporting SBSE's small business ecosystem through serving accountants who do business there. The segment has maintained low-to-mid-single digits revenue growth (including 4% in both FY18 and FY19), and stable or rising margins (including rising margin since FY17, thanks to cost control):

Intuit Strategic Partner Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13-19A) Source: Intuit company filings.

Overall P&L Track Record

With strong performance in both SBSE and Consumer, group P&L has achieved double-digits revenue growth and stable margins since FY17:

Intuit Group Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13-19A) Source: Intuit company filings.

Long-term targets of double-digits revenue growth and stable/rising operating margins imply double-digits EPS growth, before any buybacks.

FY20 guidance are for 10-11% revenue growth, 10-12% (non-GAAP) EBIT growth, 11-13% (non-GAAP) EPS growth, in line with long-term targets:

Valuation

At $268.54, shares are on 39.2x P/E & 2.6% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; dividend yield is 0.8% ($2.12 per share, annualising the latest dividend):

Intuit Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY13-19) Source: Intuit company filings.

Intuit has historically returned substantially all of its FCF in dividends and share buybacks, which totalled $9.3bn in FY13-19, as shown below:

Intuit FCF & Uses of Cash (FY13-19A) Source: Intuit company filings.

Buybacks beyond offsetting share-based compensation are limited by a “grid” where their returns have to exceed Intuit’s Weighted Cost of Capital. Since FY17, management has only bought back enough shares to keep the share count roughly the same, while net cash has risen from $41m to $1.68bn.

Intuit’s premium valuation is justified by its sustainable low-teens EPS growth and resilience during downturns. Approx. 75% of revenues each year come from existing or returning customers and, during the 2008-9 crisis, revenue and EBIT continued to grow, as did EPS (excluding an one-off disposal gain):

Intuit Key Financials (FY07-11A) NB. Net income in FY08 includes $51.6m pre-tax disposal gain. Source: Intuit company filings.

Conclusion

Intuit has strong structural growth from a resilient existing customer base, large pools of potential new customers and cross-selling extra products.

Both its SBSE and Consumer segments have delivered on their revenue growth targets while on stable margins, and we believe they will continue to do so.

At $268.54, Intuit shares are on 39.2x P/E and 2.6% FCF Yield; dividend yield is 0.8%. Its premium valuation is justified by its sustainable low-teens EPS growth and demonstrable resilience during downturns.

We expect Intuit shares to deliver low-teens annual return over multiple years from a low-teens EPS growth, stable valuation multiples (which mean the share price also grows in low-teens) and its 0.8% dividend yield.

We recommend Buy.

