Palladium Weekly: Market Tightness Set To Drive More Upside In PALL

Our September high forecast is at $166 per share, representing a roughly 10% appreciation from its current level.

As the physical palladium market remains tight and positioning among the speculative community remains not stretched on the long side, we see further room for upside in the coming months.

The solid market action of PALL comes in line with our bullish fundamental expectations for the precious metal.

PALL made an all-time high of $153.37 per share on Thursday September 12, having rallied nearly 5% so far this month.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL made an all-time high of $153.37 per share on Thursday September 12, having rallied nearly 5% so far this month.

The solid market action of PALL comes in line with our bullish fundamental expectations for the precious metal. Despite the global automotive recession, the outlook for automotive demand for palladium remains strong this year due to higher pgm loadings from tighter emissions regulations and most specifically in Europe, petrol cars continue to show robust growth.

As the physical palladium market remains tight and positioning among the speculative community remains not stretched, we see further room for upside in the coming months.

In this context, we retain our friendly view on PALL, forecasting a trading range of $138-$166 per share in the course of September.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to Nymex palladium in the week to September 10, for a second straight week.

Over the latest reporting period of September 3-10, the net spec length rose by the equivalent of 55,000 oz, representing 3% of open interest.

The net spec length is now up 154,200 oz (~7% of open interest) since the start of the year.

However, at 55% of open interest, the present net speculative length in Nymex palladium is far from being stretched on the long side, considering that the historical high was 73% of open interest.

Implications for PALL: There continues to be plenty of room for additional speculative buying in Nymex palladium, which could push palladium spot prices further higher from here, thereby benefiting the performance of PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors were net buyers of palladium in the week to September 13, according to our estimates.

This marks the fourth weekly increase in palladium ETF holdings after 17 straight weeks of net outflows.

Although the pace of ETF buying for palladium has been relatively muted vs the pace of selling over April-August, this signals that some ETF investors are long-term buying and willing to liquidate their holdings only in case of a further marked appreciation in palladium spot prices.

The lack of ETF selling means that supply conditions will tighten, which in turn will lift the deficit of the global palladium market.

Implications for PALL: The recent pick-up in inflows into ETF palladium holdings is a signal that some ETF investors may require a much higher palladium price before liquidating their positions. This should tighten the fundamental picture, push spreads into further backwardation, and result in firmer palladium spot prices, thereby boosting PALL.

Auto trends

Last week, we discussed auto trends in China (24% of automotive demand) and the US (24% of automotive demand). This week, we look at Europe (22% of automotive demand), the world’s third largest automotive market.

According to the latest statistics from the National Automobile Manufacturers’ association (ACEA), demand for new petrol cars in the European Union grew by 1.7% YoY in Q2, with positive growth in the five major EU markets, except for Germany (-5.0% YoY).

Source: ACEA, Orchid Research

Petrol cars expanded their market share from 56.7% in Q1 2018 to 59.5% in Q2 2019, as illustrated below.

Source: ACEA

Solid growth in petrol car sales, combined with a higher pgm loadings as a result of tighter emissions legislation, has boosted automotive demand for palladium Europe so far this year. Johnson Matthey forecasts an increase of 8.1% in automotive demand from Europe this year.

Bottom line: Demand for petrol cars in Europe remains solid, which should therefore boost automotive demand for palladium this year, thereby tightening the refined market balance of the market. This is positive for palladium spot prices and thus PALL’s performance.

Closing thoughts

The recent strength in PALL confirms our bullish view on the palladium market.

Indeed, we believe that the fundamental picture of the palladium market is tight, thanks to healthy demand for automotive demand on tighter emissions legislation and a possible tighter refined output profile in Q4 in case of a strike in South Africa. The tight fundamental picture is evident in the backwardation at the long end of the Nynmex palladium curve. Given the positioning in Nymex palladium among the speculative community, we see plenty of room for additional speculative buying in the near term, pushing PALL higher.

Our September high forecast is at $166 per share, representing a roughly 10% appreciation from its current level.

Do you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.