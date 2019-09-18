HollyFrontier Corp.: The Momentum Turns Bullish

While the company is slightly overvalued compared to its larger peers, HFC’s profitability is attractive, has a low leverage and a high yield.

Investment thesis:

Since our last take on HollyFrontier Corp (HFC), our bearish view did not concretize, as the company's refining business delivered above consensus results on the 2Q2019 contributing to boost earnings, enhance its margins and double its cash on hand.

Going forward and even if gasoline cracks have plunged, we believe that the company will partly offset that by lifting its blend output. Besides, the recent attack on Saudi's largest refinery complex has weakened global supply of refining products, which is positive for the firm's core activity.

That being said, we are now bullish on HFC with a target price of $60 per share.

Source: TradingView

HFC's refining activity surges, but gasoline cracks plunge, indicating that renewed headwinds are on sight

In its last quarterly release, HFC posted a surprising lift in refining revenues, up 20.1% (q/q) to $4.29b, after two consecutive sequential declines, beating analyst expectation on both EPS and revenues estimates, by respectively $0.55 per share and $ 469.9m.

This is explained by a combination of factors. First, gasoline cracks have nearly doubled in the second quarter, thanks to slightly declining WTI prices, averaging $59 per barrel on the period and enabling the company to limit its costs of products sold to $3.45b. Concomitantly, gasoline and distillate cracks, representing the bulk of HFC's product mix, established above $15 per barrel, whereas 3-2-1 cracks averaged $23 per barrel and has contributed to healthily sustain its refinery revenue stream.

Source: HFC 2Q2019 Earnings Results

Second, HFC's refining throughput posted a double-digit advance over the quarter, up 11.9% to 453k barrels per day, thanks to a quarterly refining activity that neared full capacity (99.1%).

Yet and while gasoline cracks have remained sustained for the first half of the 3Q2019, margins have plunged significantly in the end of August, pressuring the HFC's core activity. Indeed, with nearly half (51%) of the company's sales being exposed to gasoline blends, HFC's refining revenues are under significant pressure.

Source: Oleum Research

Source: HFC 2Q2019 Earnings Results

In spite of a substantial goodwill impairment, HFC's lubricants activity becomes slightly profitable, whereas its logistics division weakens

In its other activities, HFC's quarterly report shows that in spite of PCLI sales accelerating robustly, up 10.5% (q/q) to 545.3m, the division registered only a slight profit of $5.8m on the period, following a 152.7m goodwill impairment coupled with a persisting weakness in the base oil markets. That being said and given that this is a one-off event, the lubricants division should deliver its full potential, as there are no scheduled turnarounds are expected in the 3Q2019.

On the other side, the company's logistic divisions somewhat disappointed, with income from operations falling 9.4% (q/q) to $63.9m, due primarily to increasing operating expenses, up 8.3% (q/q) to $40.6m. Even if HEP's activity has proved to be resilient over the different commodity cycles, lifting operating expenses are weighing on margins, which are now evolving below the $50% threshold.

Source: HFC 2Q2019 Earnings Results

In spite of that, HFC's financials have significantly improved over the quarter, with free cash flow surging threefold to $696m, as net cash from operations lifted 2.5x to $752.7m.

Besides and while the company's total debt remained unchanged over the quarter, its cash balance advanced robustly, up 84.4% to $914.6m, enabling it to start looking for new acquisitions in its core markets.

Valuation metrics

In terms of financial metrics, the HFC remains slightly overvalued compared to Marathon Petroleum Corp (MRO) and Valero Energy (VLO), with a 2020e EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.7x versus 4.22x and 5.54x respectively.

Yet, if we look at the 2020e P/E, HFC valuation metric of 9.53x stands above VLO (8.68x) and below Phillips 66 (PSX) (9.67x) and MRO (21x).

Besides, the company's 2020e leverage is lower than most of our peer group, establishing at only 0.91x against 1.32x for MRO, 1.1x for PSX and similar to that of VLO (0.89x).

Furthermore and in spite of its weak dividend yield of 2.67% for 2020, HFC repurchase program enhances shareholder appetite for the stock, thanks to the $189.2m stock buyback during the quarter, totaling an overall return to investors of 5%, establishing above our peers.

Finally, HFC's net margin of 5.11% for 2020 sits right after MRO (7.64%), indicating that the company's net profitability is quite attractive.

Source: Marketscreener

That being said and given the promising advances posted by the company in the 2Q2019, we believe that the stock is set to overperform in the 3Q2019, given that its refinery business will continue to operate at full capacity and that global supply has been severely hit by the attack on the world's largest petroleum processing facility operated by Aramco in Saudi Arabia.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.