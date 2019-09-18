Lundin Petroleum: Bullish Sentiment Unchanged After H1 2019

My esteemed long-term followers have surely already read a few of my articles on the Swedish Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LUPEY, OTCPK:LNDNF, OTCPK:LNDNY), an exploration and production company focused on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Since my previous coverage in May 2019, there have been several events including a deal with Equinor ASA (EQNR) and a few exploration successes; Lundin also presented its half-year results with steady free cash flow despite weaker Brent price. I suppose it is now worth revisiting the thesis and adding a few adjustments if required.

Johan Sverdrup Phase 2. Source: Equinor

Stock performance YTD

Since the beginning of the year, Lundin Petroleum has returned 35.5% (excluding dividends, considering share price on Nasdaq Stockholm) even despite Brent volatility, and I am pleased my bullish rating appeared to be correct. The stock outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), the iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWD), and its closest NCS-focused peer Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF). Interestingly, the two peers followed the nearly identical trading pattern until early May, but then the gap between them widened as Aker BP reported distressed results impacted by turnarounds. I addressed the company's bleak 1H19 figures in this article.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Importantly, on September 16, Lundin's shares surged with the highest volume in a year, 2.56 million, advancing together with oil benchmarks spurred by the Houthis' drone attack on Saudi Arabia's vital oil installations. Tensions in the Persian Gulf have been powerful but temporary oil catalysts (not only this year but during a substantial part of the oil history) and the Houthis' attack had also a strong but quickly evaporated effect. After the Saudi energy minister made a statement that oil output would return to pre-disruption levels by end-September, while the US President made it clear the country would undertake measures to keep the market balanced (and authorized release of strategic petroleum reserves), Brent and WTI tumbled, so did E&P names across the globe. So, those investors who do not shun short-term trading likely enjoyed considerable gains (e.g., over 8% during one day).

Now let's delve deeper into the most recent report.

The top line

As the Johan Sverdrup comes on stream only in October 2019 (one month ahead of schedule), half-year results of Lundin Petroleum were entirely dependant on the performance of the flagship Edvard Grieg oilfield and, to a far lesser extent, on the Volund, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim, and Bøyla. Fortunately, production at the Edvard Grieg was steady; the average total output reached 77.5 kboepd, above mid-point guidance range. However, despite solid contribution from the key asset, the production was slightly lower than a year ago, 77.5 kboepd vs. 82.1 kboepd; Brent price was also not supportive. As a result, sales of oil, gas & condensate dropped to $967.8 million from $1,366.7 million a year ago. Weaker sales expectedly led to pressure on margins, but, interestingly, lower purchases of crude oil from third parties together with lower depreciation resulted in improved operating margin (54.9% vs. 53.1% a year ago).

Despite sizeable debt pile on the balance sheet (and a negative net worth of $ (801.7) million, much deeper than in 2018, or $ (383.8) million), the company has a healthy Total debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.9x due to exceptionally low production costs and opex. Yet, I should briefly mention that its LTM cash interest expense as a percentage of CFFO (net CFFO with interest added back) is higher compared to key peer Aker BP (9.13% vs. 5.5%), which is a clear consequence of a hefty debt. So, I reckon in the coming years Lundin will reduce the weight of borrowings in the capital structure.

Another matter worth touching upon is taxes that weigh on the net income, as the Norwegian petroleum taxation is extremely burdensome; for broader context, in 1H19, the firm reported a 70.8% tax rate. Taxes also distort the P/E ratio (which even soared to ~218x in the second quarter), and it is reasonable to use the alternative valuation ratios (e.g., EV/EBITDA or EV/Production) to avoid hasty and, thus, incorrect conclusions. However, the bulk of taxes are deferred, and in 1H19, Lundin Petroleum paid only 2% of its operating cash flow to the government thus, OCF remained resilient.

Free cash flow and capex. FCF return on total capital

Thanks to a favorable change in working capital (e.g., reduction in receivables), Lundin's 2Q operating cash flow was even slightly higher than in 2Q18 ($408.7 million vs. $404.8 million) despite lower production and cheaper Brent. Capital expenditures were generally in line with prior periods; funds were allocated to the Johan Sverdrup, Rolvsnes EWT, and Solveig Phase 1. The first project is, apparently, the most significant, as others will bring only 3 and 30 kboepd at the plateau, respectively. In sum, half-year levered FCF (defined as net CFFO after investments in oil & gas properties and other fixed assets) amounted to $169.3 million and FCF margin was an impressive 17.2%. The quality of earnings is high, as the net margin equaled only 15.2%.

Now, I suppose it is worth looking at FCFF Return on Total Capital, which I have not previously incorporated in my analysis. The company's debt load remains bloated, and its shareholder equity is still negative. So, it is worth using debt-adjusted figures to gain additional insights. I estimate its LTM Unlevered FCF Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO before interest minus capex divided by Average Total Capital (defined as Total Debt plus Shareholder Equity)) to equal 25%, which is prodigious. At the same time, according to data provided by Seeking Alpha Essential, EBIT-based ROTC equals 25.02%. To conclude, Lundin Petroleum proficiently uses its capital provided by debt and equity investors, generating impressive returns.

A divestment of 2.6% stake in the Johan Sverdrup

Equinor completed both parts of the deal with Lundin Petroleum announced on July 7, 2019. As a part of the agreement, the Norwegian company sold 54.5 million of Lundin's shares (16%) for SEK 14.5 billion, while Lundin redeemed the equal amount of stock and transferred a 2.6% share in the Johan Sverdrup to Equinor. At the same time, LUPEY expects to book an accounting gain of ~$750 million, which will increase EBIT. Importantly, as the deal included stock redemption, on a per-share basis 2P reserves jumped 9%, while 2020-2026 average annual FCF (in a $60/bbl scenario) went up 3%. At the same time, 2019 capex will go down to $785 million from the initially expected $930 million, thus making more cash available for shareholders. In sum, I regard the deal as generally positive and value-accretive.

A brief update on valuation

At the time of writing the previous article in May, Lundin's P/E on Nasdaq Stockholm was ~218x, as net income was distorted by the tax rate. It had slightly decreased in the coming months, but it is still enormous, and equals 109x. So, I will not use it in my comparison of Lundin to its closest peer Aker BP.

I consider Aker BP as Lundin's closest peer due to a plethora of similarities in terms of portfolio structure, the region of operations, and growth prospects. Here it is worth reminding that though the companies have resemblances, they also have a few differences. I should highlight a few of them. First and foremost, Lundin's share in the Johan Sverdrup oilfield is higher even after the recent divestment (20% vs. 11.5733%). Also, the role of prominent NOAKA project in the valuation of Lundin Petroleum is zero, and investor sentiment regarding the NOAKA timing is not priced in its equity.

Lundin enjoys a higher EV/EBITDA ratio (7.3x vs. 5.8x; ROTC is 25.02%, while Aker BP has only 16.02%) and looks overvalued. At the same time, higher growth prospects (71% 2020 revenue growth vs. 39.2% of Aker BP) are priced in Lundin's equity. Still, I am slightly more bullish on Aker BP because of its higher dividend yield and positive shareholders' equity.

Conclusion

Thanks to the Johan Sverdrup and Rolvnes, Lundin Petroleum has clear cash flow and dividend growth prospects backed by low-cost oilfields. The company has also made a few discoveries (e.g., at the Goddo prospect), thus creating long-term organic growth opportunities. This year Lundin's revenue will most likely be lower than in 2018, as analysts predict it to fall 17%. Yet, I suppose the 2019 decrease could be less noticeable due to the accelerated start-up of the Johan Sverdrup. Also, 2020 top line will be 71% higher than in 2019.

The Houthis' attack on the Saudi oil infrastructure failed to provide substantial and long-lasting support to Brent, and now traders' key concern is the pace of global economic growth and the impact of the trade war on oil demand. Investors should bear that in mind.

The equity remains worth further researching for investors who stick to the tenets of the GARP strategy and also for those who are seeking equities with predictable dividend growth. The stock is not a value play, as its multiples do not indicate mispricing; yet, I suppose its valuation is fully justified by superb FCF generation, revenue growth prospects, and dividend policy. In sum, I reiterate my medium-term bullish rating on the stock.

Note: Please, bear in mind that Lundin Petroleum's ordinary shares have the highest liquidity on Nasdaq Stockholm. ADRs do not follow the stock price precisely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.