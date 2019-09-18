Cresco Labs: A Las Vegas Strip Acquisition And Dilution

All dollar figures are U.S. dollars except when discussing the share offering and warrants, as indicated.

Source: Cresco Labs presentation.

Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) made a dual-announcement Monday morning: A $283 million acquisition and a stock offering for up to $64.6 million (C$84.5 million). Investors disliked these moves and Cresco Labs shares are down 9% while the U.S. cannabis market is flat, as of this writing. I suspect that most of this decline is due to the dilutive stock offering rather than the acquisition.

Cresco Labs revenue and pro forma revenue, pre-acquisition. Source: Author based on company filings.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, with 29 operational dispensaries and 62 dispensary licenses across the country, pro forma including the Tryke deal. Their primary operations are in Florida (13 dispensaries, through pending Vidacann acquisition), Illinois (5 dispensaries), Pennsylvania (3 dispensaries), and New York (2 dispensaries).

Cresco Labs makes most of their revenue in Illinois and Pennsylvania, where they have 100% wholesale market penetration: Their products are available in every dispensary in both states. The Illinois market is likely to become even more lucrative in January when recreational cannabis is legalized and when Cresco Labs will receive five additional dispensary licenses.

Acquisition: $283 Million Acquisition of Reef Dispensaries

On Sep 16th, Cresco Labs announced the $283 million acquisition of Tryke Companies, which operates Reef Dispensaries in Nevada and Arizona.

The company: Tryke is vertically-integrated and has six dispensaries: Four in Nevada and two in Arizona. Tryke also has 36,000 sq. ft. of cultivation canopy in Nevada and Arizona and won one of eight Utah cultivation licenses in July. After this acquisition, Cresco Labs will have five Nevada dispensaries and three Arizona dispensaries.

Reef's flagship dispensary is across the street from Planet 13. Source: Google Maps.

Tryke generated $70 million of revenue in 2018 and earned $25 million in EBITDA profits. The bulk of this was through their dispensaries in Las Vegas ($31 million) and North Last Vegas ($18 million). Their Las Vegas dispensary is near the North Strip, located on Western Ave behind the Fashion Show Mall. This property is across the street from Planet 13's (OTCQB:PLNHF) dispensary, although Planet 13 is in a better location since it fronts onto a busier street.

The price: Cresco Labs is paying about $282.5 million for Tryke Companies, including $30 million for their real estate assets. This price includes $55 million in cash and approximately $227.5 million in shares. The number of shares paid for Tryke will be based on the 10-day average price of Cresco Labs shares when the deal closes and will be worth between $209 and $242 million. Shares paid in the transaction will be locked up in three equal tranches, with tranches unlocking after 9, 15, and 21 months from closing.

This acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2020, subject to approval from Nevada, Arizona, and clearance from the Department of Justice under the Hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

In my view, this price here is a bit expensive, but within reason. Cresco Labs is paying ~4x 2018 sales, while their own shares trade for ~12x Q2/19 pro forma sales. Generally, single dispensaries sell for approximately 1-2x sales while vertically-integrated, multi-state operators tend to sell at a significant premium. For example, I estimate that Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) is paying ~10x Q2/19 sales for Grassroots Cannabis.

Tryke straddles the line between a single dispensary and a multi-state cannabis company. The premium for multi-state companies is based on the potential for future revenue growth as they complete their build-out and the value of a larger footprint for branding and economies of scale. For example, Grassroots Cannabis has 20 operating dispensaries and 61 dispensary licenses across 11 states, providing a long runway for growth. In contrast, Tryke has six dispensaries and no additional dispensary licenses, limiting growth prospects but providing a larger reach than a single dispensary.

Dilution: Up to C$85 Million Stock Offering

Cresco Labs simultaneously announced a C$73.5 million stock offering, or up to C$84.5 million if underwriters use their over-allotment.

The method of this announcement was curious. This dilution was included in the Newswire.ca version of the Cresco Labs press release, but was excluded from the press release with the same title on the Cresco Labs investor relations site. I reached out to Cresco Labs investor relations for information on why this dilution was omitted from some versions of their press release but have not received a response as of this writing.

The offering: Under the offering, Cresco Labs is offering 7,350,000 units to the public for C$10 each. Each unit includes:

One Cresco Labs share (CL.CN) worth C$10.50 at close on Friday, September 13.

One-half Cresco Labs warrant. Strike price: C$12.50/share. Expiration: Three years from close of offering. Estimated value: Approx. C$4.98/warrant (Black Scholes, 79% volatility, as used in CL's most recent financial statement).



Combined, the share and the half-warrant were worth approximately C$12.99 at close on Friday, although the Black Scholes model tends to over-value cannabis warrant values. These warrants will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange after the deal is completed. After underwriters' over-allotment, Cresco Labs may issue 8.5 million shares for gross proceeds of C$84.5 million.

After estimated 6% fees, it is likely Cresco Labs will net ~$60 million (~C$79.5 million) in proceeds from the offering while adding 8.5 million shares and 4.2 million warrants.

Cresco Labs cash flow and adjusted EBITDA profitability. Source: Author based on company filings, via my full coverage on Cresco Labs

The need for cash: Cresco Labs needs cash to complete this acquisition and to pay its ongoing expenses. As of June 30th, Cresco Labs had $61 million in cash on their books and no debt aside from operating leases.

The Tryke acquisition will cost Cresco Labs $55 million in cash, payable on closing in 2020. In their most recent quarter, Cresco Labs spent $6 million on operating cash flow losses and spent another $16 million building out their footprint, for a free cash flow spent of $22 million.

After this funding, Cresco Labs will have ~$121 million in cash. Given a free cash flow deficit of $22 million/quarter and the $55 million from this acquisition, it is likely Cresco Labs will need to raise capital again early next year barring significant improvements in cash flow.

Debt Versus Equity: Opinions Vary

Company Stock Date Amount Offering Type Market Response Cresco Labs CRLBF Sep 16 C$ 73,500,000 Equity -8.3% Green Thumb GTBIF May 23 $ 105,000,000 Debt 2.3% Harvest Health HRVSF Apr 4 $ 500,000,000 Convertible Debt -5.2%

Source: Author based on Google data. Market response is based on the stock price the day before and the day after the announcement, or the live price for Cresco Labs.

It is interesting the Cresco Labs is raising cash through share sales while other cannabis companies like Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) are using debt and convertible debt. Even more starkly, Cresco Labs has no debt at all and is issuing equity while Curaleaf is promising it will not dilute shareholders on future financing:

"We remain comfortable with our financial position and ability to continue to finance our current business particularly as we start to generate significant organic cash flow. As we look ahead to closing the Select and Grassroots transactions, we will continue to consider opportunities to leverage our capital structure. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not intend to dilute our existing shareholders in any new financings." Boris Jordan, Curaleaf chairman, second quarter earnings call

In corporate finance, it is generally better for unprofitable companies to raise funds using equity. Once a company is profitable, it is better for companies to raise money using debt, up to the point where they would lose their investment-grade rating.

U.S.-facing cannabis companies may be a bit different. These companies do not have access to the banking system until the SAFE Banking Act passes. Thus, even if they were profitable, they couldn't raise money at "investment-grade" interest rates of 0.5% to 3% above the risk-free rate. For example, Green Thumb's debt offering was at 12% interest over three years.

Many large U.S.-facing cannabis companies are near the inflection point of adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow profitability. Thus, it may be a close decision between raising capital through either debt or equity, which explains why these companies are using different paths to raise capital. Given that the decision is close, it may not matter very much how companies raise money - the methods may have approximately equal costs.

Investors get a chance to "vote" on which method is better with their dollars. Cresco Labs shares are down significantly today while Green Thumb shares rose after their debt offering in May. However, there are confounding variables, such as differences in the financing terms and the movement of the broader cannabis market in the days before and after announcing capital raises.

Thoughts

Source: Cresco Labs.

Cresco Labs is acquiring two very good dispensaries in Las Vegas and also picking up four other dispensaries. This expands their footprint in NV and AZ, two states where they have minimal operations. This deal also gives them a highly visible Las Vegas location that may be used as a bit of a flagship to attract tourists and raise Cresco Labs' brand awareness nationwide, provided that the Reef Dispensary is re-branded to Cresco Labs upcoming store brand: Sunnyside*.

However, shares have fallen 9% in trading today. Cresco Labs target Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) has seen its shares slip 6% as well. While the price on Tryke may be slightly high, I suspect the bulk of this decline is due to Cresco's dilutive stock offering and the price they received in the deal.

Perhaps this indicates investors are looking for cannabis companies to turn the corner and stock diluting shareholders with stock offerings and instead begin using debt to fund their buildout.

I remain neutral on Cresco Labs.

Happy investing!

