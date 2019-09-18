American Airlines: Beaten To A Pulp Again

American Airlines is reaching an inflection point where capital spending will be cut in half by 2021.

An airline stock like American Airlines Group (AAL) was already cheap and the attacks on the Saudi Arabia oil supplies is likely to provide an additional discount in the stock. The stock had recently hit multi-year lows as investors fret everything from debt totals to a global recession to the grounding of the 737 Max planes. The opportunity always exists in buying a beaten down stock like American Airlines where substantial financial risk doesn't exist to the extent as presented by the market.

Image Source: American Airlines website

Capital Spending Dip

While American Airlines has its operational issues, a lot of the weakness in the stock is due to the high level of capital expenditures. The airline choose to upgrade the airplane fleet via building up the debt balance.

As the company highlights in the below chart, capex spending in the prior five years going back to 2014 has averaged $5.4 billion. The amount spent on the airplane equipment portion is going to collapse to the point American Airlines only spends $2.1 billion on capex in 2021.

Source: American Airlines Cowen presentation

The airline forecasts 2019 spending on aircraft dipping to $2.7 billion and falling to only $0.9 billion in 2021. The ending part of the story is that American Airlines will have $2-3 billion in additional cash flows each year to repay debt or return capital to shareholders.

The reason this matters is that the company has substantially more debt than the other legacy airlines of Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL). American Airlines has nearly $20 billion in net debt, or roughly $11 billion more than the other two legacy airlines.

Data by YCharts

The market likes to look at this debt picture in a vacuum. What actually matters is how the debt was accumulated. Whether debt is accumulated via purchasing aircraft or funding operating losses makes a massive difference in how the stock should be valued.

In the above chart, American has net property and equipment assets far in excess of Delta and United. In fact, all three airlines have net PP&E in excess of net debt in the $25 billion range. Investors too focused on debt miss the full picture.

Taking The Right View

One simply needs to look at the forward P/E ratio to see how American is far cheaper than the rest of the airlines. Southwest Airlines (LUV) trades at double the P/E multiple of American Airlines at only 5x forward EPS estimates. Both Delta and United trade in the 7-8x forward EPS estimates.

Data by YCharts

The debt levels of American so much throws off the market that the argument is that the stock trades inline with the other legacy stocks when viewing another key financial metric. All three trade at forward EV/EBITDA multiples below 5x analyst estimates.

Data by YCharts

The issue here is the flawed nature of the EV calculation. For the airlines, the EV is flawed due to ignoring the asset part of the equation. The EV works well when factoring in large cash balances or large debt balances built up via operating losses that are ignored via traditional valuation multiples.

The multiple doesn't work well in attempting to value a company using some debt to buy highly valuable assets. The comparison shouldn't favor companies using more leased airplanes.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that all of the airlines are a good deal when selling off from already cheap valuations due to short-term rises in volatile oil prices. American Airlines is an exceptional bargain when beaten to a pulp again trading below 5x forward analyst estimates. The inflection point on reduced capital spending and higher cash flows will help make the stock more attractive heading into 2020 as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, ual. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.