Western Midstream Partners Has Upside Potential

Operational issues from earlier in the year should be solvable and pipelines to take product out of the region are starting up.

How We Got Here

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is the midstream affiliate of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) with most of its operations in the Delaware Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the DJ Basin in Colorado. To add clarity for those less familiar with the partnership, Western Midstream is the successor to the former Western Gas Equity Partners (old WGP). Earlier in 2019, the partnership acquired the publicly traded units of Western Gas Partners (old WES). While the combined partnership uses the ticker symbol WES, it is important to remember to compare to the old WGP when looking at historical data and charts. At the same time, the combined partnership received a large package of drop-down assets from its former sponsor Anadarko Petroleum (old APC) in exchange for cash and stock. Following the Occidental - Anadarko merger, Oxy now owns about 55.5% of the new WES with public shareholders owning the remaining 44.5%.

After closing the partnership simplification transaction at the end of February, Western Midstream experienced a rough initial quarter in its new configuration. While the DJ Basin assets performed well, the Delaware basin experienced more downtime due to weather-related power outages. Additional downtime occurred due to the need to tie-in to new downstream pipelines including Gulf Coast Express (KMI) and Cactus II (PAA). Producers also delayed well completions as they waited for these pipelines to come online and create new takeaway capacity for product out of the region. This was discussed by management in the 2Q 2019 conference call.

As a result of these issues, management lowered guidance for the year, including an 8% drop in adjusted EBITDA, a 17% increase in maintenance capex, and a slight cut to distribution growth and coverage. Distributable cash flow was still expected to cover distributions by 1.15 times, however.

Source: 2Q 2019 Earnings Release

The market did not react well to this news, with WES losing over 12% the day of the earnings call. It went on to lose another 15% in the general market downturn of the first three weeks of August, hitting a low of $22.12 on August 27. Since then, units have traded up to $26.50 which is a market cap around $12 billion. With net debt of $7.5 billion, the enterprise value is $19.5 billion or about 11.5 times the forecasted EBITDA midpoint of $1.7 billion.

Turnaround Should Be In Progress

While 2Q results were a disappointment, management appeared to have a handle on the issues within their control. Projects have been under way to beef up the power grid in conjunction with the upstream affiliate, according to the (now former) COO on the 2Q conference call.

…we have as I mentioned completed all of our addition of spacers on the lines. And that's jointly between our affiliate and ourselves on our power system, and we are now under way with taking a look at all of our transformer sizing and our lightening protection program on our electrical system. So I anticipate that's under way now. I would anticipate that, that will largely be completed by the end of third quarter maybe into the beginning of fourth quarter, but we don't know for sure that, that will be the end of the problems that we see, but we hope it will go a very long way to eliminating a lots, what we have seen a lots of shut-ins related to isolated incidents.

Source: 2Q 2019 Earnings Call

WES is expected to hold their 3Q conference call around October 30, and investors should listen closely for updates on these improvements.

Also, the new downstream pipelines to help loosen the bottleneck on both gas and liquids coming out of the region are now starting up. Cactus II transported its first cargo of crude to the Gulf Coast in August. Gulf Coast Express commissioning is under way with commercial operations planned to start on September 20. This additional takeaway capacity of 670,000 bpd of crude and 2 billion cfd of natural gas should encourage upstream producers to complete wells, raising throughput for WES as well.

Another key development since the last earnings call is the management shakeup implemented by the new affiliate and majority owner Occidental. The former CEO Robin Fielder was replaced with Michael Ure, an Oxy-heritage executive with business development experience. Oxy also rehired a former WES COO, Craig Collins back to the same position. Many of the Anadarko-based directors on the board have also been replaced. Time will tell if this is a positive change but I would expect new management to want to make an impression with both employees and analysts.

More Speculative Considerations

In June of this year, reports emerged that Occidental would look to sell a large portion of its stake in WES to a private equity firm or other pipeline operator to help pay down the debt it took on to buy Anadarko. The buyer would also acquire the public shares as well. This was good for a brief pop in the unit price, but soon faded, especially following the 2Q earnings release. While I would not suggest this as the sole reason to own WES, I believe it still needs to be considered as a strong probability. It is worth pointing out that the new CEO lists Mergers and Acquisitions as a specialty in his LinkedIn profile.

The recent attack on Saudi oil infrastructure should also be a consideration in how domestic energy assets should be valued. The potential for future attacks or retaliation is not known at this time, and the uncertainty may help support world energy prices for some time. While only a small part of WES's earnings depend on oil and gas prices, we have seen stock prices of all energy companies move in sympathy with crude futures. In any case, market sentiment toward the energy sector had been very low until today, with the feeling that oil and gas was a dying industry with a value headed toward zero. With a significant chunk of Saudi oil knocked offline, I expect a more realistic view to take hold that fossil fuels will be a necessary part of the world's energy supply for decades to come. While it is hard to say how long this view will last, it should benefit valuation of WES and all energy companies in safer regions of the world.

Valuation and Risks

Private equity investors have been active acquirers in the midstream with $10 billion invested in the first 4 months of 2019 according to this study by Alerian. These sales have been at EBITDA multiples of 14-16 times. This would value WES at an enterprise value of $23.8 to $27.2 billion based on forecasted 2019 EBITDA. Subtracting off the $7.5 billion of net debt, we get an equity value of $16.1 to $19.7 billion or $35.50 to $43.50 per unit. This would be a gain of 34% to 64% from current prices.

While the WGP/WES simplification transaction added valuable Anadarko midstream assets to the partnership, it added a significant amount of debt and kept the debt/EBITDA ratio at a high level of 4.4

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Page

While I would like to see this debt ratio come down, WES does not appear to be in imminent danger, with credit still available, and no payment due for over a year. The revolving credit facility has an additional $1.1 billion available and is not due until 2024. WES also has a term loan facility with $2 billion borrowed and another $1 billion available. This is the closest maturity, due in December 2020. Maturity of WES's senior notes is spaced out evenly over time with the first tranche not due until 2021.

Data Source: 2Q 2019 Form 10-Q

While I am optimistic WES has gotten its operating issues under control and takeaway pipelines out of the region are starting up, these still remain risks, especially under new management. The 3Q earnings call will add some clarity here. Finally, while I have not written much here about the DJ Basin, new regulations in Colorado known as SB-181 have the potential to add costs or restrict development. The impact here is still uncertain although analysts say prices will continue to have a bigger impact on development than regulation.

Conclusion

Western Midstream Partners had an eventful first half of 2019 with the WGP/WES simplification transaction, the APC/OXY merger, and operating issues in the Delaware Basin. Nevertheless, the organizational changes are in place and the company is ready to move forward. The operating issues that limited throughput in the Delaware Basin appear solvable and with additional takeaway capacity from the region, throughput should improve going forward.

While plans for OXY to sell WES have gone quiet, it is still a strong possibility, especially with new management, improved operations, and improving valuations in the energy industry overall. Based on private equity transactions, WES has at least 34% upside to current prices. Following the drop WES has taken since reporting 2Q earnings, valuations are now reasonable to start a partial position at these levels and add to it if the 3Q earnings call inspires further confidence.

