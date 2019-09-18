Market Volatility Bulletin: Spotlight On Treasury Vol As We Head To Showtime For Powell

TYVIX and Treasury yields are lower as we near the FOMC announcement.

Market Intro

Bloomberg

TYVIX eased a bit lower on Wednesday morning before the FOMC policy rate announcement. Yields across the UST spectrum (TLT, IEF, SHY, AGG) are down around 5 basis points or so.

Gold (GLD) is unchanged, while silver (SLV) is down about 1%.

Thoughts on Volatility

Over the last couple days, there have been some strong data reports out of the US. The NAHB Index rose yesterday to the highest level since October, and Industrial Production surprised to the upside (more discussion on the topic here).

The Fed looks set to cut its policy rate (see below), but lowering rates could <continue to?> blow up asset bubbles and potentially stoke inflation.

It is now very clear that it is far more difficult to raise rates than it is to cut them. The short-run effect of an easing today would be lower volatility in the funding and debt markets; the longer term impact may be quite another matter.

All the same, the trade war and global slowdown created an overall sense of pessimism among CFOs. A Duke University survey to 225 CFO's reports that 53% (a narrow majority, mind you) believe the US will be in recession within a year.

The larger question boils down to how it impacts corporate plans to expand. Low rates have sent corporations out in droves to the bond market, but much of that has been for refinancing and restructuring of the balance sheet, rather than to fund new spend.

Treasury yields are lower (bond prices higher) across the board on Wednesday morning. I question whether the traditional viewpoint that lower Fed rates leads to lower bond yields is true.

Perhaps yields are falling in anticipation of a possible hold on policy? That would potentially form a volatility panic in lower quality assets that would likely result in a flight to Treasury securities.

Term Structure

ThinkOrSwim

TYVIX hit highs last month just north of 6.5 vol points. Now, the index reads 5.7, as September has generally calmed nerves in connection to the US-China trade war. Even events such as the attack on Saudi oil fields has failed to ignite market jitters much outside of the energy space.

CMEFedWatch Tool

Just at yesterday's close, projections on the stated policy rate was almost 50-50. After the Fed's rescue in the repo markets yesterday, the weight of the evidence is leaning toward a cut at today's meeting.

I for one expect a Powell press conference wherein the Fed Chair seeks greater autonomy from presidential interference and - more importantly - from the financial markets. A cut today with plenty of room for a hold for the remainder of 2019 would be a win for Powell's Fed.

MarketChameleon.com - TLT implied (teal) vs. realized (purple) volatility

Meanwhile, volatility at the long end of the Treasury market is still on the high end in relation to much of the last year. TLT vol currently trades quite in line with SPX vol, near a 15 handle.

If you are of a mind that increased vol at the long end of the yield curve would have an outsized impact on equities, then a short TLT-long SPY options spread could interest you. That would be a hedged way to play an increase in volatility, and probably inappropriate for a calming in the volatility markets.

Wrap Up

I'm curious on readers' take here: does a Fed rate cut take UST yields higher or lower? I see an argument either way.

