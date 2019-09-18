NV5 Global Is A Growth Opportunity

Uplifted guidance for 2019 and strong near-term growth objectives for 2020 reveal significant opportunity for growth for investors.

The company is fundamentally stronger than its peers with a lower EBITDA multiple and relatively healthy balance sheet.

NVEE is a fast-growing professional services company with an FCF growth of 172% (CAGR) since 2014.

Introduction

NV5 Global (NVEE) is a small-cap, fast growing provider of engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients, delivering solutions through five business verticals: Construction Quality Assurance, Infrastructure, Energy, Program Management, and Environmental.

In this article, I aim to highlight several positive aspects of NV5's business and why I think this is a good long-term investment.

Strong Client Base

NV5 Global has 2,200 different clients. Also, their 10 largest clients accounted for approximately 23% of the revenues in FY2018. While that sounds like concentration of revenue and gives a hint of risk to investors, it is important to note that 67% of the revenue was from public and quasi-public sector clients. Public sector contracts are generally more attractive since they imply consistent revenue. This is mainly because government contracts are typically longer term than most private-sector contracts.

It is also important to note that no individual client represented more than 10% of NV5 Global's revenue in the past three years.

In general, the procurement process for public contracts is complex, long and expensive. But once a firm establishes a relationship with the client and delivers the project well, it puts them in good position for follow-on opportunities. NVEE's large exposure to the public sector is a positive sign for investors.

Fundamentally Stronger than Competitors

Let's compare NV5 Global with the following competitors:

Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Tetra Tech (TTEK) Hill International (HIL) Willdan Group (WLDN) Aecom (ACM)

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Based on the EV/EBITDA values, NV5 Global isn't cheap, but appears slightly on the lower end of the valuation curve among peers. I am going to do a deeper dive on NVEE, JEC, and ACM to check their growth over the past few years.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

NV5 Global has demonstrated revenue growth at a 40% CAGR, which indicates that the company offers growth at a price. It likely deserves a higher multiple than its peers.

Free Cash Flow Growth

NV5 Global has demonstrated an impressive 172% CAGR on their Free Cash Flow.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Applying DCF calculations on the FCF, we get intrinsic value for NVEE to be approximately $94 per share. This indicates an upside of 28% from the current levels.

Balance Sheet

Looking into the level of debt carried on the balance sheets, we can see that NV5 Global has a better leverage ratio than its competitors.

Data Source:Wall Street Journal

Inorganic Growth

Since 1993, NVEE's M&A team has completed over 100 transactions in the engineering and consulting industry to expand or enhance its capabilities within existing service offerings or to supplement existing service offerings with new, closely related service offerings. The company is known for its strong ability to acquire and integrate smaller professional services firms with skillset, expertise and experience in new markets.

In Q2, NV5 made the following acquisitions that done well to boost their core capabilities across their service verticals:

In June, NV5 completed the acquisition of Page One Consultants in Florida This helps expand their construction quality assurance network throughout North Florida and Central Florida, including the high-growth markets of Orlando and Tampa.

Acquisition of Alta Environmental in California strengthens the technical environmental capabilities in the Southwest and Alta Environmental in California.

GeoDesign acquisition was completed at the beginning of July to establish strong geotechnical engineering presence throughout the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles.

Acquisition of WHPacific enhances NV5's engineering design capabilities in growing markets, including the state of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona and New Mexico.

Data Source: Company Presentation

Goals

NV5 has a near-term goal of reaching $600 million in revenue by 2020. This is a 50% growth in the top line from FY2018.

The company has provided FY2019 guidance to be $530-$545 million. Seeing such top line growth numbers for FY19 and FY20, it is fair to say the company is still in the rapid growth and expansion phase.

Risk of economic downturn

Recessions affect the spending of private sector companies thereby affecting professional services companies like NV5 Global.

Since NV5 highly caters to the public sector, I decided to study government spending during a recession. The chart below shows the government expenditures by level in the past 60 years. Not all recessions have caused reduced spending by the government, but the Great Recession between 2007 and 2009 caused a cut down in government spending at all levels.

Source: Brookings.edu

The most valuable asset for a professional services company is its people. During a recession, when projects are fewer, these companies tend to have a lower resource utilization causing them to lay off resources to control costs. Data shows that professional services sector had some of the most jobs lost during the great recession.

Source: Huffington Post

NV5 maintains a stronger balance sheet than its competition, has strong cash flow from operations and has demonstrated growing FCF in recent years. This may put NV5 in a fairly decent position to stay afloat and even acquire some smaller struggling players at a bargain, but if the severity of the recession is high, it is likely to impact NV5 along with other peer professional services firms.

Conclusion

NV5 Global is a good pick in the professional services space due to its strong fundamentals. Based on management's guidance for 2019 and forecast for 2020, NV5's strong growth will continue. I recommend this company for long-term investors with a 2-3 year timeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.