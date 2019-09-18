Big Lots: Big Profits In Store

I believe Big Lots (BIG) is being offered at a discount (pun intended). There are currently a number of catalysts which include cost saving initiatives as well as growth. Investors are currently paid a dividend of 5.4% while they wait for the market to recognize the opportunity.

Their new concept, Store of the Future, is delivering high single-digit increases in sales. I estimate Big Lots will earn roughly $4.58 per share at the end of 2021. If investors are willing to pay a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 10, the stock could double in a couple of years. Keep in mind, other discounters which are growing such as Dollar Tree (DLTR) and TJX Companies (TJX) are trading at earnings multiples over 20.

The basic story

Big Lots is a Columbus, Ohio-based discount retail store operating more than 1,400 locations throughout the United States. At a time when many retailers are struggling to remain relevant, Big Lots is expanding and remodeling. Many consumers began a crusade of frugality during the financial crisis. While unemployment remains at historic lows, the lure of the treasure hunt experience and deep discounting has remained relevant to many shoppers.

In late February and March 2018, the United States initiated tariffs on steel and many began to become concerned with a long trade war with China and perhaps upcoming recession. On December 7th, Big Lots reported a quarterly loss and saw its stock fall 32%. Despite a recovery over the next several months, the stock again sold off to new multi-year lows.

Company in transition

Big Lots has been in a state of transition since David Campisi retired for medical reasons. While the company was without a CEO, executive vice presidents Lisa Bachmann and Timothy Johnson took on Campisi's responsibilities. Bruce Thorn joined the company in August 2018. Bruce is a graduate of West Point military academy. As a side note, I once asked an executive of a large investment firm what leadership skills he took away from Harvard Business school, where he earned an MBA. He laughed and said, "I graduated from West Point. Harvard doesn't hold a candle to what you learn there."

Operation NorthStar

Operation NorthStar refers to Big Lots research and initiatives project. To get to know their customers better they spoke to 5,000 customers during a period of six to nine months to find out what they liked, didn't like, and how they could be more effective.

They learned their customers are more tech-savvy than once thought. Roughly 20% of their customers begin their shopping experience online and 54% have an Amazon Prime membership.

In July, Big Lots rolled out their BOPIS (buy online pick up in store) program. So far, management is very impressed with the impact it is having on sales. While e-commerce currently represents only 1% of sales, management notes this is changing. A key new hire, who significantly transformed another retailer's digital presence, is just getting started at Big Lots.

Bruce Thorn also noted on the Q2 earnings call:

our rewards loyalty program, which reached yet another record in Q2 ending the quarter with 18.3 million active members, an all-time high, we added approximately 568,000 active members in the quarter increasing the membership base 16% year-over-year."

Rewards members shop more frequently and spend more money.

A new initiative called "The Lot" is a 500-square foot display located at the front of the store. It is designed to celebrate life's occasions such as back-to-school, backyard activities, or holidays. Of the products displayed, 70% are already stocked in the store. A recent back-to-school test campaign included apparel and printed T-shirts sold-out. The campaign was hugely successful.

Store of the Future

The "store of the future" is a new concept. Thus far, store of the future locations sees an increase in sales in the high single digits. The per-store remodel cost roughly $450,000 or 9% of sales and transforms the warehouse-look into a bright, crisp, and fun environment.

I am fortunate to have my hometown Big Lots store going through this process now. During this past summer, the store had its air-conditioning taken off-line for a day, the sign was taken off the front of the building and some thought they were going out of business. There is no denying the fact that sales are lost during the couple of months the significant renovation is taking place.

My local store is over halfway renovated. Automatic doors were installed, the front of the building has been refreshed including a huge new sign. New lighting installed in the isles. Amazing how good you can make a box of Cheerios look with the proper lights. During my recent trips and even without the store being finished, people are flocking in to see what is going on. The store has had more customers than ever before. The employees seem to be excited about the new store as well.

At the beginning of 2019, there were 200 stores which had been upgraded to "Store of the Future". By the end of the second quarter, another 123 had been completely remodeled. The target rate is for 250 per year.

Management Team

The Big Lots management team is shareholder-friendly - willing to schedule calls and answer questions. From a capital allocation perspective, they have returned $75 million to shareholders this year in the form of share repurchases and dividends. Since 2015, shares have been reduced from roughly 56 million to 40 million, a whopping 29%.

Real Estate

Big Lots is in advanced talks to sell its Rancho Cucamonga, CA, distribution center and use the proceeds to purchase their headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and use the rest of the proceeds to pay down debt.

The company owns 53 of their stores with 38 located in California (see 10-K page 3). I inquired to see if any of the owned stores may be in areas experiencing significant growth or might be worth significantly more than on the balance sheet (under GAAP accounting Real Estate is booked at historical cost and not marked-to-market). At this time, it doesn't appear there are any hidden assets there.

Tariffs

We certainly can't get through a conversation about a retailer without discussing tariffs. The List 3 tariffs were more impactful on Big Lots than the new List 4 tariffs will be.

On the recent earnings call, CEO Bruce Thorn noted:

List 4A and 4B will have minimal impact this year. In some cases, we are adjusting prices, but we are also expecting to absorb some margin impact until the situation stabilizes. The team has also spent a great deal of time developing longer-term solutions if the current tariff environment and the related unpredictability does not abate."

In my recent conversation with Andy Regrut, VP of Investor Relations at Big Lots, he noted from the recent Goldman Sachs retail conference, many of the conversations they had with investors were pivoting from a focus on tariffs back to the fundamentals on the business itself. For more on tariffs and the most recent quarterly results, I will point you back to a good article written by Thomas Hughes.

How does Big Lots stack up?

Compared to its peers, Big Lots has gross margins of 41%, higher than Ollie's Bargain (OLLI), Kohl's (KSS), Ross Stores (ROST), Dollar Tree (DLTR), PriceSmart (PSMT), Tuesday Morning (TUES), and Target (TGT). With the exception of PriceSmart, operating margins of 4% last year were lower than the peer group. At the recent Goldman Sachs retail conference, CEO Bruce Thorn called out the company's opportunity to reduce SG&A expenses and improve margins. It is worth noting, operating margins were higher in prior years and I expect them to return to those levels.

Big Lots ranks towards the top of the peer group with respect to debt. Using long-term debt to equity as an example, Walmart's (WMT) ratio of 0.70 is just slightly less than Big Lot's 0.74. As discussed in the real estate portion of the article, the debt will be reduced after the distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is sold.

Dividend yield for Big Lots is 5.4% vs. Kohl's at 5% and TJX at 1.7%. Dollar Tree and Ollie's Bargain do not pay a dividend.

Using price multiples such as Price to Sales and Price to Book, Big Lots is a clear winner with its price to sale ratio of only 0.18 compared to Target's 0.73, Dollar Tree's 1.11 and Ollie's 2.94. Using price to book, Big Lots ratio of 1.5 is again lower than Target's 4.72, Dollar Tree's 4.51, and Ollie's 4.10. It is not unusual for investors to pay up for company's experiencing growth. Over the past several years, Big Lots revenue growth has been flat while Dollar Tree has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 13.8% and Ollie's 17.7%.

Thoughts on ratios

First, a quick overview of the financials. Free cash flow yield dropped over the past year and inventory per store increased by 3%. They pulled ahead purchases to avoid the Level 3 tariffs thus increasing inventories. Capital expenditures also increased to invest in "store of the future". In my valuation, I used maintenance capital expenditures or capex. "Store of the future" efforts will likely subside in the later part of 2020.

Return on invested capital was over 20% last year, yet, this is down from over 30% in prior years. Increased debt to remodel stores resulted in lower ROIC. Big Lots is earning far higher returns on their capital than their respective cost of capital suggesting growth has value.

Valuation

From the standpoint of doing a straightforward price multiple valuation, my estimates suggest Big Lots can earn $4.58 per share in 2021. A P/E multiple of only 10 would offer investors a double on their investment at today's price.

I prefer to look at the value of a business from several angles, not just a single point estimate.

My preference is to use an earnings power value (EPV). For those of you not familiar, the EPV is essentially a discounted cash flow without growth. This is a very conservative value-based approach.

As a value investor, I will first present a bear-case scenario. I am making the following assumptions:

Revenue does not grow Operating margins continue to be lower than historic Depreciation and capital expenditures cancel one another out now vs. in the future

Big Lots does not have any publicly-traded debt, yet has a credit facility with an interest rate of 4% plus LIBOR. I used 5.4% as a cost of debt. I've included the long-term debt from the balance sheet as well as capital lease obligations. I used 10% for the cost of equity-based on how I see the risk of the firm. Considering a risk-free rate of less than 2% on one end of the spectrum and 20% for venture capital on the other side of the spectrum.

Using the assumptions outlined in the bear case, the value per share of equity would be worth roughly $29.00.

Earnings Power Value using adj. proforma earnings Cost of capital CF EPV EV Per share Pls Cash -Debt adj Market Cap Equity Per share Number of shares 6% 166 2,771 69.27 (1,603) 1,168 29.19 40.0

Author's estimates

For what I believe is a more realistic valuation, I made some different assumptions, such as:

Average revenue over the past 3 years (note, still no growth assumptions) Use the average operating margins over the past 3 years Capital expenditures are only maintenance capital expenditures and do not include capital expenditures for growth

Sales 5,236 EBIT Margin 4.89% EBIT 256 Tax Rate 24% NOPAT 194 Depr 114 Capex 45 Cash Flow 263

To get the company's Enterprise Value, one merely needs to divide by the cost of capital. I use a range as it allows the analyst to see a range of values as opposed to a single point value. I highly recommend Bruce Greenwald's book "Value Investing - from Graham to Buffett and beyond" to explore further.

Once Enterprise Value has been calculated, subtract net debt to get the Equity Value. Lastly, divide by the number of common shares to get the estimated per share value. The table below shows my calculations along with various costs of capital.

Note, the WACC I calculated for Big Lots is slightly less than 6%. Ultimately, an investor may ask themselves if there is a significant margin of safety present in this investment opportunity?

Earnings Power Value with different costs of capital rates using adj. proforma earnings Cost of capital CF EPV EV Per share Pls Cash -Debt adj Market Cap Equity Per share Number of shares 6% 263 4,389 109.71 (1,603) 2,786 69.64 40.0 8% 263 3,291 82.29 (1,603) 1,688 42.21 40.0 10% 263 2,633 65.83 (1,603) 1,030 25.75 40.0 12% 263 2,194 54.86 (1,603) 591 14.78 40.0 14% 263 1,881 47.02 (1,603) 278 6.95 40.0 Figures in millions of except %

Summary

I believe Big Lots is currently undervalued. Using my bear case EPV valuation model, there is a 30% upside in the stock price. My base case EPV assumptions suggest the stock is worth closer to $40. Using my forecasting earnings per share of $4.58 for Big Lots and a price to earnings multiple of only 10, the stock could be a double in a couple of years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIG, TGT, KSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained within this report is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities.