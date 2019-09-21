Eurocommercial Properties: Take The 9% Cash Dividend

The dividend was increased at a lower rate than the DIR increase, allowing Eurocommercial to retain more cash on the balance sheet.

Eurocommercial had a decent year, increasing its direct investment result (comparable to the AFFO) to 2.42 EUR per share, and is now trading at just 10 times that result.

Introduction

Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) is a Dutch REIT focusing on the higher end spectrum of commercial real estate assets with a specific focus on France, Italy and Sweden as well as one Tier-1 mall in Belgium. I have been following the company for a while here on Seeking Alpha, and the risk/reward ratio recently became too attractive to pass up on.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Eurocommercial’s main listing is on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange where it’s trading with ECMPA as ticker symbol. With an average daily volume of around 120,000 shares per day, the liquidity in Amsterdam is definitely superior to any other secondary listing. The current market capitalization of the REIT is around 1.2B EUR. The base currency throughout this article will be the EUR.

A good performance in FY 2019

The total rental income in FY 2019 increased by almost 5% to 206.3M EUR and after taking all the relevant expenses into account, Eurocommercial reported a total direct investment result of 120.2M EUR, a 4% increase compared to the 115.7M EUR in FY 2018. A good performance despite the lower direct investment result of joint venture companies and the 3.5M EUR increase in interest expenses.

Source: financial results

Just like last year, Eurocommercial reported an 8.7M EUR impairment charge on the value of its properties. It’s however interesting that the charges are lower than last year, and were partly reversed in the fourth quarter wherein Eurocommercial was able to report a 9.5M EUR increase in the value of its investments.

The bottom line resulted in a 2.42 EUR direct investment result (comparable to the AFFO), of which 0.61 EUR was generated in the fourth quarter, indicating the run rate at the end of the financial year was higher than the reported 2.42 EUR per share.

Eurocommercial decided to hike the dividend from 2.15 EUR per share to 2.18 EUR per share, representing a payout ratio of 90.08% of the direct investment result (compared to 91.1% last year). The 1% decrease in payout ratio allows Eurocommercial to keep 1.2M EUR in additional cash inside. A small effort, but every additional million to strengthen the balance sheet is obviously very welcome.

My own NAV calculation

I always like to make my own NAV calculations as well as the base case scenario of the REITs is usually a bit optimistic. While it may be perfectly in line with the current valuations, the sale of the Paris property (see later) is an excellent example. I also like to stress-test the performance of a REIT to see how the NAV and LTV will change based on using more conservative parameters.

Of course, once the 50% stake in the Passage du Havre will be sold, the attributable gross rental income will decrease by approximately 8.5-9M EUR (applying the current 85% conversion rate from gross rental income to net rental income), but the net debt will decrease by around 160-175M EUR after taking the taxes on the realized gain from this sale into account (Eurocommercial mentioned the value of the Passage du Havre mall has doubled since its acquisition, which will result in a taxable income of around 100M EUR on the partial sale.)

In my NAV calculations, I will use the updated expected gross rental income, increased by 1.25% to adjust for inflation-linked rent increases this year. I will also reduce the net debt by 165M EUR (remember there’s a certain margin of error here as the exact taxable income and tax rate hasn’t been disclosed by Eurocommercial Properties).

In my previous article I used a required gross rental yield of 7%. I am keeping this required yield stable although I am positively surprised by A) the sale of a large property at book value, B) the willingness of Eurocommercial Properties to retain more cash (the direct result per share increased by 6 cents, but the dividend was only hiked by 3 cents so the marginal payout ratio on the additional direct result is just 50%) and C) Eurocommercial’s decision to repurchase 835,000 shares for 20M EUR. A wise decision as the shares were repurchased at 23.94 EUR and considering Eurocommercial traditionally prices its stock dividend above the share price (see later), we can expect a large part of the repurchased shares to be reissued as part of the stock dividend.

Source: company presentation

Positive developments, but I’m not decreasing the required Gross Rental Yield just yet because A) Italy remains the biggest market for Eurocommercial and with the sale of 50% of Passage du Havre, the Italian portfolio will now be more than 55% larger than the French portfolio B) the lower than expected gross rental income in FY 2019 (1% below my expectations) and C) I’m not sure a net rental yield of 4.1% for Belgium and 5.1% for Italy fully takes the economic risks into account.

Source: company presentation

After considering the pros and cons, I decided to continue to use 7% as the required gross rental yield. This implies a net rental yield of around 6% which is a more conservative approach to the portfolio. The used share count of 49.1M shares takes the repurchased shares into account, but the share count will likely increase after completing the stock dividend payment later this year.

Source: Author calculations based on publicly available data and aforementioned assumptions

The NPV of 24.91 EUR per share is higher than the last calculation (23.42 EUR) due to A) the sale of 50% of Passage du Havre and B) an additional quarter of cash flow – which has an impact of around 60 cents per share. Once Eurocommercial goes ex-dividend, the fair NAV/share will decrease by the corresponding amount.

What’s important is that the implied LTV ratio using a 7% gross rental yield now dips below 60%, coming in at 59% (compared to 63% in the previous calculation).

And for the optimists among us, I also ran the same numbers again at a required gross rental yield of 6.5%.

Source: ibidem

What a difference 0.5% in required gross rental yield makes. Applying 6.5% versus 7% boosts the NAV/share by around 4.5 EUR.

Selling half of the Paris mall is a good move

At the end of July, Eurocommercial Properties made a move I have wanted to see many more REITs do. Rather than just trying to convince shareholders and potential investors a low-single digit rental yield is acceptable these days, the REIT actually capitalized on the current high valuations and monetized 50% of its Passage du Havre mall in Paris.

Axa (OTCQX:AXAHF) (OTCQX:AXAHY) will become a 50% joint venture partner through its Axa Investment Managers Real Assets division by acquiring the 50% from Eurocommercial for 203M EUR in cash. That’s in line with the valuation as of the end of June, and just 2% lower than the valuation as of the end of June 2018.

This is a solid move from Eurocommercial as A) it proves its theoretical valuations are not completely out of whack and although average cap rates of just 4.5% for France and just 5.1% for Italy (which perhaps raises more eyebrows) are suspiciously low, Eurocommercial has now been able to monetize at least one property at those valuations and B) it will reduce the LTV ratio and thus improve the risk perception of the company. The LTV ratio is expected to drop by 3% to 43% upon completing this transaction.

I’m taking the dividend in cash

Eurocommercial usually offers its shareholders the choice between taking the dividend in cash or in stock. Unfortunately the REIT prices its stock dividend above the share price at the time of the decision making process as it claims shareholders will make up for the premium price because stock dividends are not subject to the usual 15% Dutch withholding tax.

While that’s generally true, I usually prefer a stock dividend because it gives me the option to add to my position at the market price (or usually at a slight discount) without incurring transaction fees. Although the lack of a Dutch withholding tax is valid argument to price the stock dividend slightly above the share price during the election period, the argument is less useful for foreign investors who would still be on the hook for a domestic dividend tax which may not have the same preferred 0% tax rate for stock dividends.

Long story short, in Eurocommercial’s case I prefer cash over stock as the latter will be priced at a premium.

Investment thesis

Eurocommercial’s malls remain almost fully let with an occupancy ratio of 99%. The sale of 50% of the renowned Passage du Havre mall is a good move as it will allow Eurocommercial to cut its LTV ratio by 3% by losing just 4% of its top line rental income. Additionally, it allows the REIT to monetize a property that was trading at a net rental yield of just 3.7%, so I’m completely in favor of selling half of the mall.

The NAV calculations indicate that even after applying stricter parameters (with a gross rental yield of 7%), Eurocommercial remains slightly undervalued, however the LTV ratio remains an issue and although a first good step has been made with the partial sale of Passage du Havre, Eurocommercial needs to remain cautious. I’m glad to see that although the direct investment result increased by 6 cents per share, only 3 of those cents will be paid as a dividend while the remaining three cents will be retained to strengthen the balance sheet.

I currently have a sizeable position in Eurocommercial Properties, but am not anticipating to add to this position anytime soon. And as mentioned in this article, I will request the dividend to be paid in cash (unless Eurocommercial offers a reasonably priced stock dividend).

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUCMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.