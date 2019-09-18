Assessing SaaS: Okta's Negatives Are Actually Positive

The seemingly negative issues such as revenue slowdown, are actually the result of a positive evolution: Okta is able to attract bigger and bigger clients with longer contracts.

Okta is a leader in its field, might be a takeover target for Amazon or Salesforce and is at the center of security and the cloud business.

The stock price has been under selling pressure because the issue of convertible notes, which are hedged by shorting.

There seem to be quite some negative evolutions if you look at FCF, EPS, net income and other numbers.

Introduction

Rules are there to be broken. Being too consequent is often a fool's game. While I invest for the long term and normally don't sell shares, I have trimmed my Okta (OKTA) position by a third. I announced the sell on Twitter:

I don't always have the time to post a full article. But I'm working on that, with a market place in the make. It will be called Potential Multibaggers. Stay tuned for that. It will be announced here.

This what the shares have done since I sold them:

Data by YCharts

Not that great, right? While Okta has gone down significantly, Shopify has gone up considerably over the last few months. I don't regret the sell, though. The positions had become a bit too big and I thought both were overvalued. That doesn't mean I don't like Okta anymore.

The background

In my portfolio of Potential Multibaggers, I always buy stocks for the long term. While I know that some investors talk about the long term when they talk about a time period of 3 years, for me, the long term means at least a decade. But I have only picked Okta as a Potential Multibagger on December 10, 2018.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Not exactly a decade yet and I sell a third of my position. The stock has performed extremely well over that period, despite the recent fall:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock had more than doubled over the first 9 months since the pick, before pulling back recently. But doubling in itself is never a reason to sell for me.

If you look at what Okta has returned since its IPO on April, 7, 2017, that is even more impressive:

Data by YCharts

My initial investment was at $38.93, but I have averaged up to about $61.97 along the way. As we all know, SaaS (software-as-a-Service) stocks, and so Okta too, have attracted lots of love from investors over the past 18 months. But that love seems to have withered a bit over the last week. There is a lot of talk about sector rotation. And I think that no investor will argue that SaaS stocks have boomed enormously over the past 9 months.

This the evolution of 10 of the hottest SaaS stocks from the beginning of this year to September 1:

Data by YCharts

The same stocks have experienced serious drops since September 1 :

Data by YCharts

So, I think it is reasonable to say there is a correction going on. Let's assess Okta to see if this sell-off is warranted.

Okta: the negative

Before I will go to explain the fact that what seems negative in Okta is actually positive, I have to give you the negative news. That's what I will do here.

As I wrote in my Potential Multibaggers article, I really like Okta. With a visionary management team, a rapidly expanding market, huge revenue growth, a great product line and a consistent gross margin of above 70%, the company has a lot to succeed. But its valuation is still high, even after the drawback of the last few days:

Data by YCharts

This how its P/S holds versus some other high-flying SaaS stocks:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Okta still has the highest P/S ratio of all SaaS stocks, except for Shopify (SHOP) and together with Alteryx (AYX). It is not a coincidence that I have sold about 60% of my Shopify shares too. But Shopify will be for the second installment of Assessing SaaS.

While Okta's stock has seen a general market decline with the other SaaS stocks, its pullback has already started after its Q2 2020 earnings report (Okta is already in FY 2020), with a mixed Q3 2020 outlook:

Data by YCharts

The reason might be that investors see that Okta's free cash flow, while still positive, doesn't really take off versus the other SaaS companies. Only MongoDB (MDB) and Twilio (TWLO) do worse.

Data by YCharts

If you look at the net income, you see that Okta is a lagger too:

Data by YCharts

Just to make sure what we are talking about, a short explanation of the difference between the two. Free cash flow is the cash that is generated. It is a way to assess if a company has enough capital to sustain itself and it could theoretically be distributed to the owners (shareholders).

To know the net income, you can deduct total expenses from the revenue a company generates.

For growing companies, like Okta, it is not uncommon to have FCF and operating income quite far apart. The main reason? Stock-based compensation. Since stock-based compensation is a non-cash item, it increases the free cash flow versus the net income. This Okta's evolution of stock-based compensation:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Now, I don't want to represent this as too negative. A lot of companies use this to attract or retain highly talented people. But you have to know that it plays a role for FCF, but not for net income, where it is deducted as a non-cash expense.

The rest of the difference between the two is that net income doesn't include revenue that cannot be taken into account yet because (e.g. parts of subscriptions).

In the next graph, you can see Okta's SG&A (first row), R&D (second row), total operating expenses (third row) and net income of the last four quarters:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see, the net income has actually deteriorated in the last two quarters. It means that Okta has to spend a lot on sales to keep the growth coming. I'll come back to that.

As to EPS, Okta hasn't made that much progress over the years too, in contrast to the revenue growth:

Data by YCharts

Why down so much?

Besides the general drop in SaaS stocks, there might be another reason why Okta is down so much since the beginning of September. On September 3, the company announced that it would issue 5-year convertible notes. The notes give 0.125% interest per year and are worth $188.71 per share, or a premium of 77% to the closing price of Thursday evening.

A typical strategy for a lot of hedge funds when convertible notes are is issued is to, well, hedge. This done in a so-called convertible bond arbitrage.

Essentially it comes down to the fact that a hedge fund (or other big players) will buy convertible bonds and at the same time short the underlying stocks via options. If the stock goes up, the convertible bonds become worth a lot more, if it goes down the options will make the bondholder a winner.

This what Okta's stock price has done since the announcement:

Data by YCharts

The notes will carry an interest rate of 0.125% per year and be convertible into 5.2991 shares starting in 2025, representing a conversion price of $188.71 per share, or about 48% higher than yesterday's closing price.

Okta coupled another issue of convertible notes with the issue of the new one. In February 2018, the company had already issued convertible notes for a total of $345M. It could convince a lot of those holders, representing 65% of the value of the notes, to switch to the 2025 notes. The reason is that those notes had a conversion price of $48.23, 55% under Okta's Thursday closing price. While they only matured in 2023, a much higher stock price is one of the reasons convertible notes can be changed for shares earlier. This presented a big dilution risk to Okta's current shareholders. But the remaining holders of the 2023 notes also form a positive catalyst for the stock price. The company announced:

Okta expects that holders of 2023 Notes that exchange their 2023 Notes may enter into or unwind various derivatives with respect to Okta's Class A common stock (including entering into derivatives with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates) and/or purchase or sell shares of Okta's Class A common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes.

So, these holders will converse their notes and buy shares to cover their short (hedge) positions. But this catalyst is much smaller than the selling pressure: $120M worth of 2023 notes (whose holders will buy shares) versus $1B of 2025 notes (whose holders will short shares).

Once these positions are established, though, this will calm down. In the meantime, I expect that most hedge funds might already have established their short position, which means that the selling pressure will decline over the next few days.

Okta: the good

Now, I wouldn't have kept 2/3 of my Okta shares if that was all there was to the story. There are lots of positive elements too.

The revenue has grown substantially since Okta made its IPO, growing from $52.3M in April 2017 (the time of the IPO) to $140.5M in the last quarter. That's a growth of about 170%. If you take the quarter before the IPO into account, it is even 251.1%. So it is not illogical that the stock price has appreciated a lot too. But as you can see on this graph, a lot of future growth has already been built into the stock price:

Data by YCharts

The company guided for about 36% YoY growth for Q3 2020 (the next quarter) to about $143M-144M. I think it will easily beat its guidance and grow more than that. After all, a 2% QoQ growth is not what you would want to see. But Okta has beaten the expectations each quarter that it has been a public company:

(Source: streetinsider.com)

The average revenue beat was around 7%. If you take 7% extra, the revenue would come in at around $154M, which would be a 9.6% QoQ growth, or 38.5% annualized. That seems more realistic to me.

The reason that Okta grows so much is its superior product. Don't forget that the big boys, such as Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure or Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud also have identity solutions. And Salesforce (CRM) is also in the neighborhood with its Identity. But Okta is the clear leader in the Gartner (IT) Magic Quadrant for Access Management:

(Source)

Forrester also named Okta as the leader, both in 'current offering' as in 'strategy' in its Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) Forrester Wave:

(Source)

These outside praises prove that Okta has a superior product. It's not unthinkable that one of the big players would even want to buy Okta, although the valuation is still probably too high now. The most likely buyers are Amazon and Salesforce, I think. Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have offerings that are already too good to still consider an acquisition.

But that doesn't mean that you should hope that Okta would be acquired. It has a lot of runway on itself. It is at the intersection of two huge trends that are only starting to get traction: cloud computing and security. Identity theft, hacking and digital theft that can cause a lot of harm and Okta can help you to reduce that risk considerably.

Internationally, Okta is only starting out as well. This is Okta's CFO Bill Losch on the Q2 2020 earnings call:

Revenue from outside of the U.S. grew 45% and represented 16% of revenue, which is consistent with Q2 last year. We continue to view our international business as a long-term opportunity and are investing strategically to expand our international footprint.

If you want to explain the higher expenses in SG&A, here you have your reason: investment in international expansion. At just 16% of the total revenue, there is a lot of growth left.

As most SaaS investors will know, the dollar-based net retention rate is a very important metric to watch in SaaS companies. It looks at how much more (or less) the existing customers of the year before have paid in the last 12 months. Ideally you want the dollar-based retention rate to be above 100%. You want to upsell or cross-sell your existing customers. Okta's dollar-based net retention rate in Q2 2020 came in at 118%, versus 121% last year. Don't worry about this decline. It's still very healthy and the moderate slowdown is a consequence of larger deals, in which mostly there is already more included.

Why negative is actually positive

There is a reason for the slowdown in the guidance of 36% YoY growth in Q3 2020, which I expect Okta to beat and see around 40% YoY growth. And that reason is also responsible for the seemingly worse last two quarters I hinted at in the negative part of this article.

Maybe you have heard about the new accounting principles called Accounting Standards Codification number 606, or ASC 606. This the new GAAP accounting standard for revenue from contracts. The basic reasoning is that in contracts, as in the subscription model Okta works with, certain performance obligations can be pinpointed. Therefore the price of the subscription should be divided between these obligations. That introduced a new acronym (as if there are not enough yet in finance): RPO, or remaining performance obligations, also called backlog.

While the revenue and subscriptions of Okta slow down, its RPO has actually grown by 68%, representing a backlog of $914M. The reason why the revenue and subscription slow down, especially in the guidance for Q3 2020 is that Okta starts working more and more with bigger companies.

These bigger companies have a different approach. They want stable partners and therefore the length of the contracts are much longer. Okta's CEO Todd McKinnon said on the Q2 2020 earnings call that some of the contracts are signed for up to five years. These contracts have a much higher value in dollars. That is important for the stability of Okta's revenue. But the longer contracts are only recognized over those periods that they were signed for. The current RPO, which is the revenue that will be booked over the next four quarters, grew 52%, to a total of $461M.

So investors should be watching RPO extremely carefully, because with the shift to bigger and bigger businesses. Okta's CFO Bill Losch on the Q2 2020 earnings call:

The year-over-year growth in current RPO is a more meaningful metric when viewed along with subscription revenue and billings growth. Billings can sustain variability caused by changes in invoice duration and invoice timing, while RPO can reduce some of the variability seen in billings because it eliminates variances in these invoice dynamics. However, RPO can be influenced by factors such as contract duration and renewal cycles.

Conclusion

There is no discussion that Okta is highly valued. But the recent decline doesn't have to do with fundamentals. An important element is that hedge funds take short positions to hedge against their convertible bonds, although market sentiment and a rising risk aversion will probably play a role as well.

If you look at the fundamentals, and especially at backlog or RPO, you can see that the growth in Okta has actually not declined. Because of the higher-value contracts that are brought in and that have a longer duration, the new accounting rules, the ASC 606, only recognize the higher revenue from big clients over the duration of the subscription.

While I have sold a third of my position, I remain confidently long with my remaining shares, to do what I always believe is the best thing to do: invest for the very long term. If Okta might fall significantly, the position in my portfolio will decline too, which will allow me to add to my existing position. After all, why wouldn't you add to a great company with a great future?

If you have enjoyed this article, feel free to click on the follow button next to my name on the top of this article.

Can I also invite you already to keep an eye my Market Place service 'Potential Multibaggers' which will be launched soon?

In the meantime: Keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long OKTA, SHOP, AYX, MDB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.