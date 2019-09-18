DBO: Long The Complex As Fundamentals Tighten

While crude oil seasonal pricing remains unfavorable in September, OPEC meeting will likely offset that.

Speculator positioning on crude oil futures weaken, yet the sentiment is still stretched to the upside.

Investment thesis

In our last publication on the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO), our bearish view on the ETF has marginally materialized, with a 1.75% performance over the month.

Since then, recent U.S. storage developments, which declined for four weeks in a row and rumors that OPEC members are set to provide additional production cuts have convinced us that the market is now heading north.

That being said and in spite of the unfavorable seasonality of crude oil in September, we are now expecting a re-rating of DBO, with a price target of $9.92 per share corresponding to an appreciation of 4.2%.

Source: TradingView

U.S. crude oil fundamentals tighten slightly, thanks to declining crude oil storage

Crude oil storage dipped for the third consecutive week, down 1.12% (w/w) to 423m barrels on the week ending August 30, whereas Cushing inventories withdrew gentler, down 0.57% (w/w) to 40.13m barrels.

Thanks to that, storage seasonality of crude oil stands now marginally above the five-year average, establishing 0.2% or 808.6k barrels above this threshold, but remains in a surplus of 5.4% or 21,490k barrels compared to 2018 stocks.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

That being said and despite U.S. crude oil supply running close to historic highs, the fundamental picture of the complex is slightly tightening, which is constructive for DBO shares.

Besides and even if crude exports continue to evolve in an ascending trend, sustaining the black commodity, up 1.39% (w/w) to 3.06m barrels, domestic net imports offset that totally, following a surge of 32.1% (w/w) to 3.84m barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

During the August 27-September 3 period, speculators decreased slightly their positioning on Nymex crude oil futures, down 1.91% (w/w) to 384,157 contracts.

While speculative bets are still stretched to the upside, this slim decline is mostly attributable to long liquidations, down 0.88% (w/w) to 508,940 contracts and is accentuated by fresh short accretions, up 2.44% (w/w) to 124,783 contracts.

Nevertheless and in spite of the slight long open interest deterioration, that is now evolving at 24.4% versus an average over the last 20 weeks of 26.55%, we believe that speculators still have sufficient space to increase their positioning, providing tailwinds to DBO shares.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative bets on Nymex crude oil surged 38.58% to 384,157 contracts, whereas DBO's YTD performance lifted 7.94% to $9.92 per share.

While crude oil seasonal pricing remains unfavorable in September, OPEC meeting will likely offset that.

Crude oil seasonality for the month of September has been unfriendly in the last 10 years, with an average decline of 0.4%, indicating that DBO might be poised for a pullback in the following weeks.

Source: Oleum Research

Yet, the market expects OPEC members to deliver a production cut extension that will probably offset that slight unfavorable September pricing.

Besides, the supply-demand dynamics are already slowing signs that the crude oil market is on a balancing path. Indeed, according to the latest New York Fed Oil Price Dynamics Report, global supply has been decelerating robustly in the last two months, whereas demand growth has stabilized near its April 2019 rhythm.

Source: New York Fed

In front of that, WTI futures steepened their backwardation slope on nearby maturities, which is positive for crude oil futures. Besides, this pattern provides a positive role for DBO shares and indicates that market participants are expecting that the market is heading toward undersupply.

Conclusion thoughts

In this context characterized by weakening injections into crude storage and slowing global oil supply, we believe that crude oil markets will benefit from these developments and propel DBO shares to higher grounds.

Indeed and in spite of an unfriendly crude oil seasonality in September and declining net speculative bets, bulls seem now ready to overtaking the hand.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.