Time To Close Out The Downside Bets On Oil - It Is Dead Money For Now. 2 Stocks Heavily Bashed By Analysts Stand Strong As Buys

If you went long in puts on oil names, the last drops of juice have been squeezed at this point

On Monday, I illustrated a series of put spreads on oil-related ETFs. I also listed several highly shorted oil names (that were popping on a short-squeeze) and encouraged you to select other individual services and E&P names for downside bets with puts. Yesterday after my assertion that the Saudi situation was hyped in the prior two days was revealed, causing WTI oil to promptly drop 5%. I did say that WTI has further room to fall so I suggested that 1) close out the spreads created on Monday, but that you could "Roll Down and Out."

For those that want to jump on the move yesterday, they could use Monday's example as a guide. WTI slid additional percentage points in the afternoon and it's down further today. At this point, a skilled options trader has more than 2% downside pressure on oil names this morning to work with and should close out every put option at this point. However, if WTI oil floats above 60, an intrepid trader can look to create similar downside bets. At this point, one could make a case for a further slide in oil but the risk vs. reward doesn't make sense to me. Move on to other opportunities.

Oil stocks are dead money for now

I don't think I need to illustrate a chart on the movement on oil the last few days is bearish. Even the most casual trader should realize that the oil bull has been gored. Yesterday, oil was already dropping before the Saudis gave up the front that their oil production will be chopped in half for months. They no doubt came to their senses when oil struggled mightily to barely get above this summer's highs. They saw that the world was quickly realigning new ready sources of crude, and Saudi Arabia would be cut out of the supply chain. They had no choice but to break the "news" that yes indeed, due to the industriousness and ingenuity of the workers and the will of Allah, they have miraculously shortened the time table from months for production to get back to nearly full production before the end of September!

The reversal was so sharp, that the associated oil names (take your pick) have a concrete ceiling overhead. Prior to this summer, I had as a narrative that the E&P names would merge and in that consolidation, I expected to create alpha. I retreated from that notion when I saw that as oil prices rose, the equity prices fell, or at the very least were stationary. Now, after this display, anyone without an ax to grind has to conclude that barring a shooting war in the Middle East, oil has nowhere to go but down and stay at minimal levels.

We have an oversupply, and at best demand is flatlining. Stay away from the E&P and services names. If you are a long-term investor, stick with the oil majors, they will continue to spin out excellent dividends. I still like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and British Petroleum (BP), also nothing wrong with Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) or any big integrated oil company, even theoretically Total (TOT) (just do your own research). If you are concerned that they won't improve in share price, you can write covered calls.

Two consumer-oriented tech stocks were hammered by analysts this week, instead of falling, they shook it off, BUY

Apple (AAPL) was downgraded by a Goldman analyst with a PT of 167. The stock was trading at 223 the day before and AAPL fell 5 points the next day, now it's back up above 221. A Canaccord-Genuity analyst who has been a long-term bear on Square (SQ) gave it a PT of 50, instead, SQ went up and has been trading either side of 60 for the last week. Both of these names have been strongly derided. SQ has had the brunt of it, yet it stood strong instead of selling, and actually went up several points that day. They are a buy.

Why do I say this? All the pessimism in these names has been squeezed out. The stock market can be very irrational short term, but over time, it is the best expert system on the planet. I gave this a few weeks and the real expert, the market, has spoken. The downside argument to these names has been weighed and found wanting. The natural direction of any stock is up, remove the impediments and these names are going up. BUY AAPL and SQ.

Adobe (ADBE) sold off today on what was disappointing forward guidance. I usually say that giving guidance for a tech name that is a little less than what the analysts want is artificial and what many call "sandbagging." In this case, perhaps there are some real issues, and even though ADBE beat the current quarter and jumped revenue 23%, perhaps some selling is warranted. I maintain that most of the selling already occurred.

ADBE was at its all-time high of $313 a little over a month ago. So it was already down 10% before today and now are at $274ish, down 13%. I would look to accumulate ADBE starting later this week and look for taking profits toward the end of the year. I believe that ADBE is one of the rare big-cap tech growth names (market cap nearly $140 Billion) that can grow their top line above 20%. As such, it should be bought on any weakness. I have said this time and again, tech-names nearly always stumble on their earnings reports, take advantage this week and start accumulating once ADBE settles down.

FedEx (FDX) is a different kettle of fish, yet a savvy trader should keep this name in the back of their mind. On the plus side, FDX has historically been a well-oiled machine. The execution trouble they are going through is certainly temporary in nature, with their effort to expand in Europe with the TNT acquisition and getting past the relationship with Amazon (AMZN). Overall, their logical long-term strategy for global expansion will continue to be a challenge but has to be done, and will be a growth engine long term.

That said, FDX will likely not go anywhere for a while. It should bottom out, right at this 150 level and looking at the chart, it could vibrate between $150ish and $170ish. The way I would play this is after the Fed meeting and leading up to the trade talks, a fast money trader could try and take advantage. FedEx is a perfect vehicle to speculate on the optimism leading into the first trade talk at the end of this month. So the best way to do that would be to long a call spread, in the money perhaps at that $150 level if it holds. I would look to close it out the day of the meeting. One might be able to take another swipe if, as I expect, the Chinese will go out of their way to make nice and get to the October meeting as well.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) is crashing, down double digits today, and has been falling nearly every day for the last few weeks. It accelerated with the TV+ announcement and today perhaps the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stream equipment announcement is hammering it today. I would not touch it today, there might be more air to be let out. However, TV+ and all the other competitive announcements may hurt on the surface but take the Peacock announcement. Peacock, even though it's an NBC streaming service (Comcast property) will depend on ROKU to get in front of anyone who is not on the Comcast system and even many millions that ARE on Comcast but have a ROKU-powered TV or like the ROKU box and want to keep it.

Please remember that ROKU grew up through many iterations of hardware announcements and came out as best-in-class through the last decade. Ironically TV+ needs ROKU as well, their content needs to be seen by non-Apple users, and the best in class equipment for that? You guessed it ROKU. ROKU is a buy, but let's wait a bit to get back in. If you bought ROKU when I first recommended it the day after the IPO, kudos for your staying power. Stick with it. Tomorrow, I will get out the chart and see where the support is.

What to do going into the Fed meeting today? Nothing...

The market is acting remarkably even going into the Fed cut announcement today. The VIX up over 2%, even though GLD is flat. Powell could roil the market with some comment on the conference that the market will decide leads toward stifling further cuts. I think that in everyone's heart deep down they know that further cuts aren't necessary. I have been against any cuts all along, but leaving personal positions aside, at this point further cuts is inviting bubble formation.

Housing is coming back strong, manufacturing turned in a great number yesterday. There is frankly not one sector of the economy that NEEDs further cuts. It is just sugar for traders, and that is not a reason to give up a safety net when the time comes for really helping the economy. All that said, I hope that at this point all readers that have been following along have gotten back a significant portion of cash (25% to 35%) to take advantage of a possible sell-off on what Powell says. This cash should be in your speculative account, you should not sell any long-term investments. In fact, you should keep your long-term investments in a separate account, lest you be tempted to trade your long-held names. Get ready to pounce AFTER the conference, otherwise sit tight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.