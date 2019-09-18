Is It Value's Time?

For the last several years, Value has notably underperformed Growth as the market has been led higher by the tech stalwarts. With Energy stocks newly rallying on higher oil prices, and Financial stocks rallying with higher interest rates in September, Value is having a solid month. Some are curious if a long awaited rotation towards Value may finally be underfoot.

In this article, I wanted to look at long-run studies on Value and Growth's relative performance. As I often do for historical time series examinations, I turned to the dataset from Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. In a dataset dating to 1927, portfolios created from the broad U.S. stock market are formed based on ratios of book value to market value. Specifically, this dataset takes the ratio of book equity/market equity value at the end of each June. Book equity is taken from the last fiscal year.

In this article, I am going to compare the performance of the 30% of the market with the highest book-to-market ratio (Value), and the 30% of the market with the lowest book-to-market ratio (Growth). Companies with high book-to-market ratios (Value) are trading at a relative discount to book value. Stocks with a higher market value relative to book value are assumed to be priced for future Growth.

Each month, in my ongoing Factor Tilt series, I show the performance of 7 factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality. This data includes rolling 1, 3, and 6 month returns, as well as rolling returns for 1, 3, 5, 10, and 20 years. While many have bemoaned the performance of Value, the S&P 500 Pure Value Index (tracked by RPV) has actually slightly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the trailing ten years through the end of August.

This solid performance for Value is because the current ten year period includes the early part of the stock market rebound in the summer of 2009. As we move further away from that recovery period, which was very positive for Value, its relative performance will deteriorate. In addition to the recent underperformance of Value, that strategy also underperformed in the late cycle correction. For my rolling return look at the French dataset, I chose to look at rolling 12-year periods, roughly the time from mid-2007 when the stock market was peaking to current.

The following graph has rolling twelve year returns (in annualized terms) of the highest 30% book-to-market stocks (Value) and the 30% lowest book-to-market stocks (Growth) in the U.S. stock market. You can see that the orange line (Value) has typically produced higher annualized returns than the gold line (Growth), but that has reversed in recent years for the first time since the height of the tech bubble.

In the next graph, I show the return differential of the two series. One can more clearly see the long-run outperformance of Value versus Growth. One can also see that the recent 12-year relative performance of Value is the worst relative to Growth since the period that covered the Great Depression in the 1930s. Long-run outperformance by Growth has been rare (the Depression, the tech bubble, and now).

Some might suggest that this cherry picked timeframe (12 years) is simple data mining. In a long time series like this French dataset, I think there is meaning whenever one can say "first time since the Depression", or in this case "worst all-time".

Others might suggest that "this time is different". In an economy that is increasingly service-based, asset light, and driven by technology companies whose intellectually property dwarfs traditional property, plant, and equipment, this "book-to-market" value comparison could be less meaningful. One could also contend that this analysis simply highlights the growing gulf between the "old economy" companies and the "new economy" companies. (It could also highlight the distinction between the U.S. stock market and the rest of the developed world, but that is for another article).

These are valid arguments and certainly to be considered in the argument of Value versus Growth. For me, over 90 years, there have been a lot of "new economies" that have fostered long-run U.S. growth and economic prosperity, and this tech-driven evolution is likely no different. I believe that this long-run Value-Growth performance differential has meaning.

Historically, Value has been an early recovery play. At the turn of this cycle, you could get relative outperformance of Value versus the parts of the Growth market where that growth does not come to fruition. You could also see Value outperform Low Volatility and Dividend Growth - historical late cycle stalwarts - which see their stretched valuations come under pressure in a "sideways correction". Relatively low valuations could also support Value-tilted portfolios in an inevitable market correction. From a fixed income perspective, you could think of the equity factor as having positive convexity - limited downside (low valuations) with strong upside if economic growth firms. I hope this article aptly describes the long-run performance differential between Value and Growth, and is thought-provoking for Seeking Alpha readers.

