Planet 13 Is The Gold-Standard For U.S. Cannabis Dispensaries

Planet 13 (OTCQB:PLNHF) is the Gold Standard in American Cannabis retail sales. It's not because Planet 13 has the biggest production capacity, it's not because it's the leading multi-state operator, and it's not because they make the most revenue. None of those things are true. Planet 13 is the Gold-Standard because it is a single-store that has hit the nail firmly on the head when it comes to operating in today's fractured market.

The Business Model

The business model is bigger than just cannabis. Planet 13 wants to be THE destination cannabis attraction in the U.S. and they are well on their way. The idea is that, with the onset of legalization, every curious tourist in America will want to see what's going on. Planet 13 wants to show them.

The goal is that, along with increased traffic and core revenue, the company will also command top dollar for advertising space among potential partners. They want to become a store in which every other cannabis brand wants and needs shelf space.

Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO Planet 13

"We've had almost 800,000 visitors since we opened with approximately 80% coming from outside Nevada proving that if you want to build a national cannabis brand, you need to be in the SuperStore.

Planet 13 is located in Las Vegas, NV. It is an integrated cannabis retailer whose flagship Superstore is about 5 miles from the airport's front doors. If there is one place in the U.S. you can get to from anywhere with relative ease it's Las Vegas, NV. According to Las Vegas statistics, there are more than 42 million visitors to Las Vegas each year.

source: earnings call slides

Take a quick trip up the strip, hang a left at Trump Tower, and you'll find Planet 13 in a nondescript warehouse in a relatively undeveloped part of town. When you walk inside you are greeted by friendly faces in an ultra-modern environment. Once cleared by the front desk you walk into a showroom of cannabis akin to a fine jeweler or dealer of antiques.

Planet 13 is no bodega slinging dime bags to hippies and it's no cold pharmacy like Medmen (OTCQB:MMNFF). It is a destination retail outlet.

But the attractions don't stop there. When you enter the showroom floor you will find several cases displaying the available wares. You are welcome to peruse the goods on your own or let a personal Bud Tender show you around. The best part about the Bud Tender is you can tell them what you think you want and they'll show you what you really want. Classy.

The Bud Tenders are also your checkout. Simply follow them to the counter and take care of your purchases. If you already know what you want Planet 13 also has a quick checkout counter too.

The Plans, They Are Bold And Beautiful

The stats, I'll touch on them in a bit, clearly show the company's strategy is working. And there are plans to capitalize on what is already a great success. Phase II of the Superstore includes a major expansion of cultivation, production and tourist facilities.

On the production and cultivation side, the company is going to build a customer-facing production facility. Visitors will be able to see cannabis in the various stages of growth and production. Production improvements will also include the capacity to allow Planet 13 to enter Nevada's wholesale market.

Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO Planet 13

Our 15,000 sq. ft. customer facing production facility will be unique in the industry as it has been designed to build a personal connection between our customers and our products. Nowhere else will customers be able to see the high-quality ingredients that go into their products, learn about the effects, and purchase all in one place."

On the tourist front, Planet 13 is planning to build a full-service restaurant seating up to 150 people, a coffee shop, and event space. Top-grossing eateries in Las Vegas are pulling in amounts above $40 million annually so there is a cash cow to be milked. PS, $40 million of additional annual revenue would just about double this year's projection.

In my opinion, Planet 13 is the best thing to happen to Trump Tower since it got built. Planet 13's destination appeal is going to anchor a whole new wave of development in the northwest corner of the main strip.

The Results, They Speak Volumes

The second quarter was fantastic for Planet 13. The company performed strongly in all metrics on a sequential-quarter to quarter basis as brand awareness grows. Sales at the Superstore increased 19.4% and virtually all of the increase carried through to the bottom line. The increase in traffic has resulted in several efficiencies of scale that produced a 105% increase in EBITDA.

source; earnings call slides

Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO Planet 13

we will be launching new brands and significantly increasing the production of our existing successful brands for sale both in the SuperStore and wholesale across Nevada.

In terms of market share, the company's share increased to 9.5% from 7.9% of ALL Nevada dispensary sales, not just Las Vegas.

Results are good on a YOY basis too, just to be sure I touch base on everything I can.

Revenue is up 275% from the last year and very comparable to the growth we've been seeing in Canadian Cannabis.

Gross profits increased by 333% driven by increased sales and margins.

Expenses increased by 280%.

Cash on hand is $20 million

Liabilities are about $22.3 million, or about 52% of equity.

But Wait, There's More

Planet 13 is not content to sit on its success and simply build out its one Superstore. They've also purchased a $10 million license to enter California's market via Orange County. The 40,000 square foot facility is less than half the size of the Superstore but does not need to house a restaurant or cafe ... yet.

The facility is built by Newtonian Principles and will be transferred to Planet 13 upon completion. Newtonian will get $6 million in cash and $4 million in Planet 13 shares.

Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.

"We are pleased to announce the extension of the successful Planet 13 brand into California, ... Our team considers many factors when determining the feasibility of a Planet 13 style store, with the location being the single most important criteria. After a thorough and deliberate search, we identified this excellent site located three miles from the South Coast Plaza Mall, which hosts 24 million visitors a year and is just a short ten-minute drive from Disneyland, with 18 million visitors per year.

The Risks

As much as I'd like to think this company has no risk (what with the potential present in U.S. cannabis) that is just not the case.

First and foremost, the U.S. cannabis market remains highly fractured. Not only is legalization spotty, the laws governing each states industry vary wildly. This fact (along with difficultly in shipping product across state lines) makes it hard to be a multi-state operator without ample cash for new licenses and/or merger/acquisition type expansions.

After that, the risk is in legalization itself. It looks like the U.S. is on track to pass Federal-level legislation within the next Presidential-term but there is no guarantee. Until the States unify in their voice cannabis is a Federally illegal controlled substance and there is a risk it will stay that way.

Further, competitors like Medmen have taken an entirely different approach. Where Planet 13 is making sure their single-store is the very best it can be before national expansion, Medmen is going for expansion first. Medmen is one of the U.S. largest multi-state operators which gives it a leg up on revenue and growth potential. The problem for them is that, if given the choice, I'd choose Planet 13.

The Bottom Line

You don't have to favor marijuana to appreciate the growth opportunity in legal cannabis. The U.S. cannabis market was worth about $10 billion at the end of last year, it's on track to grow more than 35% this year and the estimates for future growth are robust. The onset of full, nation-wide, Federally-supported regulation is expected to unleash a flood of business that will drive annual sales above $100 million within the decade.

Like I said before, you don't have to like Marijuana to appreciate the opportunity, but you have to be in it if you want to "win it". If you are interested in the long-term and near-term opportunities available in U.S. Cannabis Planet 13 is the stock you want to own.

