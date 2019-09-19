Coffee And Sugar Futures - Memories Of Last Year

At just over 11 cents per pound on the October sugar futures contract and the $1 level on December coffee futures, the prices of the soft commodities have recovered from their respective recent lows. Meanwhile, the prices are closer to lows than highs based on their ranges over the past decade.

Since 2009, sugar has traded in a range from 9.83 cents and 36.08 cents per pound. At a settlement price of 11.03 on September 16, the price was 1.20 cents off the low and 25.05 cents below the high since 2009. When it comes to coffee, the trading band has been from 86.35 cents to $3.0625 since 2009. At $1.0055, Arabica coffee futures were 14.20 cents above the bottom and $2.057 below the high over the past decade on September 18.

Last year, sugar and coffee experienced significant recoveries from their September lows to October highs. As we are now in the second half of September, both volatile soft commodities may be preparing to have a repeat performance of last year’s price action.

Sugar falls to a new low for 2019 and bounces

October sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange are rolling to March, but during the roll, the price of the sweet commodity fell to a new low for 2019.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of expiring October futures shows that the price of sugar dropped to a low at 10.68 cents before recovering a bit over the recent sessions.

Source: CQG

The weekly picture of the sugar market shows that price momentum and relative strength metrics are heading for the same levels as last year around this time. Both are in oversold territory. At the same time, open interest recently hit a new all-time high at 1.08 million. The rise in open interest surpassed the peak from last year when the price of sugar was heading for its bottom at 9.83 cents per pound. The metric came down to the 985,000-contract level since September 3.

Coffee recovers

Active month December ICE coffee futures hit a low at 93.40 cents per pound in mid-August.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows the price rose to a high at $1.0055 on September 18, where the price momentum and relative strength metrics rose into overbought conditions. The move back to the $1 level on September 18 has caused the metrics to cross lower.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that price momentum remains in an oversold condition in the coffee market. Relative strength is in neutral territory. Open interest at 256,899 contracts is well below where it was in September 2018 when it rose to almost 340,000 contracts. Coffee has made higher lows since reaching the latest bottom at 86.35 cents per pound in mid-April 2019.

Last year, the two soft commodities experienced significant recoveries

In 2018, both sugar and coffee futures took off on the upside in September and reached highs in October. Sugar rose from 9.83 cents to a peak at 14.24 cents, a rise of 449%. Coffee futures moved from 92 cents to $1.255 or 36.4% in one month. Both of the commodities have been under pressure as supplies have been abundant. However, demand is a function of demographics, and the growth in population is an ever-increasing factor when it comes to the fundamental equations for both soft commodities. Meanwhile, the world’s leading producer and exporter of both Arabica coffee beans and sugarcane is Brazil.

The Brazilian currency supports the recent move in sugar, but oil is a different story

Local production costs of coffee and sugarcane are in Brazilian real terms, and the futures market uses the US dollar as a benchmark. Therefore, the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency relationship plays a role when it comes to the path of least resistance of both agricultural products.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the rally in the Brazilian real from under $0.23 to over $0.28 against the dollar from mid-September 2018 through late October provided support for last year’s substantial rallies in the sugar and coffee futures market. The real was trading at the $0.2431 level on September 18 and could hold the key to the price direction for the sweet commodity and java beans over the coming days and weeks. Given the price correlation between the currency and commodities, the sugar and coffee futures markets act as proxies for the Brazilian real versus the US dollar foreign exchange relationship.

JO and CANE for risk positions in java and the sweet commodity

The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar and coffee markets is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, but wish to participate in the volatile commodities, ETF/ETN products provide alternatives.

The Teucrium Sugar ETF (CANE) holds long positions in sugar futures contracts. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

CANE has net assets of $8.75 million and trades an average of 33,067 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 1.0%. Since the risk in CANE is spread between three contracts, the ETF tends to underperform the price of nearby sugar futures during rallies and outperform when the price of the sweet commodity moves lower.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) attempts to replicate the price action in the coffee futures market. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $74.58 million, and an average of 75,240 shares change hands each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

If coffee and sugar are preparing to make a repeat performance of the price action last year at this time, CANE and JO are tools that will reflect the price movement in the futures market. With memories of significant rallies in 2018, it may once again be the price direction of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar that determines the path of least resistance for the prices of the soft commodities over the coming weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.