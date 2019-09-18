Chefs' Warehouse A Better Wealth-Builder In Your Portfolio Now Than McDonald's

Few individuals will bring controlling investment to CHEF or desire long term ownership. The present opportunity to gain rapid portfolio value growth while MCD may loiter shouldn’t be overlooked.

As a contrast in size, the over hundred-billion-dollar market cap of MCD has for the individual investor less logical appeal than does CHEF’s $1 billion.

Because that monitoring is done in a standardized, systematic way for 2,600 other stocks and ETFs, we can directly compare the well-informed prospects for securities of many varied enterprises.

That kind of stock price performance can and does attract the attention of institutional investment organizations, and we can monitor their continuing price expectations.

What Do You Need to Know?

To make an intelligent investment capital commitment the investor should know these things - both about the proposed investment AND about the alternatives to it:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards (less risks) expected be compounded?

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants - the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by "auction". Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise.

Unfortunately, the "smart money" intentions are intentionally concealed as well as possible, to prevent being "front-run" by anyone. Fortunately, the commonly-used means of negotiating volume trades leaves behind information helpful in providing the current intentions and judgments of the participants. Which is what we present, daily, for over a thousand widely-held, actively traded stocks and ETFs, like these.

Here in Figures 1 & 2 are relevant examples of their implied coming price range forecasts as they evolved daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in "technical analysis charts". Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

From those samples market history tells what the odds have been for profitable buy positions subsequent to the forecast dates, as well as the size of the average position payoffs, including loss positions. Other important decision factors can be evaluated by this type of analysis, and they are shown in the rows of data posed between the two blue-background pictures in each Figure. Those data rows are positioned in Figure 3 to make the comparisons between prospects for CHEF and MCD easier to perform.

Figure 3

Here the range forecasts are made explicit in columns [B] and [C] split by current market quote [D]. The upside price gain potential [E] is the percentage difference between [B] and [D]. We will come back to [F] later, as the worst-case risk exposure which has been actually experienced. [G] is the calculated Range Index, 30 for CHEF and 40 for MCD.

How likely and how good the profit prospects may be are shown in [H] as a percent of the sample size [L] and in [ I ] as an average profit percent on entry costs of all [L] positions, including losses. The current forecast quality is put in question [N] where [E]'s credibility is compared to [ I ]. MCD suffers in this comparison where its 5% payoffs are under the 6% forecast, while CHEF has realized profits, net of its one 30 RI prior loss, (told by the 97% win odds) of better than the +13% forecast.

To answer questions 4 and 5 about risks in our earlier list of what we ought to know, the complement of [H] - (100-H) - or 100-89=11 for AAPL, tells that we might best be prepared to have our profit hopes disappointed seven out of the 85 times we might buy MCD when it has a RI of 40. For MCD the experiences of having eleven out of 100 of them encounter price drawdowns averaging at least -2.9% [F] is twice the capital loss discomfort than the parallel experiences for CHEF at -5.0%, where only 3 are encountered.

The MCD experiences were better than the more than double the worst-case stress for SPY, as shown in its comparison row of Figure 3. The CHEF losses were only half of MCD's.

The comparisons of CHEF and MCD stocks with the SPY ETF market-average may be helpful in developing a sense of perspective between these alternatives when the overall market environment is as it is seen as the market pros now do, rather than the news media or doomsday market observers.

Our final question from the earlier "need to know" list is quite relevant in comparing CHEF and MCD as investment candidates. The average holding period for CHEF to reach its [E] Sell Targets and produce the +14.7% average payoff was [J] 43market days, or 2+ 21-day market months. MCD spent slightly more, nine weeks, but only netted less than 5%.

So if the current situations were repeated (in the form of other stocks with identical payoff outcomes to these two) over the course of a year, the compound annual growth rates [CAGR] which would be produced would be [K] +123% for CHEF but only +31% for MCD.

Probably many investors would be pleased to achieve a +31% capital gain each year, but it is a little hard to believe that they would prefer that to the +123 which could be offered by more selective choices typically available from the enhanced investment intelligence from the Market-makers.

When we use the [H] Win Odds and its complement to weight the [ I ] and [F] reward and risk dimensions to produce [O] and [P] we get an odds-weighted net of [Q] which makes the MCD vs. CHEF look even worse for MCD.

Now it is realistic to question if the CHEF isn't a cherry-picking example designed to make "our favorite" MCD look bad. The answer is no. We monitor over 3,500 stocks and ETFs daily, reject about a thousand of them as unable to justify price range forecasts of any credible nature, and sort the remaining 2,500+ to see what cream rises to the top.

The bottom row of Figure 3 shows what that exercise produces today, where the average [K] CAGRS of the 20 best are nearly as good as CHEF. This is a fairly normal outcome where dozens of stocks with 3-digit CAGRs are encountered.

Conclusion

On many dimensions of investment decision the near capital gain prospects for The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) are far more desirable than those of McDonald's, Inc. (MCD) at this point. In the case of new capital to be put to work or freshly liberated cash needing assignment, an active investment strategy decision of commitment in CHEF is a desirable decision for the near term looking to a sell target conclusion, not as a long term hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHEF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.