HubSpot: Another Huge SaaS Investment Opportunity

HubSpot has been beaten down this September, with the stock losing almost 25%.

The recent bearish SaaS market has produced several other opportunities in SaaS-land. I have already written an article on the stock that I consider to be the best investment around, bar none. Now I am writing about another huge opportunity, and that company is HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS). HubSpot is not far behind Alteryx (AYX) on my radar screen, having hyper-growth and expanding margins.

(Source: HubSpot)

This article comes at an opportune time, as the stock price has been hammered this September. HubSpot reached a high of $208 in late August but is now trading just above long-term support of $160.

(Source Portfolio123/MS Paint)

While it is certainly possible that HubSpot could fall below $160, I believe that it is unlikely to do so. This support level has been tested seven times already and held each time. In my opinion, the stock price resilience, combined with superb company fundamentals, makes HubSpot a great investment opportunity. I can’t find a fundamental reason why this stock has been beaten down, so my suggestion is to get in while the window of opportunity is still open.

Biggest Product Expansion In History

A month ago, I wrote an article on HubSpot that can be found here. In that article, I described HubSpot’s biggest product expansion in history. At that time, I felt that the company stock was overvalued and gave it a neutral rating. The recent price drop makes the stock fairly valued and a more interesting investment.

In the previous article, I also concluded that the subscription dollar retention rate of 100.7% was “substandard.” As I learn more about SaaS companies, I have come to realize that one must be careful with the retention rate metric as companies that sell to small and medium-sized businesses have more customer churn than companies that sell to large organizations.

(Source: HubSpot)

HubSpot has a good customer onboarding strategy starting with free CRM, a starter level, then professional and enterprise subscriptions. This business model attracts small and medium-sized companies, so I am revising my stance on this issue. It is not a great concern for me anymore.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing EV/forward gross profit (GP) multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/forward GP multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward GP versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 93 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The GP in the vertical direction is calculated using the "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database multiplied by the TTM gross margin. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, HubSpot is sitting slightly underneath the trend line, suggesting that its forward GP multiple is similar to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that HubSpot is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40% is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

TTM revenue growth is 33.9%, down from 57% in early 2016.

Free Cash Flow Margin

HubSpot's free cash flow margin TTM is 12.4% for the most recent 12-month period and has been steadily increasing since 2015.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40% Applied To HubSpot

HubSpot's YoY organic revenue growth was 33.9%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing 12 months was 12.4%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 33.9% + 12.4% = 46.3%

Since the Rule of 40% calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

Investment Risks

The market has been bearish with regards to SaaS stocks recently and HubSpot specifically. The attack on the share price may not be finished yet.

Even a slight miss on guidance or drop in billings can result in a drastic share price revaluation.

There are many digital transformation stocks with extreme valuations, and it is possible that we could have further SaaS market revaluation in the future. In this case, I would expect to see HubSpot's stock price fall along with the rest of the market.

The trade dispute between President Trump and China is ongoing and has the potential to cause market turbulence or even drive the United States into a recession.

Approximately 40% of HubSpot's business comes from outside the US and international growth is 62% CAGR.

(Source: HubSpot)

It is possible that Brexit and/or economic conditions in Europe could cause a deceleration in HubSpot’s international sales growth, but this has not happened so far. The international markets still remain an area of risk.

Summary

HubSpot is one of many SaaS companies that have been caught up in rotation out of high-growth stocks by some large unknown funds. From late August to mid-September, HubSpot has lost almost 25% of its stock price. While it is possible that this stock could continue to fall, I believe that it is unlikely due to the support level of $160 which has held up seven times in the past, and the company's fundamentals, which are quite good. HubSpot easily fulfills the Rule of 40%, and I believe that the stock price is fairly valued relative to its peers. I am giving HubSpot a very bullish rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.