Will John Menzies Put Itself Up For Sale?

Based on the typical EV/EBITDA multiple paid in this sector, a bid should come out at GBp 700 or higher, equivalent to an upside of 73%.

A recent change to the board of John Menzies indicates that the company could officially be "in play" soon.

The biggest operator of the sector only has a 7.5% global market share. Cerberus and potentially other private equity investors are likely to drive consolidation.

Its founder family lost control of the board in 2016 when a Swiss activist investor campaigned against the unsatisfactory performance. Financial investors now own 40% of the company.

John Menzies is one of the world's top three independent providers of so-called "ground handling services" at airports. It currently operates at 212 airports in 36 countries.

Investment Thesis

"Ground handling" is the servicing of an aircraft while it is on the ground. The sector generates annual global revenue of around USD 30bn.

Menzies is one of the world's three largest players with a 5% global market share. Only Swissport is bigger (7.5% market share), and Menzies shares the second spot with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS, 5% market share). In comparison, the inflight catering sector already has two champions that jointly control over 50% of the global market.

In 2015, the Swiss activist investor, Lakestreet Capital, successfully campaigned against the heirs that controlled Menzies' board through a minority stake. The last remaining legacy division was sold, and Menzies became a focussed ground handling specialist.

The ground handling industry is widely followed by private equity. PAI Partners pioneered the consolidating of the industry with its 2010 purchase of Swissport; subsequently generating a return that industry sources put at 300%. Platinum Equity Partners created Worldwide Flight Services through merging several smaller operators in 2015; which is also said to have generated a 300% return when it was sold to Cerberus in 2018. Reuters reported "Everyone in the world is looking at it" when rumors emerged last year that Swissport might come up for sale.

The share price of John Menzies is down 45% over the past 24 months. The disappointing performance probably contributed to a recent renewed board change. The activist investor who instigated the changes, Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, joined the board in May 2019. A newly formed "Strategic Committee" is chaired by him. The 32-year old investor is an apprentice of one of Europe's most feared corporate raiders, Clemens Vedder, and a capital allocation expert. He and the other financial investors are likely going to look for a way to crystallize shareholder value.

During the past decade, transactions for the purchase of ground handling agents were usually done at an EV/EBITDA multiple between 8 and 12. The higher end of this range was paid for strategic acquisitions, whereas smaller players tended to get sold at a multiple at the lower end of the range.

John Menzies has net debt of GBP 215m (per 6/30/2019), and a market cap of GBP 338m (9/16/2019), making for an Enterprise Value of GBP 553m. The most recent available EBITDA estimates, provided by the company's corporate broker, assume EBITDA of GBP 82m in 2019 and GBP 93m in 2020, respectively. If sold for a 2019 EV/EBITDA multiple of 10, a bid would come in at GBp 700 per share. The share price is currently at GBp 405.

Following its USD 1.4bn acquisition of WFS, Cerberus was said to be interested in acquiring Swissport. However, following its recent refinancing, Swissport has itself stated it is looking for acquisitions. Menzies is the only "easily" available sizeable takeover target in the industry, always assuming a bid satisfies the key shareholders.

Menzies stock is currently stuck in the UK's small and midcap rout. Because of the depressed share price, the potential upside is unusually high for such an obvious bid target.

Ground handling - unglamorous and in need of consolidation

Each time a plane lands somewhere at an airport, it needs a whole raft of services. Towing the aircraft to its parking spot, offloading and trucking baggage and cargo, aircraft maintenance, and check-in services are among the typical tasks handled by ground handling agents.

The industry is currently split 50/50 between independent operators and airlines. However, airlines are continuing their decade-long trend of outsourcing their ground handling. In 2007, independents only had a 24% global market share, and airlines handled 76% of ground handling themselves. By 2017, this had changed to a 50/50 split. A Menzies estimate assumes that by 2025, the outsourced market will have grown to a 70% market share.

Of the world's leading ground handlers, only Menzies is publicly listed. Because most ground handlers are privately held, figures are difficult to come by. Also, there is not even a commonly accepted definition of what constitutes ground handling. Is air cargo handling a separate industry, or is it part of traditional ground handling? There are different figures for the size of the market and the individual companies' market shares. It makes the sector perennially difficult to research.

The best publicly available research about the industry is aseminal 2016 report by German consultancy firm, Roland Berger.

It pointed out three important aspects of this industry.

1: Fragmentation

Ground handling has historically been highly fragmented. A first wave of consolidation took place between 2000 and 2016.

The Roland Berger report noted that at the time it was published, the top 10 players had a combined market share of less than 40%. Among those, Swissport was leading the field with a 2016 market share of 13.7%, followed by DNATA (subsidiary of Emirates, 5.4%) and Menzies (5.3%). Nota bene, this report's market figures were based on what is usually referred to as the "addressable market". The "addressable market" is the part of the market that has already been outsourced, whereas the "global market" includes the ground handling carried out by airlines.In the current 50/50 mix of outsourced vs. internal ground handling, Swissport would have a 15% addressable market share and a 7.5% global market share. The four largest players currently have a global market share of circa 20.5%.

In a high-volume, low-margin business such as ground handling, a leading operator should ideally have a global market share of at least 25%. There is a lot of consolidating to be done in ground handling!

The USD 20bn p.a. inflight catering market provides a historical precedent. This closely related market used to be as fragmented as the ground handling market is today, but consolidation led to the creation of two market leaders. By 2016, Gategroup held a 24% market share, and LSG controlled 20%. Further consolidation has taken place since, and observers believe the two market leaders now control 30% and 25% of the market, respectively.

2: Integration of technology

Luggage e-tagging, geolocation, and biometrics are subjects that ground handling companies need to get involved with. These require specialized staff and significant investments. Smaller operators will find it challenging to stay on top of these trends.

3: Megatrends driving the market

Several secular trends are likely to remain in place for another decade:

The pressure on airline companies to increase margins and slim down their operation, which increases the pressure to outsource ground handling.

The extension of the low-cost business model to long-haul flights (e.g., Norwegian), which creates new routes and increases the size of the ground handling market.

The long-term growth of the global aviation market, which historically has been growing at 1.5 times global GDP growth.

The triple-growth opportunity

The ground handling industry is facing a triple-growth opportunity:

Consolidating the highly-fragmented sector to create a global leader.

Winning additional business from airlines considering to outsource.

The ongoing global air traffic growth.

Also, it offers the advantage of mostly operating based on long-term contracts.

Given these circumstances, interest from private equity players isn't surprising, nor is it new.

There have already been some noteworthy transactions. Even though there are few figures available for them, they do make for interesting insights into what may lay ahead.

1: Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) / Cerberus

In 2015, Beverly Hills-based Platinum Equity spent EUR 300m to purchase Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) from LBO France.

Platinum Equity subsequently had WFS carry out the acquisition of Consolidated Aviation Services in the US. It led to the creation of a ground handling company with EUR 1.2bn in annual revenue and a presence in 198 airports across 22 countries.

In June 2018, Platinum Equity sold WFS to Cerberus, one of the world's largest private equity firms. Cerberus won against four other bidders.

Several media reports suggested that Cerberus' acquisition of WFS was based on an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 10. Based on my research among industry sources, it seems that Cerberus paid closer to 12.5 times the company's actual EBITDA but then made the figure look better by assuming adjustment factors such as expected synergies.

Cerberus is now likely under pressure to advance its investment.

Interestingly, WFS generates about 80% of its ground handling revenue from cargo and 20% from passengers. Cargo has higher margins, but it is much more cyclical. Ground handling for passengers has lower margins, but it is more stable.

John Menzies has a split of 80% passenger-related ground handling and 20% cargo-related – an ideal counterbalance to WFS' current revenue mix?

WFS was the first investment Cerberus made in this space. Rumors emerged later that Cerberus was keen on purchasing Swissport.

2: Avia Partners / H.I.G. Capital

Florida-based H.I.G. Capital, a private equity firm with USD 25bn in assets under management, purchased Avia Partners in 2015. Avia Partners operates ground handling at European airports, and at the time had a turnover of EUR 350m.

There is no information about the company's plans for this investment or the valuation of the purchase. With a 1.3% market share, Avia Partners would either have to make a considerable acquisition or recognize that it is prey rather than predator.

3: Aviator / Accent Equity

In 2010, the small Swedish private equity company, Accent Equity, purchased the Norwegian ground handling company, Aviator.

In 2011, Aviator purchased two Danish ground handling operators. In 2014, it acquired some of the operations of Servisair and Swissport in the UK.

In late 2018, rumors emerged that Accent Equity wanted to sell its stake in the company. Nothing has been disclosed since.

4: Swissport

The entire private equity industry has been following the fate of Swissport, the current undisputed world market leader in ground handling.

The Swiss company was sold to the Chinese investment company, HNA Group, in 2015. However, HNA has been struggling under severe financing challenges. HNA was repeatedly reported to want to sell Swissport, including an alleged deal with Brookfield Asset Management. It also attempted to IPO the company. None of this came to pass.

Following the recent successful refinancing of Swissport's debt, there is now less pressure for HNA to sell. Swissport even stated (whether truthful or not) that it is in turn interested in carrying out acquisitions.

Swissport could be put up for sale tomorrow, or it could stay in the ownership of HNA for years to come. If it did want to carry out further acquisitions, it would probably have to team up with a co-investor. For Swissport, everything seems possible right now.

An industry insider speaks out

The single most informative summary of the ground handling sector is the April 2018 article: "Ground Handling Services – Where next?"

It's worth reading in its entirety, but here are the most relevant excerpts:

"Big ground handling companies are getting bigger. Mid-sized companies are getting squeezed, and smaller single-airport organizations are under incredible cost pressure.

The reason for the 'big squeeze' is simple economics. Ground handling today is an increasingly capital-intensive business. …

No surprise then that we are seeing one acquisition after another.

…

Funders rather like the sector since it is comprised of solid, cash generative businesses that require significant funding both for acquisitions and for capital equipment. …

….funding for a general and potentially long-running consolidation of the sector, with a number of mid-size and large players running 'buy-and-build' strategies, is virtually guaranteed."

Obviously, for carrying out a buy-and-build strategy, something must be available for purchase.

That's where John Menzies plc comes into the picture.

The saga of a family-owned retail company turned ground handling specialist

John Menzies plc, established in 1833, was originally set up as a retailing and publishing business operating in Scotland. However, in 1993, the company started to move into the air cargo sector.

The most cataclysmic event was the 2000 acquisition of US ground handling agent, Ogden. Following this USD 118m transaction, John Menzies became one of the world's leading players in this highly fragmented industry.

Subsequently, Menzies carried out nearly 20 (!) acquisitions of smaller companies throughout the first decade of the 2000s. The successful acquisition spree showed that there are real synergies to be exploited in the ground handling industry.

During the same period, the family's shareholding in the company was split among a growing number of heirs, some of whom sold shares in the open market.

A Swiss activist investor intervened

In April 2015, Lakestreet Capital from Switzerland disclosed a 3% stake and published a statement about its vision for the company.

The CEO of Lakestreet Capital, Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff, was only 29 at the time of these developments. He had secured backing from the Pierburg family. Their patriarch, Juergen Pierburg, was called "one of the richest people in Europe" by The Times.

Subsequently, the family lost control of the board and the chairman was replaced. John Menzies then sold the last remaining legacy business dating back to its retail activities and decided to become a focussed ground handling operator.

Menzies subsequently acquired ASIG Holding, a North American ground handling subsidiary of BBA Aviation plc (BBAA), the London-listed aviation services group. With ASIG, Menzies' took its group revenue closer to USD 1.5bn.

In April 2018, a second acquisition followed. Menzies bought Manchester-based Airlines Services (ASL), a well-established specialist for de-icing airplanes with a turnover of GBP 34.9m.

Once again, Menzies is at a crossroads

With two acquisitions under its belt, Menzies has – for now – kept its market position among the top three players, but well below Swissport's market share of 7.5%.

The board must recently have had renewed discussions about where to go from there. Options surely included:

Option 1: Take on Swissport (much higher market share) and Cerberus/WFS (much deeper pockets) in a quest to build the world's no. 1 ground handling company.

Option 2: Put Menzies up for sale, to use the next wave of consolidation to cash out for the highest possible price.

Option 3: Do nothing and hope for the best.

One can only speculate about the exact course that the board discussions have taken up to this point. However, several indications point to a clear direction.

Option 1 would be challenging for Menzies, given its lack of funds and its depressed share price.

Option 3 would carry the risk of an unsolicited bidder eventually trying to take advantage of a low share price and the board losing control of the situation.

It appears the board wanted to do better than that. In May 2019, Kappelhoff-Wulff himself joined the board. The then-Chairman was replaced, and a new "Strategic Committee" was formed to review the business. In what is possibly the most critical piece of information in this corporate saga, Kappelhoff-Wulff is now chairing this new committee.

The committee will also have to take account of two factors that have changed since 2016. With Cerberus now being actively involved in reshaping the industry, Menzies would always face a counter-bidder with extremely deep pockets if it tried to carry out any further acquisitions. Also, private equity companies can utilize a much higher financial leverage for acquisitions than publicly listed companies.

In this changing industry landscape, even Menzies is now prey rather than predator. Though the company is also in a good position for negotiating a potential sale, given factors such as its relatively low debt load (2.8 times EBITDA, compared to 8 times EBITDA at Swissport) and its ongoing cash generation for shareholders.

Ground handling M&A valuations

The ground handling industry is mostly in private hands. Precise figures are scarce, and where figures are available, they are often influenced by one-off factors.

A landmark transaction with reliably known multiples was the July 2015 purchase of Swissport by HNA. The purchase price amounted to 11.5 times EBITDA. The seller, PAI, had bought Swissport in 2010 for an EBITDA multiple of 11.

In 2016, Menzies purchased ASIG for an EBITDA multiple of 9.9.

In March 2018, Swissport acquired the Australian ground handler, Aerocare. No purchase price was disclosed. However, a subsequent issue document that Swissport published to raise debt financing in Luxembourg indicates that an EBITDA multiple of around 10 was paid.

In July 2018, Cerberus purchased WFS. Based on media information, the transaction was done at an EBITDA multiple of 10. Industry sources believe that the acquisition was made at a multiple that was closer to 12.5 times the actualEBITDA, and that the lower multiple of 10 times EBITDA was based on an adjustedEBITDA figure that in turn was based on certain (optimistic) assumptions.

The other million-dollar question is, how are Menzies' EBITDA figures likely to come out for future years?

In July 2019, Menzies warned of a dip in profits because of a decline in cargo volumes and cost pressures. Following the trading update, the company's corporate broker, Berenberg Bank, projects 2019 EBITDA of GBP 82m, down from GPB 83m in 2018 (when it had been projected previously to rise). The share price reacted badly, with a same-day fall from GBp 450 to as low as GBp 360 (and closing around GBp 400). The company's CFO was promoted to CEO, and Menzies stated it was planning another round of cost savings.

For 2020 and 2021, Berenberg projects EBITDA of GBP 93m and GBP 98m, respectively.

If the company was sold for 10 times the estimated 2019 EBITDA of GBP 82m, the bid would come out at around GBp 700 per share.

If, on the other hand, a multiple of 10 was applied to the 2021 EBITDA estimate of GBP 98m, the bid would come out just under GBp 900 per share.

What's the worst-case scenario?

If no bid materialized, Menzies shareholders would probably end up with a company that pays a significant dividend in most years. The 2018 dividend was GBp 20.5 per share. Following a dip to an estimated GBp 17.50 per share for 2019, it is expected to recover to GBp 20.6 for 2020 and GBp 22.3 for 2021, respectively.

In such a scenario, the price would likely stay in a range of GBp 400 to GBp 500 per share and yield between 4% and 5% p.a..

When the stock recently dipped briefly below GBp 400, reassuring insider buying set in.

Without a bid, this share is likely to remain stagnant. But it's not likely to lose its owners massive amounts of money. The possibility of a bid will continue to linger in the air. Last but not least, the prospect of a dullard performance should incentivize the revised board and the financial investor to look for a different solution.

Who will blink first?

Cerberus is under pressure to find a takeover target among ground handling companies.

Swissport has turned into a wildcard following its successful August 2019 refinancing round.

As Reuters reported, other private equity companies are circling the industry, and banks are keen to provide lending.

Menzies' financial investors would naturally be open to an attractive bid, but at this stage the board will consider carefully whether or not (and how) to communicate this to the market.

One way or another, the ground handling industry will face another wave of consolidation in the foreseeable future, given the pressure the industry is under and its long-term growth prospects. Once the first transaction has happened, the entire rest of the industry will be under pressure to consider their options. E.g., if Cerberus combined WFS and Menzies, then Swissport would overnight lose its long-standing position as market leader.

With a capital allocation expert leading the discussion at Menzies, the board will be keenly aware that time is money. I am betting that Menzies shareholders will receive news over the coming 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MZTSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.