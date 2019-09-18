Sky Is The Limit For Apple Despite Billion Dollar Record Fine, Tax And Tariffs Struggle

The first is tariffs, the second is tax disputes with the European Union and the third is the threat of a record fine of billions.

In recent months, Apple's (AAPL) share price has climbed higher and higher. If you look at this development, Apple is about to reach a new all-time high.

Data by YCharts

Of course this is pleasing for every investor (like me). Nevertheless, such developments do not exempt investors from conducting a thorough due diligence. I see three aspects that Apple investors need to include in their risk management. The first is tariffs, the second is tax disputes with the European Union and the third is the threat of a record fine. That sounds at first like a lot of burden resting on the shoulders of the company. Nevertheless, I still believe that Apple will soon break the all-time high. After that, only sky is the limit. Why this is so, I will explain in more detail in the article.

Tariffs everywhere

The first thing to mention is the trade war between the USA and China. It seems that the trade war is picking up speed. Last November, President Trump announced tariffs on electronic goods made in China. The next step was taken in May when Trump announced a list of products which received a 10 percent tariff. However, in latest escalation of the trade dispute, Trump has slapped a further 15 percent tariff on USD 112 billion worth of Chinese goods. From December, Trump wants to impose tariffs of 160 billion dollars on other consumer goods from China.

Here, Apple is considered particularly vulnerable because it has large parts of its supply chain in China, which produces millions of iPhones every year. This includes component manufacture and final assembly. Customs tariffs in December would particularly affect the iPhone, iPad, all MacBooks, iPod touch, wired headphones, Apple TV and the Apple Pro XDR display.

Tax dispute

The European Commission is also in dispute with Apple and Ireland over a tax payment of EUR 14 billion. The company is battling the EU's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who ruled that Apple's tax deals with Ireland allowed the company to pay far less than other businesses and levied a EUR 14 billion tax bill on the iPhone maker.

The European Court will rule on the case in the coming months. The losing party could of course appeal to the European Union Court of Justice, which means the process could continue for years.

Antitrust

Another problem is the increasing regulatory tendency of large tech companies. This is largely due to antitrust considerations.

The most urgent threat I see here in the Apple Spotify dispute. In March, Spotify announced that it has filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission. Simultaneously, Spotify launched a "time to play fair call". Spotify claims that Apple harms consumers and other companies because it uses power to gain an unfair advantage. I have already presented all these aspects to my readers in several detailed analyses.

To sum things up, I see a high risk here that Apple has abused its dominant position on the market. Provided the Commission decides later this year, it could decide to impose a fine on Apple. The maximum level of the fine is capped at 10% of the overall annual turnover of the company. Provided the Commission decides later this year, the total turnover in the preceding business year in Europe was USD 62,420 billion. Therefore, the final fine cannot exceed USD 6.242 / EUR 5,59 billion. Nevertheless, this would be the highest fine ever and more than 2% of Apple's total turnover and almost 9% of its earnings. Apple's profits would melt accordingly around nearly a tenth.

Investors are missing the bigger picture

By and large, the threats are essentially one-time events or short-term tensions. In the following I will explain how I approach these problems. I have to say that I am a long-term investor in Apple. The explanations may therefore not valid for short-term traders.

Tariffs

Admittedly, Apple's dependence on China has hardly been reduced so far. Although the company is trying to switch to other regions such as Vietnam, it is making slow progress in building supply chains. Furthermore, in the past, consumer goods were largely unaffected by the tariffs. This has changed with the latest round. If Trump actually introduces further tariffs in December, the tariffs would cover 99 percent of all Chinese exports. This makes multiple price increases probable. This actually affects the entire population of the USA. But this also means that they have less money for luxury goods such as Apple products. Given that, analysts estimates that Apple's annual EPS could take a USD 0.19 to USD 0.20 hit from the September 1 tariffs.

Of course, no one can look to the future. Markets and trade dispute can also develop differently. It is also possible for the USA and China to come to an agreement. Both have always stressed the possibilities for talks. It is also clear that the conflict will not last forever. China, in particular, is dependent on growth, and Trump cannot afford the economy and the stock market to collapse in front of the elections. In any case, I do indeed see a risk here, but it will only be a burden in the medium term. In the long run, Apple will relocate its production to other countries anyway, and the trade dispute will not fundamentally change the long-term focus of the company.

Tax dispute

First of all, it is only fair for companies to pay taxes where they generate sales and profits. On the other hand, as an investor I don't care how I classify things for myself as right or wrong, fair or unfair. I am not an actor in the market, I only react and have to stick to reality. Given this, I have to calculate with the fact that it will come quite to an additional tax payment from Apple. In case of doubt this would be up to EUR 14 billion. That would be the worst case.

Sure that would hurt. It will especially hurt the profit for one year, but beyond that the tax payment will have no further effect. Apple is also liquid enough to pay this sum. Net cash totaled USD 102 billion at the end of the last quarter. This shows that such a fine will not put Apple in financial difficulties.

Antitrust issues

As it regards the Spotify dispute, the investigation is very important for Apple. The complaint attacks a part of the future business of the company. The service business has a high priority, as it is intended to compensate for the declining sales of iPhones. However, one must be able to correctly assess such a fine and its potential impact as an investor. I have a pretty concrete approach to such threats. Given that one threat does not necessarily weigh as much as another threat, investors have to perform very thorough due diligence. The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation.

Given that, firstly, the Commission has to consider a lot of different legal questions. It is quite certain that fact-finding and legal review will take some time to evaluate and define the market. Especially the market definition of the relevant product market for software solutions and/or apps platforms could be crucial, as Apple has a lot of different market shares there. Hence, a decision in 2019 is unlikely. The current investigations are therefore expected to take some time. Secondly, even if I still consider a fine to be probable, this fine will only be a one-time charge. The above applies accordingly. I do not see any fundamental change in the prospects for the future. Furthermore, I do not see a likely scenario of a demerge, because so far the allegations have concerned individual practices and not fundamentally structural market situations which could only be overcome by breaking Alphabet up. Accordingly, the investigation will probably not go beyond a fine and a prohibition order.

Long-term picture is decisive

Investors who see too much risk here should instead concentrate on the big picture and not overestimate every little (short-term) problem. And the longer-term prospects are excellent.

First (well known) things first: Apple is no longer a phone manufacturer. As far as Apple is struggling with problems regarding smartphone sales, there is of course the fact that the cycles are now longer until a new iPhone is bought. In this phase there is a great opportunity to bind the hardware customers to the software services. This makes it more likely that customers will buy a new iPhone later. And that's why Apple is investing aggressively in the service business. Apple's services category, which includes iTunes, the App Store, the Mac App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and AppleCare is now 20 percent of Apple's total revenue. There is huge potential. Apple now has 390 million paid subscriptions to all its services, an increase of 30 million over the previous quarter. By 2020, Apple expects to have half a billion paid subscriptions in place by 2020.

In addition, Apple is a status symbol. That means that Apple achieves to bind people emotionally to the brand. This is great because it gives Apple leeway in pricing policy. Lets take the iPhone X as an example. The production of the iPhone X smartphone cost at the time of its introduction USD 357.50. Apple sold it for USD 999. This corresponds to a gross margin of 64 percent. As it regards the iPhone 8, Apple sold it for USD 699 and had a gross margin of 59 percent. That means that the iPhone X had a higher margin than iPhone 8. This shows what pricing power Apple has and that customers are willing to pay a huge premium for the brand alone. This also indicates a certain customer loyalty. Given that, Apple is a benchmark that both competitors and customers use. This can be seen quite good in the design, especially the "Notch". First Apple was laughed at for it, but then Samsung, for example, took over the design for its S series.

Apple also works tirelessly to ensure that it continues to deliver innovative value to its customers. In the past quarter, Apple has invested more in research and development than ever before. An amount of impressive 4.2 billion dollars was paid to achieve future growth. However, this amount is still an extremely small part compared to the total turnover. Nevertheless, the trend continues towards increasing spending on research and development.

As a long-term investor, I naturally very much welcome this. Apple has always been very inventive. Of course, the brand's appeal also extends to engineers and inventors. Accordingly, Apple also has an advantage in the competition for the best talents.

Many investors may now scream and say that Apple does not give its customers real value and the products are not worth their money at all. That may even be true, but I can't judge it. But that's not a size to which I orientate myself either. As an investor, I orientate myself on hard numbers. Given that, Apple's return on equity is impressive and unmatched. Just to remind you, return of equity is a measure of how well a company uses investments to generate earnings growth. Compared to IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG/GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN), Apple is more efficient in its own investments.

Data by YCharts

This is a factor that should not be underestimated because it automatically has a long-term impact on profitability. In addition, Apple invests far less in research and development than Microsoft and Alphabet in relation to revenue (Microsoft: 13.4 percent; Alphabet: 15.7 percent) and is still more efficient.

Given that, it's all the more astonishing that Apple is still valued so extremely low. Apple is valued more like IBM. Only IBM is a company that faces strong competition and has difficulties to return to growth.

Data by YCharts

Apple has a forward P/E ratio of around 19. This indicates that it is more seen as a value company, not as a growth company. This is, of course, supported by the fact that Apple is now developing into a steady payer of dividends. However and for the reasons set out above, I disagree with this assessment at all. Apple should be valued much higher as a growth company, which is why I continue to see great potential in this share.

Conclusion

As a long-term investor, I see the current tariff, tax and antitrust disputes only as temporary problems. Fundamentally and in the long run, they will not affect Apple's business. Apple will sooner or later reach a new all-time high. However, predicting this is not a big deal. But I also see extreme potential for the share beyond that. The assumption is based in particular on the fact that I consider the company to be extremely undervalued. It is seen by the market as just a value company. This assessment is wrong. The company is still a growth engine that invests aggressively in its own growth and is extremely efficient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.