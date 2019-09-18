Michaels: Q2 Impresses, But More Work To Be Done

Michaels trades below peers, although we believe this to be justified given present headwinds and risks going forward.

The company bought some time by redeeming their 2020 $500M senior subordinated notes with a new issue of $500M 8.00% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2027.

Management is implementing new initiatives with the goal of driving customer engagement and sales, which seem to have potential.

Michaels reported a healthy Q2, with the company's top and bottom line beating analyst estimates - shares are up over 70% in the past month.

The Michaels Companies (MIK) reported their Q2 earnings just over one week ago, delivering a beat across their top and bottom line. Revenue in the quarter came in at $1.03 billion, while the company posted earnings per share of $0.19 (vs. $0.14 consensus estimate).

Source

EBIT in the quarter came in at $75m on a non-GAAP basis, growing by ~6% YoY. In Q2, the arts & crafts retailer saw their shares downgraded by analysts at Bank of America and Telsey Advisory Group, based on competition concerns and impacts from tariffs.

In spite of this, we're impressed by the strong efforts management is making to capture their core customer and drive sales growth. In addition to top line initiatives, management is also focused on shifting to a more attractive cost structure as a way to drive margin expansion. We are already starting to see results in these focus areas

Looking back, we believe Q2 was overall a healthy quarter with impressive results, yet feel the company has some more work to do to establish a solid position in the arts and crafts retail space. Until then, we're sitting on the sidelines keeping tabs.

Q2 Financial Overview

As mentioned, the company posted revenue of $1.03 billion, down ~2% YOY. On an LTM basis, revenue was ~$5.2 billion. Primary revenue drivers in the quarter included improvements in the company's promotional process, pricing initiatives, and e-commerce sales. Additionally, the company opened 11 net new Michaels stores. However, the closure of Pat Catan stores adversely affected top line results.

Source: QuickFS

Comparable store sales grew by 30 basis points (vs. a 40 basis point decline in 2Q18), higher than management's guidance of flat to down 1.5%. The growth here was driven by increased ticket sizes, although these gains were offset by a decrease in the number of transactions.

Management emphasized that they're focusing on attracting their target customers, known as core makers (do-it-yourself arts & crafts customers) as opposed to the novice customer. Through intensive research across multiple channels, management concluded that core makers provided the most attractive economics. Today, core makers comprise two-thirds of arts and crafts spend.

Yet there seems to be a lot of concern regarding Michaels' ability to defend themselves against the big-box retailers like Walmart (WMT), Amazon (AMZN), and Target (TGT). These retailers boast massive footprints in the U.S., servicing countless consumers each day. They each service the same customer that Michaels does, although they lack the specialization that Michaels can offer to their target customer. The concerns here are more than appropriate, given the fact that experienced customers in the arts & crafts space may still be more sensitive to price. Unfortunately, there is little do other than play offense and try to zero in on core customers and attract them to stores through improved offerings - efforts which Michaels is already undertaking.

In Q2, BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in store) sales made up 44% of Michaels' online sales and 62% of online orders. Going forward, management is making strides to streamline the BOPIS process, specifically on the inventory side. This quarter, management implemented real-time inventory tracking to help improve fulfillment metrics.

Source: QuickFS

Gross margins in the quarter held steady at just over 38%, although this is down around 140 basis points compared to 1Q18. Other concerns included potential cost increases stemming from U.S.-China tariffs. Michaels' private-label sources a solid amount from Chinese suppliers which would be adversely impacted by tariffs. Margins, and thus earnings, could see some impacts here.

The last big contributor to our sales improvement in Q2 was the success of our e-comm business. We have continued to focus on building our e-comm capabilities to drive sales, while implementing initiatives to improve our profitability. Source: 2Q19 Earnings Call

When it comes to omnichannel sales, the company has been focused on streamlining costs in the area. Earlier this year, the company decided to bring fulfillment in-house, which led to cost savings in both fulfillment and shipping. With BOPIS gaining traction among consumers, it provides an attractive solution between pure e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail. The lack of shipping costs makes this enticing from a cost perspective allowing Michaels to service more customers at a lower cost.

On top of deploying capital back into the business, management continues to repurchase shares. The company repurchased $25 million worth of shares this quarter, with over $370 million authorized for future repurchases.

Refi Buys Michaels Some Time

The company issued $500 million in senior unsecured notes at an 8.00% coupon, with a 2027 maturity. These notes were issued to replace $510 million in senior subordinated debt maturing in 2020 (5.750% coupon). Although paying higher interest expense, the company was able to buy themselves some time.

In the quarter, the company saw higher interest expense as a result of higher LIBOR rates and the combination of interest due on both issues while they were outstanding.

Source: FINRA

The company's 2027 recently-issued bonds are trading close to par and yielding nearly 8%, although prices reached as low as 7 under par (YTM of 9%+). In addition to this, management renegotiated their credit agreement to move their asset-backed revolver maturity date three years back from 2021 to 2024. The company's nearest maturity email was in 2023.

Valuation & Takeaway

When comparing Michaels to its peers, we can see that the company is being valued at a discount by the market. Peers are valued at a median EV/EBIT multiple of ~15x, with Michaels coming in at only ~8x. Although the company may look cheap, we believe the discount is justified.

Source: QuickFS

The company is currently holding a considerable amount of debt, and investors are skeptical of the firm's ability to continue generating strong cash flow through operations. This stems mainly from a rapidly shifting brick-and-mortar retail environment, as well as changes in the niche arts & crafts space. There are other peers in the space with debt on their balance sheet, although these businesses have proven to be leaders in large markets turning up consistently robust performance.

On top of this, Michaels is currently allocating capital into building out a strong omnichannel sales experience. From pure brick-and-mortar, to BOPIS, the company is investing heavily in servicing the consumers of the 21st century. On the other hand, peers in the space are paying out dividends yielding between 2-4%. The alternatives are just much more attractive for many investors.

That said, management continues to put forth considerable effort through various initiatives, and we commend this. Unfortunately, we believe that certain risks - both external and company-specific - still loom overhead. With other specialty retailers boasting superior metrics and fair valuations, we are hard-pressed to call Michaels a buy at these levels. Until notable improvements are made in the company's core business, we'll be looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.