The Passive-Aggressive Investor For The Week Of September 9-13

We also need to understand how much risk we're willing to take.

We need to look at and understand the macroeconomic and political backdrop when building a portfolio.

Today, I'll be putting together a model portfolio. This is only the first - there will obviously be others. But before I get to that, let's consider two very important points about this process.

Investments don't operate in a vacuum. They are directly and indirectly influenced by macroeconomic events, which means we always need to be aware of economic and political developments. Right now, the global economy is in the middle of a slowdown caused by the US-China trade conflict. High policy uncertainty has hindered corporate investment, which has led to a manufacturing decline. Many global manufacturing PMIs are currently below 50, indicating a contracting manufacturing sector. Several central banks recently lowered their rates in an attempt to mitigate the effects. At the same time, the global service sector is doing pretty well, with most global service PMIs above the 50-level. Still, there is a modest malaise in the global economy as the trade issues play out.

As for the markets, I've noted for the entirety of the spring rally, large-cap stocks are outperforming small-cap indexes, while also observing that the bond markets have been in a year-long rally (see this recent Friday summation). Economically, the US is doing pretty well, relative to the rest of the world. However, the US industrial sector is in a slowdown, and employment gains are modestly lower. In addition, the yield curve has inverted; some sectors have been like this since the beginning of the year. As a result, I've got a 25% recession probability for the next 6-12 months. Obviously, this isn't a "sure thing." Still, we should perhaps be a bit more cautious.

But this highlights a key point when designing a portfolio: managing expectations. Will this fundamental backdrop provide the engine for skyrocketing gains or instead mean traders will be more cautious and more prone to invest conservatively? More likely, the latter, a fact that has played out recently with equity markets struggling and bonds rallying.

And, this leads to a second discussion: how much risk are you willing to take? Only you can answer this question. To help you think about it, consider these two analogies:

1.) I love baseball, so I'm prone to use baseball analogies. Are you a home run hitter or a singles hitter? Home run specialists score a fair number of runs but strike out a lot. Translating this into investing language, a home run investor sees big gains - but will probably see bigger losses. I'm a singles and doubles hitter (think Tony Gwynn): I tend to look for assets that have less volatility - which means less upside potential - which also implies lower downside potential relative to other assets.

2.) Imagine you have a bank account with $100 (or $1,000, or $10,000; the amount is not important). On Monday, you go to sleep with an even $100 in the account. When you wake up on Tuesday, the value of the account is $95, or a 5% overnight loss. Can you live with that without losing sleep? What about $90 (a 10% loss)? The point of this exercise is to understand that the value of a portfolio changes every day - and some days are really bad. Not many, certainly, but it can happen. When your account takes a big hit, the first instinct is to mitigate losses. While this removes the source of pain, it prevents you from making up the loss should the market rally. So, it's important to think about your personal pain threshold when it comes to market losses.

Let's take these two ideas and put them into graph form: This is a standard Cartesian graph: the origin (where the lines meet in the lower left-hand corner) is 0; the Y-axis (vertical) increases as you move higher and the X-axis (horizontal) increases as you move to the right.

The graph also has three dots, creatively labeled A, B, and C. What they tell is very simple: as you increase the amount of risk, you also increase the potential return. So, where are you on this graph?

Let's quickly review the two previously made points:

This is a less-than advantageous environment for capital appreciation. The markets are probably near a top. That means we should weight our investment decisions with income-producing options. We have to balance this with our individual risk profile.

Now, let's take a look at the list of ETFs that I track for this column and figure out what ETFs we want to add. But instead of looking for what to add, I'll begin with what I don't want.

1.) There's a lot of international softness right now (see here, here, and here). Let's skip international issues and focus 100% on the US.

2.) Micro, small, and mid-caps have underperformed all spring.

3.) Defensive sectors (staples, utilities, and real estate) typically perform well at the end of an expansion as investors take a more cautious investment approach.

How should we think about the fixed-income portion of the portfolio? On one hand, that section of the market is a natural choice, since we're near the end of an expansion, and we're looking for income. But the bond market has been on a tear the last year, meaning we'd be adding an asset that was already at the top of its respective chart(s).

There's a strong counter-argument to that, however. We're in a zero-lower band world. When there are trillions of safe assets trading below 0%, positive yield fixed-income assets will attract a bid. That means that even if we move into longer-dated maturities (which have a higher duration and are therefore more volatile), we can expect that they'll still have a pretty solid bid at certain yields.

Looking at the list of ETFs, several stand out:

PFF - preferred shares (currently yielding 5.4%). SDY - S&P Dividend (currently yielding 2.34%) VCIT - The Vanguard Intermediate Corporate Bond ETF (Yielding 3.46%); (Vanguard long-term bond ETF is trading at a yield of slightly over 4%. But let's lower the risk and move into the intermediate-range).

I'm going to keep the number of assets at three for the sake of simplicity. So, let's take a look at how these assets line up from a correlation perspective: Data from December 2009 through Aug. 2019

Let's start from the far right. The annualized standard deviations (risk for the asset) for the PFF and VCIT are fairly close and low. This shouldn't be surprising: most bonds are inherently less volatile than stocks, and preferred shares have a fair amount in common with bonds. Dividend-paying stocks have a higher standard deviation because they trade more like equities than bonds. Next, let's look at the annualized return: corporate intermediate bonds have the lowest with 5.76%. Preferreds are next with an annualized return of 7.05%, while dividend-paying S&P companies had a 12.64% return - which is due to them getting more of their gains from capital appreciation than income.

Let's take this information and apply it to our model portfolio. SDY has the most volatility compared to the PFF and VCIT. So, let's play with that allocation and build three potential portfolios:

Portfolio 1: SDY 10%, PFF 45%, VCIT 45% Portfolio 2: SDY 30%; PFF 35%, VCIT 35% Portfolio 3: SDY 50%; PFF 25%, VCIT 25%

First of all, let's backtest it from 2010 onward (I don't have any data for the last crash, but let's assume this portfolio would have performed poorly during that time).

Here's the data: Let's start at the far right. The US market correlation for the first portfolio (which is skewed towards a more fixed-income style) has a 0.5 correlation. Assuming we're moving into a period of higher downside potential, this is a nice number. Next, let's look at the standard deviation and compound annual growth rate. Notice that between portfolio 1 and 2, the growth increases slightly more than the risk. But also remember the first point - that we start to track the market more as we increase the percentage of SDY.

So, the conservative side of my personality is going to take lower volatility for a lower market correlation and a bit lower growth.

Finally, let's run a Monte Carlo simulation to see what we can potentially expect from the 10% SDY, 45% VCIT, and 45% PFF portfolio:

Focus on two rows. In the expected return section, notice that the 50% percentile number is the upper 5%'s for the entire analysis and that by year 30, the expected returns coalesce around that number. In the annual return probabilities, notice the high probabilities between the 2.5% and 5.0% level for the entire series.

In other words, this portfolio gives us a lower but very reliable return over a 30-year period. It's also less correlated to the US market, which means that, should the stock market start to correct, we're somewhat insulated from the downturn. At the same time, this is certainly not a barn-burner portfolio; it's returns are low but consistent. This is due to its heavy reliance on bond-like securities. It's not the most exciting asset allocation in the world, but it's also a bit safer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.