Recent Opioid Litigation Precedents Have Caused More Uncertainty For Endo

Endo's (ENDP) estimated range of implied litigation settlement for its role in the opioid crisis has increased significantly since the author's previous coverage in Q22019. A series of recent precedents set by sector players have reduced the probability of ENDP's settlement sum being less than that of $3 billion, which is required for a substantial upside in its stock. With opioid litigation progressing much faster than expected, ENDP may be left with a hefty legal bill before the approval of its XIAFLEX label expansion for cellulite, and become ill-prepared for its first debt maturity in FY2022. Unfortunately, the greater uncertainty caused by intensifying lawsuits warrants a reduction from buy to neutral for shares of ENDP.

Opioid Litigation Precedents (+)

The current opioid epidemic is estimated to have killed 400,000 Americans between 2007 and 2017 with 80% of fatalities related to that of prescription opiate overdose. Opioid distributors; marketers, and manufacturers have all been accused of breaching their duty of care by a coalition of attorneys from over 2,300 cities and counties. For example, in a recent settlement with Oklahoma worth $572 million, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was accused of supplying 60 percent of the API used by drug companies for products such as oxycodone, and aggressively marketed opioids to doctors and patients as safe and effective. In another case, Insys was convicted of racketeering with regards to reimbursing medical professionals who marketed its fentanyl spray to patients that did not have chronic pain during cancer treatment. With 20% of the overall branded opioid market share, ENDP is the #2 sector player exposed to such liabilities. To date, however, there has been no proven accusations of criminal activities in the company, unlike rumors of $1 billion in assets hidden by Purdue's Sackler Family to avoid court seizures. ENDP also voluntarily withdrew its Opana ER during the height of the opioid crisis (in 2017) in compliance with the FDA.

Nonetheless, shareholders should expect little to mercy with respect to opioid litigation. The public is out for blood after the death of so many Americans due to unprecedented cases of corporate greed.

Since the beginning of FY2019, there have been 7 companies including ENDP which either reached partial settlement or global resolution with regards to more than 2,400 outstanding lawsuits, to be paid out over several years. Pro-rated nationwide settlements are estimated by the author to range from just $225 million for Insys to $33.226 billion for JNJ. For Mallinckrodt (MNK) and Allergan (AGN), the settlements are in-line with their percentages of branded opioid market share. The biggest sector player, Purdue Pharma, holds nearly 60% of all branded opiate drugs, and are facing over $11 billion to $15.684 billion in implied litigation liabilities. Moreover, the company just announced this Sunday it will be pursuing bankruptcy to force the 50% of states who refused its settlement offer to return to the negotiating table.

As for ENDP, the company is named as a key litigant in nearly every lawsuit for its 20% market share of the branded opioids market. Whilst the company is on track to settle just $1.145 billion (or less than 50% of its total cash and legal funds) for its role in the opioid crisis, any of the above precedents are fair game in awarding punitive damages until a consensus on nationwide settlement is reached. For example, state courts may cite damages per branded opioid share of TEVA and J&J to be applicable to ENDP, and not just utilize an extrapolation of its own $10 million settlement with 2 Oklahoma counties.

Based on the author's estimates, the implied settlement expense for every 1% of the weighted branded opioid market share applicable to sector players amounts to a low of $29 million for MNK to a high of $823 million for TEVA. Out of all 8 scenarios applicable, ENDP is able to survive 4 such scenarios with significant share appreciation, barely survive one such precedent, and be forced to declare bankruptcy should a global settlement reference 3 of such cases. In other words, ENDP's projected liability is in the $580 million to $16.46 billion range. Compared to Bloomberg's FY2018 projections referencing the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement, the updated range of liabilities have decreased by 42.0% for the low-end and increased by 64.6% for the high-end. In addition, a simple pro-rated extrapolation of ENDP's own settlement sum results in $1.145 billion, but a possible nationwide settlement citing the average of precedents may cause ENDP to be liable for a staggering $8.52 billion.

More uncertainty regarding the future outlook of ENDP has become evident since last year. Whilst the company has over $2.4 billion in cash and restricted legal funds available with no debt maturities until 2022, the slightest of sensitivities to opioid litigation settlements may cause the company to become bankrupt (or rally sharply). In the end, with over $8 billion in debt and a projected XIAFLEX label expansion to bring in just 9 to low 10 figures in revenue, the scale has become much more tipped to the downside after the author's initial bullish stance this June.

Valuation and Summary

In Q22019, ENDP was projected to see its Branded Drugs; Sterile Injectables; and Generic Drug segments remain flat Y/Y for FY2020 but grow at a weighted CAGR of 10% afterwards with growth picking up sharply after CCH approval. One key assumption of this analysis, however, mandates ENDP only pays out a maximum of $3 billion in implied opioid settlements. Since then, new precedents have pushed the settlement estimate range both higher and more skewed towards the $16 billion upper bound.

The author now estimates there is a 55% chance the global settlement sum will be greater than $3 billion, up from a probability of 40% earlier. Unfortunately, this more or less removes the alpha remaining in ENDP's shares as the bankruptcy discount embedded in its stock price has become more justified. Hence, ENDP's buy rating will be downgraded to that of neutral today. Investors should note ENDP still has the potential to deliver substantial returns should opioid litigation takes a softer tone, but this scenario has become much more unlikely.

