The Drone Strike & Energy: More Explosive Moves To Come (Video)

Energy stocks surged Monday after the gap up in Crude Oil futures Sunday night following a drone strike on a Saudi Aramco refinery. In the following video, we examine the Elliott Wave structures for several key Energy names and see if this rally is sustainable.

The Energy SPDR (XLE) was briefly up over 6.6% Monday morning but start to fade right away and has since given most of those gains back. But XLE had already been climbing since reaching a measured move low into August off the July high.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has a similar structure to XLE off the December 2018 low, but the larger structure seems very different at first glance. It is hard to imagine that XOM, the largest holding in the sector, would differ significantly from XLE. XOM counts as a very large degree triangle going all the way back to the 2008 high with the December low counting as the Cycle degree c-wave. If you add an overlay of XLE to a long-term XOM chart, you can smooth out some of the price extremes and they fall into much better alignment. It is worth noting even though the different peaks and troughs give XLE a different wave count.

As discussed in the video, the recent advance off the Aug. low including the post-drone-strike-spike can count within wave (1) of a larger Primary degree C wave up inside the Cycle d-wave of the larger triangle. This can still fill out more of a 4-5 toward 76-78 but should get a decent fade as an ABC for wave (2) back toward the 72-70 region. If that holds as support, then XOM will be set to continue the Primary C wave up into 2020 targeting 83-85 for (3) and 85.40-90.60 for the (5)th. XLE allows for a similar trajectory with support for the (2) in the 59/58 region and the ability to head toward 80 in-line with XOM.

Chevron (CVX) counts best as being in a (5)th wave off the December low. A measured move inside that off the 116 support region targets the 145-150 region but could extend further. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) ideally heads lower toward the 48-52 region to complete the C wave of a Cycle II in a long-term bullish setup. However, if XOM & XLE and thus likely the bulk of the sector are starting more of a C wave up, Royal Dutch Shell can get an "alt" (C.) wave back toward 66-68 as a wider flat for the B of II.

BP (BP) is interesting in that it counts as a large triangle similar to XOM, but, unlike XOM, this triangle seems to be the B wave of a larger IVth and not the entire correction. From the 2018 high, BP should continue down inside the (D.) wave of the triangle targeting the 30-32 region. However, it could make a detour in an alt wider flat for the B of (D.) heading back up in a c-wave toward the 46 region again. Support for this move would be the recent August low and ideally, a retrace as wave (i.) of c would hold the 37s. While the flat for the alt B would again target, the 46 region should not exceed the 2018 high for the (C.) before turning down again to re-target the lower 30s.

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras (PBR) might stand to gain the most of some of the bigger market cap names in the sector. Unlike most others that only look set for possible C-waves up at different degree but still stuck inside larger corrective moves, PBR has a strong potential bullish setup. Off the 2016 low, it can count as a Primary 1-2 and inside that a (1)-(2) at Intermediate degree and then off the 2018 low another 1-2 at Minor degree. The August low just touched the 50% retrace of wave 1 as an ABC correction off the March 2019 top. This "nested" setup belies a strong move coming in the heart of a much larger Cycle degree III/c off 2016. This larger Cycle degree move has the potential to take PBR up to the 90s and even as high as 345 over the next decade. For now, as long as support holds the 12.70s, it is on its way toward 30s as JUST the 3 (of (3) of Primary 3).

Lastly, we would like to highlight Apache Corp. (APA), not because it has a strong setup to the upside but because the strong pop (over 16%) came after it was highlighted in one of our Charts of the Day videos last week, and falls perfectly in-line as the (4)th wave bounce.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.