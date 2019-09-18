Avalara: Large Market, Significant Catalysts, Shares Just Pulled Back

Investing in quality businesses is a far better long-term strategy than trying to time market moves driven by sector or style rotation. The following table shows that the top 25 performing stocks this year with strong sales growth (between 20% and 80%, this year and next) have sold-off very hard over the last week (in a move some pundits suggest is a long overdue correction) versus the S&P 500 (SPY), which was up. Cloud-based, tax compliance software company, Avalara (AVLR), is one of the names that pulled back, and we believe it has strong long-term price appreciation potential thanks to three big catalysts: (1) South Dakota vs Wayfair (W) Supreme Court Ruling, (2) the secular trend to cloud-based solutions, and (3) growing investor interest.

This article reviews the business, the catalysts, the valuation and the risks. However, before you read any further, understand that if you’re not comfortable with businesses that focus on long-term value creation instead of short-term earnings (Avalara recently had negative net income), this article is not for you.

(note: table data as of mid-day 9/12).

Avalara Overview

History: Founded in 1999 as “Advantage Solutions,” renamed “Avalara” in 2005, and initially offered publicly in 2018, Avalara provides cloud-based tax compliance software. And the company has been experiencing tremendous revenue growth since going public, as shown in the following chart.

(source: Factset)

Founder/CEO: Also worth mentioning, Scott McFarlane is the co-founder and current CEO of Avalara. He has a track record of starting successful companies and leading teams to create products and services that disrupt the status quo. As a student at Claremont McKenna College, he co-founded Lifecycle, the most popular computerized bike of all time. He went on to lead and advance several companies including Aircoa and MetalInfo (which was sold to Check Point Software Technologies).

Suite of Compliance Solutions: Before explaining the drivers of Avalara's rapid revenue growth, you may be interested in more color on the actual business. For your information, Avalara offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Three Big Catalysts

1. South Dakota vs Wayfair Ruling (Economic Nexus): One particularly significant catalyst is the recent South Dakota vs Wayfair ruling of 2018, which has impacted state tax regulations across the US. Specifically, the court ruled that states may charge purchasing taxes on out of state sellers, even if the seller does not have a physical presence in the taxing state. This is a big change.

(source: Avalara Investor Presentation)

Since the ruling, over 30 states have adopted economic nexus laws concerning Sales and Use taxes, most of which have already taken effect. Specifically, businesses have had to respond to the added complexity of the laws by accepting the added sales tax obligations for conducting business in multiple states. The major players in the industry have adapted to these regulations by updating their products to help their customers navigate the full range of US state laws. And in light of the nexus, businesses have accelerated their transition to automated tax compliance software (Avalara saw a significant boost in sales in early 2019).

The implementation of economic nexus in the US acted as a catalyst to promote the adoption of tax compliance software (e.g. Avalara) due to complexity. Further, rulings on state tax laws and an increasingly complex retail space (where sellers look to expand their geographical reach across state lines and internationally) would help drive growth for the company and the industry.

2. Secular Move to The Cloud

As tax complexity grows dramatically, and businesses demand convenience and flexibility, cloud-based solutions are in high demand. For perspective, Avalara’s annual revenue in 2018 was around $272 million, but the company estimates the total addressable market to be around $8 billion, as shown in the following graphic.

(source: Avalara Investor Presentation)

The breakdown by company size is because Avalara software is often in demand from small and mid-sized businesses, considering they don’t have the resources to deal with the new tax law complexities as compared to many deep-pocketed large cap companies. Specifically, most small and mid-market businesses have been navigating compliance, tax regulations, and procedures manually with personnel maintaining spreadsheets and adjusting as needed with changes in laws and regulations. However, given the increasing complexities and varying dynamics of transaction tax compliance across local, regional, state, and national levels, manually maintaining and filing records in a timely and accurate manner has been tedious, thereby creating demand for solutions, such as Avalara.

Also worth mentioning, the tax software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2018 to 2026, to reach ~$19.5bn by the end of the forecast period primarily driven by the growing adoption of tax software and e-accounting solutions across various industries. Currently, North America alone accounts for over 30% of the total market for tax software, but the markets in the APAC region, specifically India and China, are expected to witness strong growth and are likely to drive the industry in the coming future. Overall, there is a lot of room for growth in this industry, and Avalara is the leader given its size and scale (more on competition in the risks section of this report).

3. Growing Investor Interest: Considering Avalara only recently became a publicly traded company in 2018, it is not a widely covered household name. However, that is changing as it captures the attention of more Wall Street analysts. For example, the following chart shows that the number of analysts covering the business has doubled in the last year from 6 to 12. And perhaps worth noting, 100% of them rate it a buy, and believe the shares are significantly undervalued, as shown in the following graphic.

(source: Factset)

Further, with the recent share price sell-off, and the upcoming holiday season (where online shopping is likely to be an increasing topic of conversation), Avalara could easily get more attention and interest from investors. Not to mention as it continues to grow rapidly, it’ll get more attention from market cap weighted index funds (Avalara’s market cap has grown from around $2 billion to start the year, to over $6 billion before the recent sell-off).

Further still, it’s worth mentioning the rapid proliferation of small and mid-sized online business thanks to growing online platforms, such as Shopify (SHOP). Shopify is a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses, which has helped rapidly expand the number of small and mid-sized business operating online across many different tax jurisdictions. This ultimately dramatically increases the need for tax compliance solutions (i.e. Avalara).

Valuation

Wall Street analysts have a $101 price target on the shares (see previous chart), suggesting they have around 45% upside, but these analysts are notoriously too short-term focused. In addition to the large TAM and the powerful growth catalysts, there are a few more relevant valuation-related metrics that we believe are worth considering.

High Gross Margins: Avalara is a high gross margin business, and it is targeting even higher margins in the future.

(source: Avalara Investor Presentation)

The high margins will help the business achieve higher future income as the business matures.

High Retention Rate: Avalara’s net revenue retention rate was recently 107%, an indication of strong retention and growth of customer revenues.

Important to note, Software as a Service (SAAS) rules apply whereby Avalara is increasingly scalable thanks to its customer renewal and upsell business model. The business is scalable, quickly.

Reasonable Price to Sales Ratio: Price to sales ratios are often high but useful when considering rapid growth companies like Avalara.

(Source: Ycharts)

In Avalara’s case, we believe the price to sales ratio is reasonable, especially given the large total addressable market, and the high future growth rate, as expected by Wall Street analysts covering the stock, as shown in the following table.

Growing Non-GAAP EPS: As mentioned earlier, Avalara’s net income has recently been negative. This is not uncommon for a growth company, and in many cases it is actually preferred as the company focuses on growth and maximizing future value instead of short-term earnings. Nonetheless, the street expects earnings per share to become positive in the years ahead as revenues continue to grow rapidly, as shown in the following table.

(source: Factset)

For a little perspective, online retail juggernaut Amazon (AMZN) had net income close to zero (and in many case negative) in many quarters over the last 20+ years as CEO Jeff Bezos tells investors long-term growth is more important than short-term profits. Here is a quote from a Bezos shareholder letter in 1997, a sentiment he continues to standby today:

We will continue to make investment decisions in light of long-term market leadership considerations rather than short-term profitability considerations or short-term Wall Street reactions.

Avalara’s recent negative net income is not concerning, but rather attractive as the company continues to focus on attractive long-term growth.

Risks

Competition: Avalara is a leader in the tax compliance software space, particularly among small and mid-sized businesses, thanks to its size, its many years of operations, and the breadth of its product offerings. However, competition exists in a variety of forms. For example, emerging companies and direct competitors include Sovos, Vertex, and TaxJar, which offer similar services, also catering to sales tax determination, returns preparation, and document management. Also, Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters offer tax determination solutions that are less specific (not just sales tax) with products catering to a broader level of tax determination (however, their main target is larger organizations, so they're not not necessarily competing directly against Avalar at this point).

Per Avalara’s 2018 Annual Report, the company believes its key strengths versus the competition include: powerful technology, extensive content, comprehensive, easy-to-use, scalable solutions, and a broad ecosystem.

Acquisitions: Avalara has a history of acquisitions which help strategic growth, but also introduce transactions risks and integration risks. For example, Avalara acquired Indix in February 2019 for an undisclosed amount (Indix specialized in using artificial intelligence to collect, organize and structure global product information). Also, Avalara acquired Compli Beverage in January 2019 for an undisclosed amount (Compli Beverage specializes in beverage compliance, serving thousands of breweries, distillers and wineries. Avalara can expand and cross-sell solutions into the beverage space, in turn growing their portfolio of services and catered industries).

Share Offerings: Not uncommon for growth companies, Avalara has a history of increasing the number of shares outstanding to help fund growth. This can be dilutive to existing shareholders in the short-term, but it can also help grow the company and maximize long-term value. If an old school large cap company were to significantly increase shares, that could be a red flag, but in Avalara’s case it is an encouraging sign of growth.

(source: Ycharts)

Conclusion

Obviously, no one has a working crystal ball, but Avalara is showing many of the common characteristics of a company that can grow dramatically in the years ahead. What’s more, many of these characteristics are often misunderstood by the market because they incorrectly consider companies like Avalara through the lens of an established blue-chip dividend stock instead of the rapidly growing market disruptor that it is. If you are looking for high return opportunities, Avalara’s most recent net income, increasing shares and small-and-mid-sized business focus are not the right metrics to consider in isolation. Instead, taking a long-term view of the company’s high gross margins and leadership position in a rapidly growing total addressable market should be among top considerations (you can read more about our growth stock philosophy here). In the long run, Avalara’s recent share price pullback may not make much of a difference compared to its very significant long-term growth potential, but it can be enough of a move to help investors take a closer look, and (if prudent) pull the trigger on a new, attractive, long-term, growth stock purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.