Lam Research: Set To Grow With IoT And Cloud Computing

As a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, Lam Research (LRCX) is poised to see higher demand for their products/services as the need for 3D designs and multiple patterning overcomes the challenges from 2-dimensional scaling. The growth in the internet of things [IoT] and cloud computing is creating the need for more advanced semiconductors. Lam Research provides the equipment/services to make that happen.

From an investment perspective, Lam Research is a good combination of dividends and growth. The stock yields 2%, but it has a good chance of achieving above-average stock price appreciation due to double-digit revenue and earnings growth, which is expected to return in FY2021 (July 2020 through June 2021).

Advantages of 3D Semiconductors

The advantage that 3D semiconductors have over 2D semis is that they take up less space, have 5x the speed, use less power, and can be designed optimally for specific products.

The lower footprint for 3D semiconductors is important for small IoT applications and small devices such as smartphones. The faster speeds and lower power usage associated with 3D semis make them more efficient. The layers in 3D semis can be manufactured separately. This allows 3D semis to be optimally produced to improve specific products such as: transistors, capacitors, etc.

Lam Research manufactures the processing equipment to produce the more advanced semiconductors. The company is poised to benefit from increased demand for IoT and cloud computing. The global IoT devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% to reach $158 billion through 2024. The global cloud services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% to reach $49.9 billion through 2024.

The high double-digit growth rates for these markets can help drive demand growth for Lam Research's fabrication equipment/services. Lam's customers are likely to need the company to provide solutions for manufacturing advanced semiconductors to support the growth of the related devices for these growth markets.

Lam Research's Competitive Drivers

Lam differentiates themselves with their strong R&D expertise, engineering, sustainability, and product/process development. The company spends about $1.2 billion or about 12% of total revenue on research and development. Lam has been focusing R&D on cutting-edge technology for: etch, deposition, clean, and other semiconductor manufacturing processes.

Their strong R&D efforts help Lam achieve a leadership position in the industry as they produce the more advanced fabrication equipment that is needed for the latest growing technologies.

Applied Materials (AMAT) is Lam Research's main competitor. Applied Materials is another strong player in the industry and likely to benefit from the same growth trends. However, Lam Research has a margin edge over AMAT.

Here's how the companies compare on key margins:

Lam Research AMAT Sector Median Gross Margin 45% 44% 44.5% EBITDA Margin 28.7% 26.9% 11.7% Net Income Margin 22.7% 20% 3%

Source: seekingalpha.com

Lam Research has a margin edge over their main competitor and over the sector median. This quantifies and demonstrates Lam's industry leadership and competitive edge over AMAT. An example of Lam's competitive edge is their leadership in 3D, etch (critical step in chip making where material has to be selectively removed), and deposition technology (layering of material on the wafer surface).

The industry is experiencing some weakness this year, which is causing expectations of a -4.4% decline in Lam's EPS for FY20. This was a result of an oversupply of DRAM and NAND in the market. However, the supply/demand is expected to return to an improved balance with the industry expected to rebound during Lam's FY21 (which runs from July 2020 through June 2021). Lam's expected EPS is expected to increase 27% in FY21. This growth is more than 2x higher than AMAT's expected EPS growth of 11% for their next fiscal year.

Lam Research's Reasonable Valuation

Since the semiconductor industry is expected to turn around beginning in 2020, leading to strong growth for Lam Research and Applied Materials, I decided to compare the valuations based on next fiscal year.

Lam Research is trading with a forward PE of 13, which is 13% below AMAT's forward PE of 15. This makes Lam the better value based on future earnings. Lam's forward PE is also 28% below the S&P 500's forward PE of 18.

I also looked at the forward EV/EBITDA ratio to crosscheck the valuation since it takes the effect of taxes out of the equation. Lam Research is valued lower with a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.65 as compared to AMAT's forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.15.

At these levels, Lam Research looks fairly valued on the low end. The stock would be considered undervalued if the forward PE and EV/EBITDA ratios were each below 10. With the industry and Lam's business expected to improve, I wouldn't expect the stock to be trading with PE and EV/EBITDA ratios below 10.

The bottom line is that the stock has room for PE expansion as earnings continue to grow.

The weekly chart shows that the stock is showing strength to the upside and is near an overbought level according to the RSI indicator. The stock is now breaking out to new highs. If the stock does reach an overbought level, it could stay there a while the way it did for most of 2017.

The money flow indicator [CMF] has been holding in positive territory for most of 2019. While it appeared to reach a peak in May, the new breakout in the stock could indicate that money flow will be returning to a higher level soon.

The Risk to the Investment Thesis

Lam Research depends on having a good supply/demand balance in the market for NAND and DRAM. When supply exceeds demand, it typically has a negative effect on Lam's equipment orders. It is possible that the expected improvement in the supply/demand situation doesn't materialize in 2020. This would most likely have a negative effect on the company's revenue, causing them to miss expectations.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Lam Research

The outlook for Lam Research looks positive through FY21. The expected improvements in the supply/demand balance for NAND and DRAM has a good chance of fueling demand for Lam's wafer fabrication equipment. Lam Research is likely to be sought after as a result of their industry leadership and expertise for the most advanced wafer fabrication technology.

Looking out further, demand is likely to increase for Lam's equipment as the IoT and cloud computing markets are expected to grow at double-digit annual rates through 2024. There could be some bumps along the road in the form of supply spikes or demand weakness. However, there should be more good years than bad years.

Given the reasonable, fair valuation, and expected double-digit growth rate for FY21, the stock has a good chance of outperforming the market through 2021 and possibly through 2024.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing [MoSI] service. The stock is up 25% since the SWOT analysis was released exclusively to MoSI subscribers in June 2019.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.