California Resources Corporation - Underappreciated Deleveraging Tools May Prove Markets Wrong (Again)

Large and Diverse Set of Deleveraging Options May Prove Capital Markets Wrong Again

The last time CRC traded near its current cash flow multiples, its unsecured bonds and stock price proceeded rallied 7x (with coupons) and 16x, respectively, over the following 29 months.

Leverage and refinancing risk have resurfaced. These concerns, in my opinion, have been the primary driving force in CRC’s stock price decline of ~70% from last year’s peak. However, similar to 2016, the market is severely underestimating a plethora of tools, principally a royalty sale, that CRC’s high quality management team can utilize to manage its debt load, even among oil price volatility. With CRC trading at <1x operating cash flow, equity prices are again poised for an extreme inflection if leverage concerns abate.

CRC has over $12bn in discounted asset value (see chart from Barclays below, using lowest $55/bbl scenario). Its asset base is comprised of a diverse base of E&P assets, midstream infrastructure and real estate. This compares favorably to a net debt load of only $5.1Bn, hybrid capital of ~$1bn and market cap of ~$715M.

Source: Barclays CEO Conference Presentation September 2019

While there are many E&P peers that are similarly asset rich and cash flow poor, what sets CRC apart is its ability to utilize deep pocketed co-investors and alternative pools of capital to pull forward value from its large and diverse asset base.

CRC has already tapped four blue chip private equity firms; Macquarie, Benefit Street Partners and Colony Capital (CLNY) in separate transactions for over $1bn in drilling joint ventures as well as Ares Capital for a $750M refinancing of a portion of its midstream assets. Interestingly, in the most recent joint venture transaction, warrant sweetners were attached with a strike as high as $40/share, which is nearly 3x current equity prices. Part of the deal was also syndicated to billionaire investor Sam Zell.

In addition to private equity stakeholders, CRC also has very strong relationships with its bankers as evidenced by it securing its 9th credit amendment in late August – this time to remove covenants and enable more flexibility in repurchasing debt. Finally, as detailed later in this report, CRC’s management have been heavy buyers of the stock recently.

In sum, multiple sophisticated stakeholders and insiders are buying into all levels of CRC’s capital structure despite volatility in debt and equity prices.

CEO historical ownership:

Source: CapiQ

Similar to 2016, the capital markets have wildly different views on CRC’s business prospects than CRC’s insiders, bankers, private equity sponsors and other stakeholders. One of these groups is very, very wrong. I am siding with the insiders, and in my view, CRC has the a wide range of tools, discussed in detail below, to delever the company to its target of close to investment grade metrics. As such, I believe that CRC is primed for another multibagger potential stock price run upon further innovative deleveraging execution by management.

How did we get here?

I will not rehash, in detail, why CRC is over-leveraged, but will simply highlight that, in striking contrast to shale peers, CRC management did not actively choose to take on a large amount of risky capital. CRC was spun out from Occidental in 2014 with $6.7bn in debt and a working capital deficit (OXY stripped accounts receivable at spin). Through a multitude of deleveraging initiatives, it has taken its Adjusted EBITDAX Leverage Ratio from over 9x at spin (closer to 10x if you count the working capital deficit) and brought it down to the mid 4x range - all without a significant amount of equity dilution. This is incredibly impressive considering the oil price environment.

Source: Barclays CEO Conference Presentation September 2019

Through a series of highly innovative transactions, CRC’s management team was able to drop its leverage ratio nearly six turns since 2015. Most importantly, these transactions were executed with minimal equity dilution in the toughest period of oil prices this century. CRC’s continued deleveraging progress - with tools less tied to oil price - should begin to differentiate it from other small cap E&P peers whose fate is tied more to the whims of oil prices and the mood of capital markets.

Source: California Resources Investor Day Presentation October 2018

Masterful Deal Making Sets Up Huge Potential Near-term Catalyst

CRC’s management team has executed a series of transactions that have set up one of the most important tools for deleveraging at CRC’s disposal, a sale of an Over-Riding Royalty Interest (“ORRI”) at its Elk Hills field.

Youtube video on Elk Hills

CRC is attempting to monetize ~5% royalty interest in its Elk Hills field, which based on comparable transactions (detailed below) could be worth ~$600M.

The royalty market is thinly traded, but recent transactions (detailed later) have gone from 10x to 14x. CRC has soft guided that they would be willing to sell ~$50M in royalties from Elk Hills.

CRC owns its Elk Hills field in a 100% fee simple ownership structure i.e. CRC does not have to pay a landowner a fee for access to minerals, which is the standard in other basins such as the Permian. Owning oil and gas acreage in a fee simple structure is highly atypical in North America. The reason why CRC owns this asset in fee simple is because its predecessor, Occidental Petroleum, purchased a majority interest in the land from the federal government in 1997.

Then, in April 2018, CRC masterfully acquired the remaining 22% field interest from Chevron. The acquired assets from Chevron were contiguous acreage and had a duplicitous cost structure, which enabled CRC to squeeze $34M in operating synergies in this field.

Source: Barclays CEO Conference Presentation September 2019

After acquiring the remaining interest from Chevron, CRC setup the final step to execute a royalty sale. In July 2019, CRC secured a large joint venture with Colony Capital to immediately fund $320M in a DrillCo joint venture. The JV can expand up to $500M and it was also recently syndicated part of the deal with Sam Zell, the billionaire real estate investor.

The series of complex transactions outlined above set up an ORRI sale to achieve five key benefits.

The Five Key Attributes of a Potential ORRI Sale:

1. The ORRI will transact as a financial asset (valuation on yield versus oil prices)

The most important aspect to understand on this royalty sale is that these assets are sold on yield levels, not oil prices or fundamentals. This is because a royalty has the most superior claim in a corporate structure. For example, reference the comment made by Mark Scucchi, CFO Range Resources on its May 2019 conference call when an analyst questioned him on the cost of capital for a ORRI sale:

Sure. Well, I mean, the most simplistic way to look at it, look at the estimated $25 million in cash flow, look at this as a yield, look at the $25 million in cash flow relative to the gross $300 million, you're at a 7% yield. As that compares to Range's cost of capital, that's an attractive rate at which we could divest such an asset.

Despite significant volatility in its stock price and corporate level cost of capital, Range Resource executed 3 royalty deals for $1bn in 2018.

Source: CapiQ

2. Large Colony Capital Joint Venture supports ORRI Transaction Value

This Colony Capital/Sam Zell joint venture transaction supports a higher valuation of a royalty interest sale because it pre-funds the capital required to support the field’s royalty stream.

3. CRC is Essentially Selling its Synergies Created from Chevron and Preserving its Asset Base

Recall from above, CRC was able to extract $34M of synergies from acquiring Chevron’s interest in Elk Hills. Given that the royalty sale will likely comprise $50M cash flow stream, roughly 68% of royalty sale is comprised of synergies – CRC is therefore predominately just mortgaging their synergies and not degrading their asset base.

In addition, the working interests in DrillCo revert back to a 82.5% majority to CRC. This reversion, along with 4-year recycle ratio of 2.6x over the past three years, could significantly improve CRC’s borrowing base and further lower refinancing risk.

4. ORRI Sale Has No Impact on Borrowing Base

Importantly, CRC removed the Elk Hills royalty interests from its borrowing base. Therefore, a royalty sale should not affect CRC’s available liquidity.

Todd Stevens California Resources CEO, May 2019 Conference Call

“We've been thoughtful as commodity prices have risen and we pulled things out of the borrowing base, Lost Hills was not in the borrowing base. So this will be no adjustment to our borrowing base. And we've been thoughtful and done this through the process as we look to monetize things and whether it'd be a royalty or producing assets or infrastructure.”

5. CRC Secured Flexibility to Repurchase Near-Term Debt

On September 3rd, CRC obtained its 9th credit agreement amendment from its lenders. This amendment enables CRC to repurchase debt in a more flexible manner i.e. it facilitates CRC’s ability to repurchase its largest near-term debt tranche, a $1bn Term Loan due in 2021.

Why a Royalty Interest Sale Now?

CRC’s $1bn term loan, which is priced with an interest cost of L+10.375%, just lapsed a meaningful step down in its make whole provision in mid-August, making the use of proceeds from a royalty sale more compelling. Further, other debt issues trade at a significant discount to par, which makes the return on capital much more competitive.

Finally, repaying a significant amount of secured debt with an asset that does not affect borrowing base (detailed below), and creates meaningful interest cost savings (detailed below) significantly improves refinancing risk which, in my view, has been the predominate driver of the massive share price declines over the past year.

Royalty Sales are Rare, Market Anticipation Likely Low

There have been only four recent comparable royalty transactions executed by public companies, primarily those completed by Range Resources. As such, stock investors and bond investors are likely unfamiliar with this type of transaction and therefore the market is not fully anticipating its potential.

Range Resources effectively opened the market for royalty transactions. It was able to execute three separate transactions over the past year for $1bn in total proceeds. At the start of the process, Range had similar leverage levels to CRC in the mid 4x range.

Analyst from Range Resources October 2018 Conference Call

“If I could go back to the royalty sale, how deep is this market?

Mark S. Scucchi, CFO Range Resources

“There was a very active set of dialogues around the marketing of that royalty interest, so there's clearly an interest in royalties as an investment opportunity. You can look at the other structures, whether they're publicly traded or in private hands, that investors do have interest in yield-oriented instruments. And particularly, in something like this, it's a high-quality asset that has cash flow generating ability that is a growth component. So there is some depth to that market. As Jeff has mentioned before, in our divestiture processes, it's about finding the right and the best buyer for that asset, which brings you to valuation. So in terms of getting a fair price and a good value for something like that, of course, the universe is smaller for those that are going to pay what we believe is a fair and accretive price to us. But suffice it to say that there is a viable and healthy market there as it relates to royalty.” “after we announced last fall successful Royalty sale, we actually received several inbound phone calls of parties saying, "hey, I wish we had known that, that something that you would consider." So in general, I would say that the A&D market is alive and functioning…I mean you could see the value in the bid for those that we've achieved in 3 transactions, raising $900 million. So there's clearly a bid for that type of asset, so we would keep that in mind.”

Why CRC’s Sale Could be Better than Range Resources’ Sale

Reasons for greater royalty multiple on CRC Elk Hills Sale:

Capex is pre-funded through Joint Venture with Colony (de-risks production/sales)

Crown Jewel asset with only 10%/annum base year well decline rates versus 20%/annum for RRC based on its last presentation from Barclays

Elk Hills is more liquids versus gas (better fundamental outlook)

Overall market yields are lower i.e. 1.5% on 10 year versus 3% on 10 year in October last year – royalties are sold on yield

Reasons for Lesser multiple:

California Regulatory uncertainty - but Elk Hills is rural acreage, not subject to AB 345 setback proposals – so California legislation not a risk

Financial Impact from ORRI Sale

Assuming CRC can execute a $600M sale, it can repurchase ~12% of current net debt at par value. However, the attraction of this ORRI sale is that as absolute net debt reduces, cash flows to equity improve as well from interest cost savings as outlined below. Further, If CRC executes a royalty sale it will likely be able to still repurchase its debt in the open market for a discount given that its 2nd lien notes and unsecured debt are trading at ~60c and below 50c respectively. While a royalty transaction will likely push these prices up, CRC should be able to get a discount given high investor skepticism.

CRC’s 2nd Lien price levels

Source: CapiQ

Using simplistic assumptions, selling a $50M royalty interest will reduce FCF by ~$1/share. Given that this royalty is only 1.6% of revenues (at ~$60/bbl), there should not be meaningful decremental margin affects. However, if CRC executes a $50M royalty sale for $600M, and then repurchases its term loan at L+10.375% interest rate - then cash flow savings will more than offset and the net transaction will be accretive by ~$50c/share on a run-rate basis (excludes make whole).

So while operating leverage increases marginally, financial leverage decreases by significantly more and CRC's total net risk exposure is reduced.

Other Deleveraging Tools that CRC Can Utilize:

Additional Mineral Rights sales

In addition to its Elk Hills fee simple ownership highlighted above, CRC holds 60% of its total acreage in fee simple. Management has stated that CRC holds an average royalty of about 5% across its total acreage, which compares favorably to higher average royalty levels in other basins such as the Permian where royalties are 15%-20%.

Source: California Resources Corporation Analyst Day Presentation 2014

Huntington Beach surface acreage

CRC owns 92 surface acres and most of it within miles of the beach. At the Barclays CEO conference a few weeks ago, Management has stated that using a $10M/acre comp for developed land, that this asset could fetch $1bn. Clearly this land is not developed and its market value would be a steep discount to the $1bn figure. Even if market value is closer to $100M or $200M, given the nature of accounting treatment for land assets (historical cost) and the age of acquisition (>100 years ago), this asset is essentially off-balance sheet.

Even if these assets are not immediately monetizable, they add value because they likely can be utilized to improve collateral packages under future financing arrangements.

Further, with Sam Zell and Colony Capital (who also has a real estate fund), CRC's access to Southern California real estate capital markets has improved significantly.

Midstream and Infrastructure Assets Sales / Sale Leaseback

CRC management currently estimates that it has a few billion in market value of midstream assets (see "Discounted Enterprise Value" chart above). These facilities consist of a gas processing plant, transportation assets, electrical assets (of which Area financed its large joint venture for the Elk Hills power plant), and gathering pipelines.

The majority of these assets were acquired in the 1997 transaction with the government, and as such, are recorded at a discounted value on the balance sheet.

Source: California Resources Corporation Analyst Day Presentation 2014

Mean reversions of JV working interests

CRC’s working interests set to increase from 10% to >80% on $500M of capital over next 12 to 36 months based on two of its large joint ventures.

Critically, the reversion of these working interests coincides within the maturities of CRC’s larger term loans in 2022, which will significantly improve CRC’s borrowing base and collateral quality, thus improving refinancing risk for those specific issues.

These joint ventures are accounted for through complex accounting conventions in CRC's financial statements, but their market values upon reversion of interest is understated on CRC's balance sheet, in my view.

Source: California Resources Corporation Analyst Day Presentation 2018

Smaller JVs

CRC has signed 7 smaller joint venture deals and more could follow:

Source: California Resources Corporation Analyst Day Presentation 2018

CRC's Capital Flexibility = Bankability

CRC has one of the most flexible capital budgets in North America E&P. Given CRC's high quality geology, conventional production, low base well declines of only 10%, and counter-cyclical cash flow characteristics of its Production Sharing Contracts (detailed below); CRC enjoys much greater capital flexibility than its peers.

This enabled CRC to maintain positive free cash flows throughout the last downturn.

Capital flexibility translates well to bankability and lower refinancing risk.

Source: California Resources Corporation Analyst Day Presentation 2018

PSCs are Countercyclical

Source: California Resources Corporation 2Q19 Earnings Presentation

What has Driven CRC's Stock Price Down?

Baby out with the bathwater...

Source: CapiQ

Short Interest...

Source: CapiQ

Industry Hedging...

At the Barclays CEO conference in September, management stated that its second line debt was

the most liquid traded instrument in all of high yield

Todd Stevens then postulated that CRC's debt levels were reflective of macro and hedging headwinds, not CRC's fundamentals. I believe these arguments are credible.

Conclusion

California Resources Corporation is a volatile and contrarian investment idea, but ultimately I believe the market is ignoring or under-appreciating the company's many tools to mitigate its leverage concerns. Even in a lower oil price environment, CRC has the ability to right size its debt capital structure, which should unlock a mean reversion back to going concern multiples and thus multi-bagger potential. A sale of an ORRI or other hidden asset listed above could catalyze shares much higher, particularly given the amount of skepticsim and short interest in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.