Reasons Not To Invest In Chemours

Chemours (CC) has several and substantial headwinds. The company is in a legal battle with DuPont (NYSE:DD), a company ten times its market value. Also, CC is experiencing weak demand for its products. The operational performance has been weak. The company’s balance sheet is loaded with debt, and the dividend is not sustainable. In one word, Avoid.

CC’s future is uncertain

CC is in a legal battle with DuPont over liabilities that DuPont transferred to Chemours upon the spin-off. Legal actions are costly, and CC does not have the economic resources to continue fighting against a corporation that is ten times its market size. I think that Chemours needs to reach an agreement with DuPont quickly. Every moment that passes, CC’s balance sheet gets weaker, and Chemours loses bargaining power.

Another concern that I have with CC is that the volume sold of Ti-PureTM declined sharply. Also, the company cites illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into Europe. Nonetheless, the adjusted EBITDA decline reflects weaker results in the Titanium Technologies and Fluoroproducts segments. 40% of the decrease in EBITDA was due to the lower TI-PureTM pigment volume and the decreased demand for OpteonTM.

CC’s future looks uncertain. The lawsuit, coupled with a fragile balance sheet, which I will speak more of later, and lower demand for the products are enough reasons to not invest in the company.

CC’s recent operational performance

I am not excited about CC’s operational performance in the previous six quarters. My go-to analysis is the DuPont ROE summary. The study gives you a holistic view of the company’s tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary for the analysis in the following tables. All numbers are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

At first glance, the ROE looks good. Although it is shrinking. Now, I want to dive further into each of the components to determine the drivers for the shrinking ROE coefficient.

First, there is not much to write home about on the tax burden besides that it is volatile. However, the trailing six-period average is 0.84. It suggests that the company is paying a small amount of taxes compared to EBT.

Next, the interest burden ratio is also volatile. However, the six-quarter average is at 0.92. Provided that the interest burden does not fall below 0.5, I am not worried.

The operating income margin is the first issue that worries me. The metric contracted from 20.7% in 2Q 2018 to 11.7% in 2Q 2019. CC should double efforts in cutting expenses. I will be paying close attention to the metric in the next earnings report for signs of continuing deterioration.

Nothing is exciting about the asset turnover, as it is stable at 0.20.

Lastly, I am worried sick of the equity multiplier. In general, I do not consider companies with equity multipliers above 5.0 investable for long term. In CC’s case, the ratio was 9.0 in 2Q 2019. What is more is that the coefficient has been soaring over the past six quarters. In the following section, I will delve further into the long-term debt.

In brief, CC’s operating performance is not exciting. The operating income margin is shrinking, and the leverage is skyrocketing. It is a recipe for disaster.

Delving further into CC’s long-term debt

Since the equity multiplier is sky-high, we must analyze the long-term debt. To determine the debt sustainability, I look at two metrics, the interest coverage ratio and the D/E ratio. The former tells me if the company can pay its creditors from the operating income. The latter tells me if the company is overleveraged from the long-term debt perspective.

From the interest coverage ratio perspective, the story looks worrisome. The metric has decayed from 7.8 in 2Q 2018 to 3.2 in 2Q 2019, primarily driven by a falling operating income. From the leverage perspective, the story looks worse. Due to shrinking shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio has soared from 3.9 in 2Q 2018 to 5.43 in 2Q 2019. Due to the overleverage, I would not be surprised if creditors force CC to cut its dividends.

Also, since the balance sheet is fragile, I doubt that CC can access the bond markets to issue new debt or refinance the existing debt. Therefore, CC cannot take advantage of the all-time low-interest-rate environment that we are living in.

The only positive aspect that I see from CC’s debt is that the bonds start maturing in 2023. Therefore, I do not see any significant liquidity requirement for CC in the interim.

CC’s dividend is not sustainable

Since the debt level is not sustainable, the dividend is not sustainable either. My preferred metrics to analyze dividend sustainability are the dividend coverage ratios calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). From the net income perspective, it seems that the company generates enough income to fund the dividends. Nonetheless, the DCR has plummeted from 9.6 in 2Q 2018 to 2.3 in 2Q 2019.

From the cash flow from operations perspective, the story looks exceptionally bearish. Due to declining CFO and high capital expenditures, the company is unable to cover the dividends. Therefore, either the company cuts the dividends, or CC dilutes shareholders’ value by issuing equity stock. Anyhow, the future does not look bright to investors.

My takeaway

CC’s headwinds are too strong. From a lawsuit to lower demand for its products, to a weak balance sheet, to a skyrocketing debt level, to unsustainable dividends, it is best to avoid any long position. I would not say "Short it," but I think that Chemours will not trade above $10 for long.

