Platinum Weekly: Supply Disruption Risk Underestimated By The Market

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM has traded sideways since our previous weekly update, currently sitting in the middle of the trading range we envisaged for September.

We continue to believe that PLTM is set to appreciate further in the near term, mainly because 1)it remains underpriced compared to its peers (suggesting plenty of catch-up), 2)the supply risk seems underestimated by the market, 3)positioning among the speculative community remains light, and 4)ETF investors are hungry for platinum at this relatively attractive price.

Our September high forecast is at $10.00 per share, representing a nearly 8% upside from its current level.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PPLT is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PPLT competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Taking into account the total cost, however, PLTM is more costly than PLTM due to the higher spread (0.10% for PPLT vs 1.08% for PLTM over the past 60 days.

That said, we expect the total cost for PLTM to eventually move below than for PPLT as more liquidity flows into PLTM.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators lifted slightly their net long exposure to Nymex platinum in the week to September 10, for a third week in a row.

Over September 3-10, speculators lifted their net long positions in Nymex platinum by the equivalent of 88,000 oz or 2% of the open interest. This represents around 1% of the global physical market.

Yet, the net spec length remained at 37% of OI as of September 10. Although this is reflective of a friendly speculative sentiment toward platinum, this is not a stretched spec positioning judging by historical records, as the chart below illustrates.

There is plenty of room for further increases in the net long speculative position in Nymex platinum in the coming months.

Implications for PLTM: As the room for further speculative buying in favor of Nymex platinum remains significant in the near term, platinum prices could move much higher from here, which in turn would boost the value of PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors turned net sellers of platinum in the week to September 13, the first weekly net outflow in 5 weeks.

This comes after a massive net inflow of 131,677 oz last week, which helped push spot platinum prices to a fresh year high. Clearly, ETF investors are buying into strength. However, we do not believe that ETF investors are driven by the momentum; rather they are driven by the relative value offered by platinum compared to its peers. Although platinum has reached a fresh 2019 high earlier this month, it remains extremely cheap compared to palladium or gold.

ETF investors have already bought 121,504 oz of platinum so far this month, the largest monthly inflow since March, as the chart below shows.

Implications for PLTM: The strong pace of ETF buying for platinum has tightened meaningfully the refined market balance of the market, despite the weak outlook for automotive demand this year. ETF inflows are likely to continue as long as platinum remains underpriced vs its complex. This should push platinum spot prices higher, which in turn will lift the value of PLTM.

Supply disruption risks on the rise

The risk of supply disruptions in South Africa (73% of global platinum output) has increased since last week, as the talks between the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and Anglo Platinum and Sibanye, which began in June, reached a deadlock. The Amcu, which has declared a dispute, will result in fresh talks overseen by mediators. If a resolution cannot be reached internally, producers will seek arbitration from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

As a reminder, the union led the longest-ever platinum strike in the country in 2014 (~five months), resulting in a drop of 16% in domestic platinum production.

So far, the market does not seem to have priced in any meaningful supply disruptions considering that the forward curve of Nymex platinum remains in a deep contango, as the chart shows below.

Source: Denver

We will therefore watch closely the fluctuations in spreads to assess a potential change in platinum’s market pricing.

Implications for PLTM: At this stage, we believe that market participants underestimate the risk of a strike in South Africa, which could result in substantial upside for platinum prices and thus PLTM by year-end.

Closing thoughts

We expect PLTM to move further higher into the end of the month, mainly because 1)platinum remains underpriced compared to its complex (especially gold and palladium), 2)the supply risk in the world’s largest platinum-producing country seems underestimated by the market, 3)spec positioning is far from being excessively long, and 4)ETF investors are hungry for platinum at this relatively attractive price.

Our September high forecast is at $10.00 per share, representing a nearly 8% upside from its current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.