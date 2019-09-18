Spiking Oil Is Great News For The Global Economy

Fear is the hallmark of any healthy bull market. The familiar bromide that a bull must climb a “wall of worry” has proven to be true in countless occasions in recent years. In the wake of the latest developments in the energy market, the wall of worry for the U.S. equity bull market now has another strong support. In this report I’ll explain why stocks will feed off the latest “fad fear” and continue rising in the coming months. I’ll also argue that the rising oil price is good news for the global economy, and not the growth killer the bears believe it to be.

If you needed proof that investors today are just looking for any excuse to be worried, then look no further than the response to the latest rally in the price of crude. After several weeks of hand-wringing over falling commodity prices and incessant worries that deflation was rearing its ugly head, a simple 1-day spike in the energy sector has turned those fears on end. Instead of breathing a collective sigh of relief that commodity prices are strengthening, however, investors have simply switched the brunt of their worry from deflation to inflation.

Monday’s reaction to the crude oil price spike was hilariously overdone by the Wall Street news media. For instance, a red warning banner headline at the top of a CNBC we page declared, “BREAKING: Dow snaps 8-day winning streak on fears spiking oil will slow the global economy.” CNBC also published an article highlighting the newfound fear among investors that rising oil prices will undermine an already vulnerable global economy. The article quoted Prudential Financial’s Quincy Krosby, who said, “anything that would suggest this is going be painful for the economy.”

The WTI crude oil futures price rallied more than 15% after it was announced on Sept. 14 that a series of drone attacks against Saudi Arabia oil facilities had disrupted a significant portion of the kingdom’s oil capacity, amounting to about 5% of global supply. True to the panic-prone nature of the current market, traders reacted by selling stocks and buying safe haven assets like gold and Treasury bonds. President Trump meanwhile responded to the news by authorizing the release of oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve in the event it is needed to keep the market well supplied.

The extent of the crude oil price spike can be seen in the following graph of the continuous contract oil price. Given how relatively subdued the oil price has been in recent weeks, it’s not at all surprising that the huge rally would have the emotional impact it did. What’s interesting about the market’s reaction to the oil rally is how quickly investors are willing to throw out one narrative – namely the threat of global deflation – for a completely opposite one (inflation). This just underscores the fragility of investors’ psyche in what has been a year of great uncertainty.

Source: BigCharts

At bottom of investors’ panicky mindset is the fact that we’re approaching the 1-year anniversary of last year’s 20% plunge in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the 2018 oil price crash. Anniversary dates tend to carry great psychological significance in the financial market, and participants are clearly worried about a repeat of last year’s troubles. Those problems began around the same time last year, so it’s understandable that investors would be worried as we head closer to the infamous month of October.

Unlike this time a year ago, however, there are no signs of internal weakness. Ironically, in September 2018 the two biggest problems facing the stock market were rising interest rates and weak energy stock prices. These problems manifested in the form of a huge number of rate-sensitive securities, as well as energy stocks, making new 52-week lows on the NYSE in September and October 2018.

This time around, though, interest rates are coming off rock-bottom lows and rate-sensitive securities have actually led the list of new 52-week highs. And while many energy stocks did make an appearance on the new 52-week lows list in July and August, they’ve since dropped off that list. In fact, energy stocks have been among the strongest performers in September to date. On Sept. 16, for instance, the NYSE Arca Oil Index (XOI) – a widely-watched benchmark for the energy sector – rallied almost 4% and was 12% above its August low. If nothing else, this tells us that deflation is no longer an imminent worry for the global economy.

Source: BigCharts

Whenever we’re discussing the energy sector it’s always important to look at the trend of high-yield corporate debt, or “junk” bonds. Energy companies have an outsize presence in the junk bond market, and the health of the sector can often be gauged by how the overall junk bond market is performing. More importantly, a healthy market for high-yield debt is a sign that informed investors see no imminent threat from recession or debt default. My favorite junk bond market proxy is the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

Source: BigCharts

A global recession would leave the U.S. corporate debt market exposed to many problems and would unquestionably be reflected by a falling trend in junk bond prices. The performance of JNK in recent months, however, leaves no doubt that the market isn’t pricing in any significant global economic problems.

Along these same lines, high-yield credit spreads are also showing no signs that informed investors are inordinately worried about a global economic threat. Below is the BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, which is a widely utilized credit spread on Wall Street. The last time the energy market proved to be a serious threat to the global economy was in late 2015-to-early 2016, and it was accompanied by a huge spike in this indicator (below). The credit market is usually the first to anticipate and respond to trouble ahead, but clearly this market shows no signs of being worried. Investors would do well to heed the calm reticence of the credit market instead of reacting to emotionally-driven news headlines.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Not only are the leading indicators discussed here not reflecting any imminent dangers to either the U.S. financial market or the global economy, but an argument can also be advanced that the recent oil price spike is actually good news for the global outlook. Rising oil prices, regardless of the reasons behind it, can be quite stimulative not only for the markets, but for economic activity as well. Manufacturers who rely on oil will be forced to quickly secure supplies and this will result in a temporary spike in economic activity. This can especially prove economically galvanizing for countries which rely heavily upon manufacturing, including China.

The most important takeaway from this analysis of the oil price spike, however, is that the all-important credit market doesn’t share the worries of retail investors. Far from being panic-stricken, junk bonds and credit spreads reveal a remarkable calmness underlying the market. Moreover, rising energy stock prices and low interest rates are good news from the standpoint of the equity market bulls. On this score, the fact that new 52-week lows on the NYSE continue to remain at normal, healthy levels is good news, as is the continued predominance of stocks making new 52-week highs.

Most importantly, the very persistence of fears over the state of the global economy is a certain sign that the bull market's "wall of worry" is still strongly intact. A bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias toward equities is therefore still warranted.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ). As discussed in a recent report, my research indicates that food retail stocks are among the top relative strength and earnings growth leaders of the broad market. I’m using a level slightly below the 34.20 level as a stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.