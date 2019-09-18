Chemed: Palliative Care And Plumbing Make This Stock Recession-Proof

The services provided by Chemed's two businesses are required irrespective of the state of the economy, which essentially makes Chemed's revenue recession-proof.

Chemed Corporation (CHE) operates two distinctively different businesses - the VITAS segment which provides palliative care services and the Roto-Rooter segment which provides plumbing services. The company has produced strong growth which is expected to continue, and the stock would make a sound long-term investment for patient investors. However, the stock has gained 60% this year and is due for a pullback, so I would wait.

Financials

Chemed is a profitable company operating with a high return on equity which has reached 34%. Chemed's profit margin is 11%, and the company's total liabilities are 43% of its total asset value. However, Chemed's working capital is low with a current ratio of only 0.8 (meaning that the company needs to utilize some of its long-term finances to pay its bills).

Chemed's 2020 forward PE multiple is 27.3x with a stock price of $420 and its trailing PE multiple is 34.7x. The company's book value multiple is 10.8x.

The chart below visually shows Chemed's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Chemed data by Morningstar

As the above chart shows, Chemed's revenue has steadily increased over the last decade and the forecasts indicate that this trend will continue through to 2020. Chemed's earnings have generally trended higher along with the company's revenue and the earnings forecasts indicate that this trend will continue.

Over the last decade, Chemed's revenue has increased at an average rate of 5% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 16% per year. The forecasts for 2020 are for revenue growth of 10% and earnings growth of 11%.

Business Model

Chemed operates with two wholly-owned subsidiaries: VITAS and Roto-Rooter.

The VITAS segment provides palliative care services for patients with terminal illnesses. VITAS offers its services to hospitals, nursing homes, and home care. VITAS revenue is primarily derived through Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.

In stark contrast to the VITAS segment, which is in the healthcare industry, the Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing and drain-cleaning services to residential and commercial customers.

With these two seemingly unrelated industries, Chemed's revenue is diversified. I can see one common element with this odd business mix and that is they are both essentially recession-proof as the services provided are essential services. Palliative care services are required irrespective of the state of the economy. Even in the great depression of the 1930s, palliative care was still required. As for plumbing and drain-cleaning, again these services are required whether the economy is strong or weak.

From Chemed's 2019 second quarter earnings call, VITAS produced revenue of $313 million (with an increase of 5.4% compared to the prior-year period) and Roto-Rooter generated revenue of $161 million (with an increase of 10.9% over the prior year). While Roto-Rooter's revenue of 34% is only around half of VITAS 66% from the second quarter's revenue, Roto-Rooter's revenue did increase by twice as much as VITAS revenue.

A lot of emphasis is placed on the VITAS palliative care business in Chemed's earnings call, but I think that the Roto-Rooter plumbing and drain cleaning business has more opportunity for future growth.

Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America, serving around 90% of the U.S. population and 40% of the Canadian population.

Roto-Rooter continues to expand with Kevin McNamara - President and CEO, commenting in Chemed's earnings call:

The newly-acquired territory has annual sales of $11 million and serves a population of approximately 1.7 million people. This acquisition follows our purchase of five neighboring Northern California franchise territories in October of last year.

Chemed has recently completed the acquisition of HSW RR, Inc.'s franchise operations and Western Drain Supply for an aggregate purchase price of $120 million. This will add to Roto-Rooter's existing 130 companies and 400 franchises.

Considering that the Roto-Rooter business continues to expand and at a faster rate than the VITAS business, I think that Roto-Rooter's percentage of Chemed's revenue will continue to increase. While the expansion opportunities may be more limited in the U.S., Canada still has plenty of scope and there are opportunities to expand the Roto-Rooter business globally.

Stock Valuation

Chemed has a history of strong growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 16%.

Chemed's earnings are expected to increase 11% which gives a forward PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) of 2.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 27.3x.

Most growth stocks which have forward PEGs in the 1.5 to 2.5 range, which makes Chemed a little on the expensive side as its forward PEG of 2.5 is at the high end of that range.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Chemed chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Chemed's stock price has consistently traded higher with only a few minor pullbacks. The stock has run up considerably this year without a pullback (with a gain of 60% so far this year).

I think the stock is currently overbought and due for a pullback. Stocks don't normally run for too long without a rest. The stock ran up from mid-2017 after a pullback through to early 2018 with a 75% gain before pulling back during the remainder of 2018.

While I think the stock will pull back sooner or later; after the pullback, Chemed will likely rally again as the company's earnings are expected to continue increasing. Increasing earnings provide plenty of drive to push the stock price higher.

Conclusion

Chemed is a profitable company with a solid track record of growth and operates with a high return on equity. Chemed operates in two unrelated industries - palliative care and plumbing & drain cleaning. These two business segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter are essentially recession-proof as the services provided by both are required irrespective of the state of the economy. The VITAS segment currently generates twice the revenue of Roto-Rooter, but over the last year, the revenue from VITAS only increased at half the rate of Roto-Rooter's revenue.

The stock is a little expensive, a forward PEG of 2.5 and a forward PE of 27.3x, but the company's revenue and earnings are expected to continue increasing. I think that Chemed would make a sound long-term investment, but the stock will likely pullback in the near term before continuing higher. Patient investors could buy now, but I would wait for a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.