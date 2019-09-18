Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) is the one stock that you buy and hold forever, right? Amazon is the company which can do no wrong? Amazon's margins are about to expand way beyond investors' expectations?

I've been following for so long, and I've heard all kinds of reasons for why owning Amazon regardless of valuation is a compelling stock to own in any portfolio.

Common sense (or as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) (BRK.B) Charlie Munger calls it, uncommon sense), has kept me bearish Amazon's stock for some time, and I continue to proclaim that investors are best off to sidestep this investment.

Putting Amazon Into Context

(Source)

Before any reader starts to think that my bearish stance on Amazon started this morning, the graph above highlights my Amazon journey. In fact, to be fair, my journey actually started much sooner, back in January 2017.

At that time, I was already bearish the name. And you would be correct to look back to January 2017 and neatly ascertain that since I argued not to be invested in the stock, it has in fact rallied by a neat 84.52%.

Thus, here is the problem with investing:

Firstly, most investors struggle to invest in hindsight, that's simply not how the game is played.

Secondly, it's better to be wrong, wrong, wrong and then right, than the other way round.

Thirdly, it is very challenging to get out right at the top of a stock, in the same way as it's challenging to get in right at the bottom. Most value investors are happy to get in way too early and leave early than the other way round.

Moving on, it is of very little advantage to look at the amazing performance AMZN has made over the past decade. Great, Amazon delivered terrific gains to shareholders in the past.

Having said that, it is worthwhile to note that over the past twelve months, Amazon's stock is down 5% and has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) which is up 3% over the same time frame.

The New Story, Expanding Margins

Growth is vanity, profit sanity and cash is reality. Consequently, investors who become highly seduced by Amazon's insatiable growth are now postulating that as Amazon's growth rates slow down, it will invest less in growing its top line, and more profits will fall to the bottom line.

Here, I contend is another problem. Amazon's key competitive advantage is its low prices. Investors are not representative of the rest of society. Here is a fact, the bulk of the world values cheap prices over convenience.

(Source)

Of course, that is not entirely true, and Amazon will be able to push up prices to some extent, as consumers to certain extent appreciate some convenience over prices. How much? That's the golden question right there. But one thing we can be sure about, Walmart (WMT) and other retailers are ready to pounce the moment Amazon's prices start to become even slightly too aggressive.

On the other hand, it is true that the narrative of an expanding margin is playing out. See below.

Source: Author's calculations, press statements

There is a substantial improvement in Amazon's operating margin right now compared to how thin its operating margin was in 2017.

Furthermore, it's worthwhile to note that Amazon is seasonal, and Q3 of each year is typically low season, so we are yet to see how Q4 2019 will be guided at in just over 5 weeks' time.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Howard Marks talks about investing, and how it should be practiced in the same manner as amateur tennis is played: How the player just aims to hit the ball over the net, rather than going for the ace shot on every turn.

(Source)

Same with Amazon, it's less about trying to figure out whether there is any gas left in the stock, rather it's about trying to see whether there is clear upside potential in the stock, and I contend that with Amazon there is not.

Source: Author's calculations

I have chosen as Amazon's peer either companies with cloud exposure or consumer exposure. Of course, Amazon and Apple (AAPL) are not direct peers, but to the same extent, they are stocks which many passive funds pick together, given their weight in the S&P 500, or investors, in general, compare the two when looking for tech stocks to invest in.

Nevertheless, Amazon has the weakest ability to generate free cash flows compared with the peers in the table. Whereas Apple, Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) or Microsoft (MSFT) are able to convert their revenues into free cash flows at admirable rates, thus far, Amazon has not done so.

Even with this insight aside, shareholders are happy to pay the most for Amazon's capital-intensive business vis-à-vis the rest of its peers.

Final Words: Great Company? Great Investment?

After all, twice a silly price is not twice as silly; it's still just silly. - David Einhorn

It is perhaps ironic that I chose Einhorn's quote for my concluding remarks, given that Einhorn was an outspoken bear of Amazon and shorted the stock. Accordingly, it is perhaps important that I make my point crystal clear: I'm in no way arguing that anyone shorts Amazon; that, in my view, is nonsensical.

The first rule of shorting is that you don't short wonderful companies, a lesson Einhorn arguably missed. But being bearish a stock is absolutely not the same as shorting the stock. Being bearish simply means that one views the stock as being overvalued and not offering enough upside.

In conclusion, there is no question that Amazon was historically a great investment. What matters today is whether this great company still offers to shareholders a great investment?

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! Amazon is an awesome company! But sometimes, there are other companies with huge upside, but with less popular names. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.