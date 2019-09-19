Retirement Advisor: Don't Be A Statistic (Podcast)

Summary

Ronald Surz compares aggressive vs defensive approaches to target-date funds over the past 12 years.

That period’s historic bull market favored aggressive TDFs, as we’d expect, but the real news is that the defensive portfolio continued to outperform for seven years, from 2007 to 2013.

That is a crucial window of time for new retirees beginning their portfolio withdrawals.

The standard industry approach is to say that, statistically, bull markets are longer than bear markets, so if you can hang on, you’ll do better with a more aggressive approach.

But it is calamitous to measure an individual retirement on the basis of broad-based population statistics.