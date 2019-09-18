U.S. Shale Well Productivity Turns Negative Y-O-Y

If US shale does not complete more wells, then exit growth between 2019 and 2020 will be ~500k b/d.

Well productivity disappointment means that in order to keep the same level of growth, US shale needs to complete ever more wells.

US shale is still completing a record number of wells, but the growth rates have massively decelerated.

US shale oil well productivity y-o-y declined for the first time since 2016.

Last month, we wrote an article titled, "Shale Oil Well Productivity Continues To Stagnate." So it's no surprise that this month's DPR shows US shale oil well productivity turning negative y-o-y for the first time since October 2016.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

US shale also completed the 2nd highest well completion since 2014 in August, and yet, production gains are close to flat.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Going forward, we have said that without a productivity increase, the only chance US shale oil has to increase production growth is to increase well completions. But even with the well completion increases, the production growth is stalling.

According to our US oil production matrix, September US oil production is ~12.45 mb/d and flat versus August. This is a ~150k b/d delta to our original assumption of ~12.6 mb/d. A lower September production level also bodes badly for production going into year-end. We tweeted a few weeks ago that Rystad has already revised down production exit from ~13.4 mb/d to ~12.9 mb/d. We think there's one more downward revision to ~12.7 mb/d.

The weakness in US shale production growth this year stems mostly from falling growth in well productivity with some basins going into y-o-y drops in well productivity.

Out of all the basins we track, the only one still in the positive is Permian, but as you can see in the chart above, that won't be the case for long. We are starting to see a precipitous drop in productivity and this will likely go negative by year-end as well.

This also tells us something interesting about the 2020 US oil production growth profile. If the Permian well productivity is lower in 2020, then for every percentage decrease in well productivity, that's how much well completions have to increase to compensate for the delta in growth rate. If there's no material increase in well completions, then we expect US shale growth to drop materially y-o-y.

How much is the drop?

We think US oil production exit-to-exit will only be ~500k b/d.

But this shouldn't be a surprise considering the growth y-o-y has been decelerating since last Summer.

