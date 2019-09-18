Pricing Pressure Will Not Allow Nine Energy Service To Break Free

NINE Has Headwinds Ahead

Nine Energy Service (NINE) is a North American onshore completion and production services provider. The strong headwinds in the coiled tubing units can affect the company's margin adversely in Q3. In the wireline segment, competition is heating up because of a relatively low entry barrier, which will keep pricing under pressure. Given the pressure on pricing and margin, I do not expect the stock price to show positive momentum in the short-term.

On the other hand, its competitive advantage in offering products like the dissolvable frac plugs and casing flotation tools can help gain market share in the Permian. Given the headwinds in the top and bottom line, it will not be easy for the company to lower the net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Recently, to reduce capex budget and to maintain an asset-light model, it has divested the Production Solutions segment. The market share gains could improve returns from this stock in the medium-to-long term.

What's The Outlook?

Upstream customers' budget cut, according to NINE's management, can go as deep as 50% in the Permian Basin, which can affect the company's cementing business significantly. Despite that, pricing in the company's cementing industry has been steadfast until now. Since the past year, the company's shift in the strategy to focus on coiled tubing units can cause concerns because the pricing pressure is quite high due to stiff competition. In coiled tubing, the price has fallen by ~50% in the past year. In wireline, which is typically has a low barrier to entry because of low capital intensity, has seen saturation in North America onshore. Being low capital intensity might allow the company to operate at a relatively small margin because the capex requirement is low.

Investors may note that the prominent offerings from NINE's stable include Breakthru Casing Floatation Device (for ultra-long laterals), Scorpion Composite Plugs (eliminates drill bit trips and reduces cycle time), and FlowGun Toe Valve (eliminates intervention). Along with the dissolvable plugs, these offerings create high entry barriers, and therefore, the possibility of margin improvement for NINE. This is because these completions services and products are used in multi-pad drilling, which is significantly more expensive than the single-well pad completions.

In Q2, NINE's management reiterated the earlier script regarding the decline in the 2019 upstream capex and the continued volatility in the energy price. It has now become more cautious on the industry outlook than before concerning the pricing stabilization and consistency in the overall upstream activity. It is cutting down on the frac crew and expects the pricing pressure to affect the revenue and profitability in 2H 2019.

By geography, the company expects the revenue from the Northeast region to drop by 20% in Q3 compared to Q2, due to the wireline and completion tool sales slowdown. In Q2, the Northeast region accounted for 20% of its total sales. Investors may note pricing pressures in the composite plug tools may also see a decline in the Northeast due to less activity.

Coiled tubing, which faces an uncertain outlook as I will discuss next in the article, can also adversely affect the top line and the bottom line, as it did to the company's operations in Haynesville in Q2 2019. Haynesville accounted for 9% of the company's Q2 sales.

In general, although efficiency gains have been quite high in the OFS industry due to technological advancement, pricing has not followed suit. In wireline, too, pricing is not expected to improve in 2H 2019. In the completion tool side, composite frac plugs have gone through a significantly pricing degradation because the industry players have been offering discounts to protect or gain market share. In this background, NINE looks to improve profitability and cash flow, not before 2020.

Analyzing the Q2 financial results

In Q2 2019, Nine Energy Service's top line increased marginally (3% up) compared to Q1 2019. On a year-over-year basis, the revenue growth was more impressive (up 16%) in Q2 2019. Revenue growth is the Productions Solutions segment was the key driver in Q2. Quarter-over-quarter, the segment revenues increased by 41.5%, but the gross margin deflated to 15.3% from 16.6% a quarter ago. However, in September, the company has decided to sell the Production Solutions segment to reduce expenses. The sale, which includes the company's fleet of 107 workover rigs, will leave the remaining part as a pure-play, asset-light completions company.

What Are The Current Drivers?

NINE's Completion Solutions segment revenues, which accounted for 91% of the Q2 revenues, changed little compared to Q1. The segment adjusted gross margin inflated to 23.1% from 22.8% earlier. In the company's cementing business, the average revenue per job increased by ~5%. The improvement was impressive as the completions activity slowdown continued to affect the U.S. drilling environment. New wells drilled in the U.S. decreased by 4% in Q2 compared to Q1. Much of the company's market share gains in the cementing division took place in the Permian. Although revenues did not reflect the higher contributions from the improvement in other metrics, NINE did make advancements in total stage count (19% up) and the number of stages completed (26% up). These metrics show the gains in efficiency, which would keep revenues resilient in times of low growth, and accelerate growth when pricing picks up later.

The Coiled Tubing unit, which is another significant part of the Completion Solutions segment, saw increased activity in Q2 due to improved downhaul memory tools and data collection activities. However, the coiled tubing business ran into some trouble. While the demand for the large diameter units remained consistent, the utilization and pricing for the smaller diameter unit were down. Also, longer lateral and multi-well pad development in coil drill-out can lead to higher non-productive time. So, the coiled-tubing business can remain a source of concern for NINE in the short-term.

What's The Q3 Guidance?

So, in Q3, the company expects to generate total revenues in the range of $215 million to $225 million. At the guidance mid-point, it represents ~7% fall compared to Q2. In Q3, the EBITDA of $24 million to $29 million at the guidance mid-point translates into a 30% fall (on an adjusted-basis) compared to Q2. The top line and operating margin decline represent a decline in business coming from the Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville regions.

To reverse the trend in 2020, NINE would look to bank on the commercialization of the new Scorpion Stinger plug line and restructure its existing service lines and geographies to ensure they are accretive to margins. It also plans to reduce capex significantly in 2020, which would result in much higher free cash flow.

What's The Current Financial State?

As of June 30, 2019, NINE had $178 million in liquidity. Compared to the company's debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63x, ProPetro's (PUMP) debt-to-equity stands at 0.17x, while Oil States International's (OIS) debt-to-equity is 0.19x. Nabors Industries' (NBR) debt-to-equity stood at 1.2x as of June 30.

In association with the Magnum Oil Tools acquisition (in late-2018), NINE issued $400 million of debt which would be due for repayment in 2023. Since it has no debt repayment before 2023, its balance sheet is relatively free of any near-term financial risks.

In 1H 2019, NINE's cash flow from operations was $17.4 million, which was a decrease of 31% from a year ago. Despite a 23% rise in revenues during this period, the company's working capital requirement increased in 1H 2019, leading to the fall in CFO. Although the company has sufficient liquidity to fund higher capex, it might want to improve cash flows to avoid further strains on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NINE is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~4.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion implies lower EBITDA. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its past five-quarter average of 8.4x.

NINE's EBITDA is expected to decrease in stark contrast to the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than peers' (NBR, PUMP, and OIS) average of 7.1x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated NINE a "buy" in September (includes "outperform"). Three of the analysts rated it a "hold," while none recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $11, which at the current price yields 48% returns. I think the company lacks active growth catalysts or the potential for margin expansion in the short-to-medium-term, and therefore, I believe sell-side analysts are overestimating the potential returns from the stock.

However, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Very Bearish" rating. Although its rating is high on value, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions. NINE's year-over-year revenue and operating profit growth rate have been higher than peers. Although the quarter-over-quarter revenue growth rate has tapered off in the past couple of quarters, I think Seeking Alpha's low rating on growth is a little conservative. The company has been recording net losses, and its cash flow growth has declined over the past few quarters. So, I agree with Seeking Alpha's moderately low rating on profitability. I also think the low rating on EPS revision is too conservative, given that its earnings beat analysts' estimates in the past four quarters. I think its relative valuation multiple is at-par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, I would rate its value lower than Seeking Alpha.

What's The Take On NINE?

The upstream operators are likely to lower their capex more than what was expected at the beginning of the year, which can deal a blow to NINE's revenue and margin growth prospect. There are strong headwinds in the small-diameter coiled tubing units, which can affect the company's margin adversely in Q3. In the wireline segment, competition is heating up because of a relatively low entry barrier, which will keep pricing under pressure.

NINE's technological advancement through Frac Technology and Magnum Oil acquisitions in late-2018 will continue to fuel growth in the coming quarters. In a competitive industry where product differentiation can achieve growth, the company looks to gain market share gains in the Permian through offerings like the dissolvable frac plugs and casing flotation tools. As margin stays put or grows at a muted rate, it will not be easy for the company to lower the net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Recently, it has divested the Production Solutions segment to streamline its business and improve cash. I think the stock price will refrain from showing strongly upward movements in the short-term. However, market share gains could improve returns from this stock in the medium-to-long term.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In September, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.