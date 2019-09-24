Bluegreen's Attractive Location, With Safety In Value (Podcast)

We also touch on why Safety in Value is looking down and not up as he considers his investment.

He gives us the argument for how BXG should do ok whether or not BBX Capital offers to take it private.

We take another look at Bluegreen Vacations with Seeking Alpha author Safety in Value.

by Daniel Shvartsman

More Behind The Idea Podcasts »

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

We talked about Bluegreen Vacations (BXG) a few weeks ago.The set up is a busted merger deal, a still interested suitor - BBX Capital (BBX), which owns 90% of BXG already - but a persistent discount to the previous deal price. We couldn't figure out quite what to make of it, but we (or at least Mike) liked the company's outlook even if the industry is not considered the most refined.

Safety in Value joined us a couple weeks ago to discuss the company and give fuller perspective. He hits on why he thinks BXG should do fine even if no deal happens, but also how the deal can catalyze returns. He argues that as compared to the usual merger arbitrage set up, in this case the downside is fairly limited, and the upside looms large in comparison.

We talked with him about the company's core business, the risks to BBX's bid and what might keep the parent company honest, and, since we couldn't resist, how this fits into the Joel Greenblatt school of investing. Mike also backs into the moat that BXG may have, especially around its Manhattan Club asset. Click play above to listen.

Topics Covered

3:30 minute mark - BBX angle and the costs of two public companies

7:00 – The lowball risk

11:00 – The underlying business and the Manhattan club

17:30 – Timeframe for this position

24:00 – Guest take on Joel Greenblatt’s book

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned, while Safety in Value is long BXG. nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.