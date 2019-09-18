Dropbox: Quick Recovery Though Now Appears Fully Priced In

After the recent run-up, valuation appears fully priced in at ~4.5x forward revenue and there could be a better entry point at $17-18.

Dropbox saw revenue grow 18% during Q2, slightly above expectations though this was a deceleration from 22% in Q1.

Dropbox (DBX) reported a decent quarter in early August with revenue growth near 20% (excluding the impact of currency), though this remains on a decelerating trend. The stock traded down nearly 20% in the following few trading days which, to me, seemed a little bit too much and presented a great buying opportunity.

Since reaching their post-earnings low point, the stock is up over 15% to just under $21 and is approaching the pre-earnings stock price. Q2 revenue and EPS both beat consensus expectations with management providing raised guidance that was ahead of expectations as well.

While Dropbox remains one of the leading online cloud storage companies, the stock continues to remain well below their 2019 high of ~$26 as investors have pulled money out of the name given some decelerating trends. Accordingly, valuation has come down quite a bit since the beginning of the year and the stock currently trades at ~4.5x forward revenue.

Despite the mixed metrics and uncertainty over revenue re-accelerating above 20%, valuation remains attractive at these levels compared to other faster growth SaaS companies. However, the overhang of revenue deceleration and no clear path to returning to 20% revenue growth leads me to believe the lower valuation is deserved, especially after the recent run-up in the stock over the past few weeks.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

During the quarter, revenue grew 18% to $402 million and was slightly ahead of consensus expectations for $401 million. Management noted there was a 1-2% currency headwind during the quarter and excluding this, revenue growth would have remained ~20%. Even though revenue beat expectations, growth decelerated from ~22% during the last quarter.

Investors are starting to question whether the revenue deceleration is the newer trend as the cloud storage market is becoming saturated and more challenging to find high growth. During the quarter, average revenue per user grew only 3% to $120.48 which was lower than last quarter’s average revenue per user of $121.04. Even though revenue grew 18%, the average customer is spending less, meaning the company could be having more challenges upselling to the larger customer size and many customers elect to use the free/basic package.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margin did improve to 75.8% during the quarter compared to 74.5% in the year ago period. The growth was driven by better unit efficiencies gains on their hardware infrastructure buildout. This helped lead to an operating margin of 10.1% during the quarter, which was near consensus estimates, though contracted from 14.1% in the year ago period.

Both R&D and S&M expenses increased as a percentage of revenue compared to the year ago period. Typically, when a company spends more in these areas, there is a corresponding acceleration in revenue growth. Some of this increase is likely due to their recent acquisition of HelloSign, though optically this does not look good to investors.

Source: Company Presentation

While revenue slightly beat expectations, operating margins were largely in line with consensus. This led to EPS for the quarter of $0.10 which slightly beat expectations for $0.09. I would suspect over the next few quarters that revenue growth may be a little lower, though margins could start to expand nicely, leading to strong EPS growth.

Free cash flow margin of 23.7% was slightly ahead of consensus expectations, but was down from 30.1% in the year ago period. However, during Q2, there was $14.4 million of capital expenditures related to their new corporate headquarters and excluding this expense, free cash flow margin would have been ~27.3%.

During the conference call, management noted Q3 revenue of $421-424 million, which was slightly ahead of consensus expectations for ~$420 million. In addition, guidance included operating margins of 11-12%.

For the full year, management raised their revenue guidance to $1.648-1.654 billion (up from $1.634-1.646 billion) and operating margin of 11-12%. Reiterating the operating margin was a strong indicator of improved margins throughout the rest of the year as operating margins were 10.1% during the first 2 quarters. In addition, free cash flow is expected to be $375-385 million, implying some margin improvement during the remainder of the year.

Valuation

Despite being initially weak post-earnings and falling nearly 20%, the stock has since recovered back to their pre-earnings level. While this still remains well below their 2019 high of ~$26, I believe there was a bit of an overreaction immediately following the Q2 earnings. It appeared investors were hoping for a higher growth quarter, something they have become accustomed to with this name.

The revenue growth deceleration could be attributed to the cloud storage market becoming more penetrated with faster growth becoming harder to find. I find it challenging to believe Dropbox can return to consistent 20%+ growth over the next few quarters as the market continues to become more competitive and the law of large numbers start to kick in.

With the stock being essentially flat since reporting earnings, I believe valuation remains in a good place for now. With a current market cap of $8.4 billion, ~$970 million of cash of ~$190 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$7.6 billion. Using management’s recently raised revenue guidance of $1.648-1.654 billion, this represents a 2019 revenue multiple of ~4.6x.

This valuation does not seem completely unreasonable for a company which had been growing ~20% with strong operating and free cash flow margins, but the metrics have changed slightly. I consider Dropbox to be a strong, healthy company, though growth is likely to be in the 15-20% range over the next several quarters with margins slowly expanding.

Even if we were to assume 20% growth in 2020, which is aggressive, 2020 revenue could come in just under $2 billion, implying a revenue multiple of just under 4x, somewhat reasonable given the revenue deceleration and uncertainty of potential re-acceleration.

For now, I remain on the sidelines until the stock reaches a better entry point. After the negative Q2 reaction, it would have been a good opportunity to pick up some shares; however, shares have since recovered and have now entered what seems to be a fully priced valuation.

I think the stock becomes more attractive in the $17-18 range, which is slightly above the post-Q2 low point. In that range, forward revenue valuation of ~4x would be more realistic for a company with decelerating revenue growth and challenging metrics during this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.