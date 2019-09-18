Frontline Provides Update On The State Of The Crude Tanker Market

By Robert Hvide Macleod, CEO Frontline Management AS

Below is a summary of the video presentation given by the CEO of Frontline Management AS (FRO), Robert Hvide MacLeod. In the video, Mr. MacLeod discusses the current state of the crude tanker market and many of the variables affecting the tanker industry, including oil demand, fleet development, and scrapping. The full video can be viewed below.

**Note that this video was recorded prior to the attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that occurred on Saturday, September 14, 2019**

Seasonal upturn comes earlier than expected

Earlier this year, we discussed how the tanker market was showing counter-seasonal strength as increasing crude oil exports led to longer voyages distances and demand for tankers. The market came off a bit as progressed through the first quarter of the year for reasons that were expected. Once again, we are seeing a strong counter-seasonal trend as the market is once again showing signs of tightening.

Source: Clarksons

The market’s behavior this year and accompanying volatility is certainly encouraging - things are definitely more balanced - and we believe the tanker market is foreshadowing an exciting inflection point.

Unusually heavy refinery downtime

Rates held up surprisingly well in the second quarter. It was surprising because the quarter saw the largest year-on-year decline in global refinery throughput in the last decade. There was a simple reason for this, refiners did more maintenance ahead of IMO 2020 as they positioned themselves for better refinery margins.

Source: Bloomberg

Refineries are now restoring capacity, and throughput is rebounding swiftly, and strong crude oil demand growth is forecast for the balance of the year after softening through the first half. In the second half of 2019, we, therefore, expect tanker rates to continue to rebound as seasonal refinery maintenance abates and refineries look to increase production ahead of the implementation of the new IMO 2020 regulations.

Crude oil demand forecasts remain healthy despite recent declines, and the IEA forecasts growth for 2019 and 2020 of 1.1 and 1.3 million barrels per day, respectively. Notably, demand growth slowed in the first half of 2019 due in part to extended refinery maintenance, and the second half of the year is expected to show much stronger growth.

Continued shift in trading patterns

Exports from the Atlantic basin continue to grow, driven primarily by increasing U.S. production, which is forecast to grow by around one and a half million barrels per day this year and another million barrels a day in 2020. It is clear that US production has become an important tanker market driver, and I believe this will continue as US production remains the main incremental supplier in the oil market for the foreseeable future.

Source: EIA

In our market, the distance oil needs to travel is a very important factor. New investments in US export capacity are underway, and Asia is the refinery hub of the world. The Atlantic to Asia trade looks set to continue and is clearly encouraging.

Order books have grown modestly in 2019, showing a significant disconnect compared to market expectations for freight demand growth

The growth of the crude oil tanker fleet is a key factor for the tanker market.

Around 60 VLCCs will be added to the global fleet over the next 16 months. After that, the order book declines sharply, and we expect new contracting to be slow. We also expect a number of vessels to start storing oil, and delays in ports and places around the world are likely to increase as oil volumes grow.

There are 170 VLCCs that are more than 15 years old, and an increasing percentage of our customers prefer modern tonnage.

Source: Fearnleys

Combine these factors with fuel supply becoming much more challenging and we believe we have defined why the tanker fleet is about to become a lot more balanced.

It is also noteworthy that the average age of Frontline’s fleet is around 4 years.

In conclusion…

While we expect the market to remain volatile this year due to crude oil supply concerns and geopolitical tensions, we believe we are entering a cycle with strong tanker earnings. It will be driven by US exports, increased oil volumes, and minimal fleet growth. When adding IMO 2020 to the mix as an important catalyst, it really does start to look very interesting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Business relationship disclosure: Robert Hvide McLeod is the CEO of Frontline Management AS.