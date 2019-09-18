Terex Is Looking Attractive At These Levels

Source

While Terex (TEX) is a popular heavy equipment maker in the field of construction, it missed many investors' screens as there are much larger competitors. The company designs and manufactures primarily cranes and boom trucks that provide the ability to service many companies to achieve their work effortlessly. As the company produces very expensive equipment, it is continuously dependent upon a strong economy. Shares currently trade at a low valuation, but it should be recognized the late cycle risk the company has. Along with the risk, the company has the potential to benefit from the need for infrastructure improvements across the world for years to come. Investors with a long-term horizon should stand to benefit from a growing demand for infrastructure improvements worldwide.

Performance

The company recently reported earnings that missed on both the top and bottom lines.

The company reported a sales increase of 4.8% which is not as strong as in the past, but still growth none the less. Accounting for currency headwinds, revenue was actually up 8%. The company saw growth in all operating divisions and continues to forecast strong profitability for the remainder of the year despite cutting guidance.

By taking a look at the income statement below, we can see how the company has been performing.

As we can see sales continue to rise for both the three and six month comparable periods. Additionally, the company continues to reduce shares outstanding which has helped maintained strong earnings while margins are facing some pressure.

Management is now guiding for EPS of $3.40-$3.80 which is well below the prior guidance of $4.20. They also are forecasting $4.6B in revenues vs. prior guidance of $4.7B. Shares sold off on this news but it seems like it may have been over done. The company trades at less than 9x earnings currently which is more than fair considering current guidance. The company also gave investors a dividend raise of 10% for 2019 on top of a 25% raise for 2018. This is of course coming from a low base. I expect the company to offer another 10% raise in the coming few months. There is more than enough income to cover a healthy raise and continued payout to shareholders. And while the dividend raise is nice, the company could be doing more to improve its operations. Alongside all of this is the remaining share repurchase program which could reduce shares by another 10% at current levels.

The company continues to generate strong free cash flow and is using the cash to improve its balance sheet.

The lowered expectations for the remainder of the year comes from weaker than expected demand for aerial platforms. However, it is important for investors to realize that there is always a demand for this product as old machines age. The company has a stable backlog for this machinery of $746 million. Important to note is that the backlog at the #1 competitor, JLG parent Oshkosh (OSK) is large too. Companies who buy this equipment will be unlikely to cancel their order due to the need for new equipment. Also, they do not want to have to start the waiting process all over again in the event of a short-term economic recession.

The company has a relatively safe balance sheet as well.

Net debt stands around $1 billion and the company generates enough EBITDA to service this. Currently the company stands at 2.0x Debt/EBITDA when adjusted for the cash. With the expectation for strong earnings and the sale of one of its crane divisions, the company should reduce the debt levels in the near term.

Backlog while strong, did see a dip recently.

As we can see, the backlog has been stable and growing for the past few years. However, a recent dip should be watched. If this trend continues we could we see weaker share price performance. A strong backlog is indicative of strong customer orders and confidence.

Global demand started to pull back as uncertainty around the trade war has slowed demand for products. The potential weakness being cited by other countries around the world outside of the U.S. could begin to hamper sales growth. The positive side of this is that more than half the sales are domestic and the U.S. economy seems to be doing well.

According to the graph we see below, construction spending is estimated to grow another almost $3 trillion by 2025.

This alongside the estimated $94 trillion in global infrastructure spending that the G20 estimates the world will need by 2040, led to a strong tailwind for the company moving forward. As the company continues to prove it can earn a decent return on revenue, the valuation should improve.

Valuation

Looking at the 5-year historical valuation, we see shares are trading below where they normally would be.

The company trades below its average P/S, forward P/E, and at a higher P/CF ratio than it has for the last 5 years. These are all signs the company is undervalued. This would normally imply that the company is perhaps forecasting weakness, but as we already saw, the company is expecting quite strong performance.

Compared to peers, the shares appear cheap as well.

The company's shares appear more attractive on most fundamental valuation methods investors like to look at. This once again signals the stock may be offering an opportunity for a long-term investor to benefit from the current weakness.

Conclusion

While currently the state of the economy is strong, there will be an inevitable downturn. It does however appear that the stock is already pricing in this potential weakness as the shares trade below their historical average and below peers. Investors should look for the company to reduce debt in the coming quarters as the recent spike is the only thing that really makes the stock risky. The company should continue to generate earnings going forward as it looks to improve operating margins in various divisions through increased sales and reduced costs.

The share repurchase program also offers a backstop against any significant potential share price weakness. Investors with a long-term time horizon should look to Terex as a play on the demand needed for infrastructure improvement around the world. When the company can prove consistent earnings, it will likely see its stock rewarded with higher valuations.

