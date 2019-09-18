CBL And Associates Wild Ride Presented Short Term Gain So I Took It

My short-term gain target was met, so I sold my position. With the price coming back down, I'm looking to buy back in due to future positives in the common.

Full disclosure right up front: I'm bullish CBL & Associates (CBL), previously writing on CBL common and Preferred D. I originally opened equal dollar amount positions in both securities, but have now traded out of the common twice. If I'm bullish, the question is "Why?" and this article is an attempt to both explain my rationale and capture the trades for future reference when analyzing my results for 2019.

I first bought CBL common at about $1.10 in mid-June, initiating the position due to the stock's depressed price in relation to the company's value (more info in this article). To summarize the potential positive outcomes from that article, capital appreciation, especially after the November dividend re-instatement announcement, was one main goal. Sure, a nice dividend on a stock that cheap would be a nice yield too. Within a month, the stock price had gone up almost 10% and seeing a nice capital gain and a long time still to go until the November announcement. I took a small profit but kept CBL common on my watch list.

Less than a week later, the price dropped below my original entry point, so I re-initiated an equal dollar position, taking my profits off the table but maintaining my equal weight common/preferred trade. The stock proceeded to slowly sink lower, bottoming at $.7881 by mid-August. This was nearly a new 52-week low, and I was getting pessimistic. Did I buy back in too early/too high, knowing I'm primarily holding for the November announcement?

Activist Outside Investor Drives 100% Price Increase

On August 26th it was announced that Exeter Capital Investors had recently purchased 10,350,000 shares by August 23, 2019. In the announcement, Exeter stated that they saw value in CBLs portfolio, were taking an activist role, but wanted that role to be collaborative and positive-not hostile. This was a net positive, as Exeter took a major position (roughly 6% of the outstanding common stock) and, quite honestly, a hostile board fight at this point would be a distraction CBL definitely doesn't need. Exeter does plan to be an activist investor to maximize both CBL's portfolio of properties and their large position. Not to make light of $10,000,000 (I certainly don't have that much capital-yet!) but it's also good to notice that at the share prices in most of August, this is not a huge amount of capital considering how much liquidity in currently in the world markets.

Shortly after the announcement, CBL common began a climb, and at the peak, nearly doubled. Here is a three month chart, with a couple of technical indicators I am just starting to use.

The quick stairsteps with gaps in early September followed by vertical spikes was unexpected. I have to admit I pulled the trigger too early, selling my position for a nice gain but missing the second spike. I remain bullish on CBL and anticipate favorable news in November. However, the RSI line (in blue above) spiking well over 75 then starting downward gave me the desire to sell. As I learn to use technical indicators, the OBV line (tan above) still being middling over time should have been more confidence inspiring. Had I held one more day, the gain would have been anywhere from 30-60%, depending on timing of the exit. Readers of my previous articles will know I like anecdotes, pithy sayings and slogans, and here was a case of "I'd rather be a fat pig than a slaughtered hog." I captured a 24% profit excluding small commissions. At the same time, watching the spike reach a nearly 100% gain, more RSI numbers flashing way overbought and OBV peaking, I optimistically entered a third buy order at a much lower price.

What Has Happened Since, and May Happen By November

As expected from the indicators and long-term trend in CBL, the price has fallen almost as quickly as it rose. By the close on Monday the 16th CBL was back down to $1.05 a share again. With no other news lately other than the Exeter position, the stock price will likely remain in the long-term trend since the original dividend suspension news rocked the shares. Other than the recent run-up, a channel between $.80 and $1.20 has bounded the stock. Even at the higher end, there is a huge discount to book value. At the same time, earnings will remain under pressure, and the "elephant in the room" is what the "new" dividend will be.

It is likely CBL is back in this range, and could stay there for the next two months until the dividend reinstatement announcement is made. There will be some news like quarterly reporting and economic numbers, but no major company events such as debt or revolver payments that are risky coming due. Most the company's debt structure is satisfactory for the next few years, and multiple articles cover the "runway" CBL and Associates has over the next 2-3 years before massive debt repayments are required. While far from "best in class", to me CBL common continues to have at least two positive possibilities. The short-term capital gains I have been able to harvest twice now could continue with well-timed buys if CBL continues to fluctuate from below $1 to the $1.25 or higher range. Additionally, assuming a competitive dividend is announced in November, the stock could double or triple-and a buyer at today's prices could see a double-digit yield on cost.

